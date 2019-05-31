Mavenir Scoops Award for Next Generation 5G Core

|By Business Wire
|
May 31, 2019 10:09 AM EDT
Mavenir, the industry’s only End-to-End Network Software Provider, was recognized as the leading contributor in the development of the next generation of software-led mobile networks for its advanced cloud native 5G Core at the Network Virtualization Europe conference in Berlin.
The 5G Core is critical as next generation 5G mobile networks represent a quantam shift in the principles of network architecture. Instead of serving a handful of different device types and applications, 5G networks will be required to support practically every conceivable device, application and service from the consumer, enterprise & industrial sectors. As a result, each 5G network needs to scale from supporting millions to billions of connections – with data handling that seamlessly scales up from gigabytes to petabytes.
Mavenir’s approach has focused on redefining the economics of building mobile networks through software-led solutions that are hardware-agnostic, thereby the cost of building the 5G core (5GC) network. Mavenir also simplifies operational complexity by supporting open interfaces and Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) hardware deployments; completely eliminating the operator’s reliance on costly proprietary solutions from traditional vendors.
Mavenir also allows operators to transition to a microservices framework that allows network functions to be engineered into smaller, independent services that are not dependent upon any specific coding language or proprietary system. Utilizing cloud native microservices Mavenir uniquely implements interoperable solutions that 3GPP definitions don’t address, including working with legacy protocols. Additionally, Mavenir offers operators numerous options for delivering rapid value with a flexible core evolutionary path that greatly reduces risk while delivering unlimited scale and significantly improved speed, security and reliability.
“We have already demonstrated our abilities to provide the most important 5GC functions such as AMF, SMF, UPF, NSSF, AUSF and NRF to Tier-1 mobile network operators in the US and Europe,” said Pardeep Kohli, Mavenir President and CEO. “Now the importance of our contribution to accelerate the introduction, and reduce the cost, of building 5G networks has been recognized by the expert judges in these prestigious awards.”
Added Kohli, “Mavenir has also developed machine learning, Security as a Solution (SECaaS) functionality that supports signaling plane security, DDoS detection and IoT service anomaly detection as part of our NWDAF offering. Mavenir’s contribution helps reduce the time-to-market for 5G services by minimizing system integration.”
About Mavenir:
Mavenir is the industry's only 100% software, End-to End, Cloud-Native Network Software Provider. Focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN – Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and Virtualized RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the world’s subscribers.
We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation and revenue protection. Learn more at mavenir.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005377/en/
