Toshiba Memory Holdings realisiert Finanzierung von 1,2 Billionen Yen über Vorzugsaktien und Darlehen

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 31, 2019 10:51 AM EDT
Toshiba Memory Holdings Corporation, der weltweite Marktführer für Speicherlösungen, hat heute bekannt gegeben, dass der Vorstand heute mit der Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, der MUFG Bank, Ltd. und der Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (nachfolgend: wichtigste Finanzbanken) vereinbart hat, 900 Milliarden Yen an neuen Krediten und eine zusätzliche Verpflichtungslinie von 100 Milliarden Yen aufzunehmen, um Geschäftsbasis und Kapitalstruktur des Unternehmens weiter zu stärken. Der Vorstand hat heute ebenfalls beschlossen, Vorzugsaktien im Wert von 300 Milliarden Yen als Zuteilung an die Development Bank of Japan Inc. auszugeben, wodurch sich der Gesamtbetrag der neuen Finanzierung auf 1,2 Billionen Yen beläuft. Beide Finanzierungsinitiativen sollen bis Ende Juni durchgeführt werden.
Die neue Finanzierung dient der Refinanzierung von Krediten in Höhe von 600 Milliarden Yen von den wichtigsten Finanzbanken für die Übernahme der Toshiba Memory Corporation im vergangenen Juni durch K.K. Pangea, eine Zweckgesellschaft, gegründet von einem Konsortium unter der Führung von Bain Capital Private Equity, LP. Das Unternehmen wird weiterhin seine Kapitalstruktur durch Maßnahmen wie vorzeitige Rückzahlung bestehender Vorzugsaktien ohne Wandelanleihe neu organisieren.
Toshiba Memory Holdings wird weiterhin seine Wettbewerbsfähigkeit durch verschiedene finanzielle Maßnahmen verbessern. Dazu gehören modernste F&E im Bereich Flash-Speicher und Reaktionen auf vielversprechende Markttrends mit strategischen Investitionen in die Produktionsstätte „K1“ in Kitakami, Präfektur Iwate, Japan.
Über Toshiba Memory
Die Toshiba Memory Group, ein weltweit führender Anbieter von Speicherlösungen, spezialisiert sich auf die Entwicklung, die Produktion und den Vertrieb von Flash-Speichern und SSDs. Im April 2017 wurde Toshiba Memory aus der Toshiba Corporation, der Firma, die 1987 den NAND-Flash-Speicher erfunden hat, ausgegliedert. Toshiba Memory ist ein Wegbereiter für innovative Speicherlösungen und Dienstleistungen, die das Leben der Menschen bereichern und den Horizont der Gesellschaft erweitern. BiCS FLASH™, die innovative 3D-Flash-Speichertechnologie des Unternehmens, prägt die Zukunft des Speichers in High-Density-Anwendungen wie z. B. in leistungsfähigeren Smartphones, PCs, SSDs, Automobil- und Rechenzentren. Weitere Informationen zu Toshiba Memory finden Sie unter https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-jp/
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005411/de/
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Jun. 2, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
Jun. 2, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Jun. 2, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 2, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Jun. 2, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jun. 2, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Jun. 2, 2019 04:15 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Jun. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 2, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
Jun. 2, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Jun. 1, 2019 11:30 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jun. 1, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Scott Davis, CTO of Embotics, discussed how automation can provide the dynamic management required to cost-effectively deliver microservices and container solutions at scale. He also discussed how flexible automation is the key to effectively bridging and seamlessly coordinating both IT and developer needs for component orchestration across disparate clouds – an increasingly important requirement at today’s multi-cloud enterprise.
Jun. 1, 2019 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jun. 1, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Tapping into blockchain revolution early enough translates into a substantial business competitiveness advantage. Codete comprehensively develops custom, blockchain-based business solutions, founded on the most advanced cryptographic innovations, and striking a balance point between complexity of the technologies used in quickly-changing stack building, business impact, and cost-effectiveness. Codete researches and provides business consultancy in the field of single most thrilling innovative te...
May. 31, 2019 08:45 PM EDT