Un Simposio sobre la Prevención de Delitos Financieros de Barbados Comparte su Experiencia en el Antilavado de Dinero

|May 31, 2019 10:14 AM EDT
Cinco meses después de abrir una sede en Barbados para funcionar como centro de antilavado de dinero (anti-money laundering, AML) en el Caribe, la ACAMS (Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists) organizó un simposio que aborda temas y tendencias clave en el cumplimiento del AML y la prevención de delitos financieros para respaldar a los profesionales financieros de la región. Al evento de hoy asistirán representantes de los sectores privado y público del Caribe.
The Honourable Ronald Toppin M.P., Minister of International Business and Industry, Barbados (Photo: Business Wire)
En el simposio interactivo de un día dirigido por los expertos en el tema de la ACAMS Rick McDonell, ex secretario ejecutivo del Financial Action Task Force (FATF) y director ejecutivo de la ACAMS, y Kieran Beer, analista principal y director de Contenido Editorial de la ACAMS, se incluirán los siguientes temas especiales para los profesionales de servicios financieros internacionales.
- Actualización regulatoria: Expectativas de cumplimiento constantes y evaluación mutua del FATF
- Mantenerse actualizado: Estar siempre al tanto de las sanciones
- Mejores prácticas para lograr y mantener relaciones de corresponsalía bancaria
- Gestión de los riesgos del AML de los nuevos sistemas de pago, incluidas la FinTech (tecnología financiera) y las criptomonedas
Barbados es miembro del Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (Grupo de Acción Financiera del Caribe), el grupo regional del FATF, cuyo propósito es realizar evaluaciones de la eficacia del régimen en los países miembros para fomentar el antilavado de dinero y combatir la financiación del terrorismo (Combatting the Financing of Terrorism, CFT).
“Este simposio ofrecerá una verdadera oportunidad de compartir las mejores prácticas sobre lo que constituye un sólido sistema antilavado de dinero y contra la financiación del terrorismo que cumple con las normas; los respetados oradores del simposio abordarán estos temas”, expresó Rick McDonell. Durante su mandato en el FATF, McDonell ayudó a desarrollar la metodología de evaluación estandarizada del país que ahora se utiliza para evaluar las 195 jurisdicciones miembros de la red global del FATF.
“Es valioso para los profesionales de delitos financieros mantenerse al día sobre los requisitos de cumplimiento y las actualizaciones regulatorias para combatir las amenazas emergentes en la región”, indicó Rohit Sharma, presidente y director gerente de la ACAMS. “La ACAMS tiene una presencia importante en la región y está comprometida con respaldar una cultura de cumplimiento en el Caribe a través de las asociaciones, la capacitación y el intercambio de conocimientos”.
Acerca de la Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists® (ACAMS®)
ACAMS es miembro de Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), proveedor global de educación con sede central en los Estados Unidos. ACAMS es la organización de membresía internacional más importante que se dedica a mejorar el conocimiento y las habilidades de los profesionales en la prevención de delitos financieros y en el antilavado de dinero en los distintos tipos de industrias. La certificación CAMS es la certificación de AML más ampliamente reconocida entre los profesionales de cumplimiento de todo el mundo. Para obtener más información, visite acams.org.
Acerca de Adtalem Global Education
El propósito de Adtalem Global Education es empoderar a los estudiantes para que logren sus objetivos, encuentren el éxito y realicen contribuciones inspiradoras a la comunidad global. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; miembro del Índice S&P MidCap 400) es un proveedor líder internacional en educación y la organización madre de Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (las instituciones IBMEC, Damásio y Wyden), la American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, la Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, la Becker Professional Education, la Chamberlain University, la EduPristine, la Ross University School of Medicine y la Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. Para obtener más información, ingrese a adtalem.com y síganos en Twitter (@adtalemglobal) y LinkedIn.
