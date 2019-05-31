Toshiba Launches Low Power Consumption Brushed DC Motor Driver IC with Popular Pin-assignment HSOP8 Package

|By Business Wire
|
|May 31, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (“Toshiba”) has launched “TB67H450FNG,” the latest addition to its line-up of brushed DC motor driver ICs. The new product with a maximum rating of 50V/3.5A[1] drives motors with a wide range of operating voltage. It also offers a small HSOP8 surface mount package with a popular pin-assignment that enhances the product sourcing possibility. Mass production starts today.
TB67H450FNG Brushed DC Motor Driver IC (Photo: Business Wire)
The new IC can drive brushed motors with a power supply ranging from 4.5V to 44V. It supports a wide range of applications that includes USB powered, battery powered, and industrial 12-36V devices. TB67H450FNG also has 3.5A current driving capability that can be used in applications such as robot vacuum cleaners, refrigerators and other home appliances actuators, office equipment, ATM machines, and many others.
To meet demand for lower power consumption, Toshiba has also optimized the TB67H450FNG standby current consumption by newly developed power supply circuit, which allows the stop mode moving to the standby mode automatically and turns off VCC regulator for the internal circuit operation. That helps OA equipment and home appliances to cut energy consumption and improves the battery life of battery powered devices.
Housed in a small surface-mount type HSOP8 pin package, the IC achieves space saving and yet good heat dissipation through the package thermal pad design.
Key Features
- Wide range of operating voltages: from 4.5V to 44V for large-current drive devices
- Low standby current consumption: 1 μA (max) @VM=24V, Ta=25°C
- Small 8-pin surface mount package HSOP8 with a popular pin assignment and with bottom side E-pad to enhance thermal dissipation.
Applications
Industrial equipment, including OA equipment and banking terminals; home appliances, including robot vacuum cleaners; battery powered devices (electronic locks and small household robots); and devices using 5V USB power supplies
Main Specifications
|Part number
|TB67H450FNG
|Supply voltage (operating range)
|4.5V to 44V
|
Output voltage/current
（Absolute maximum rating）
|50V/3.5A
|Number of H-bridge channels
|1ch
|Motor to apply
|DC Brushed motor
|Output on-resistance (upper + lower)
|0.6Ω (typ.)@VM=24V, Ta=25℃
|Safety function
|Over current detection, thermal shut down, and under voltage lockout
|Package
|
HSOP8
（Size: 4.9mm×6.0mm）
|Other features
|
Current consumption in standby mode: 1 μA or less
Constant-current control
(constant-current PWM control)
Support forward/reverse/stop control
|
Note:
|
|[1]
|Actual driven motor current depends on the use environment and such factors as ambient temperature and power supply voltage.
For more information about the new product, please visit: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/us/product/linear/motordriver/detail.TB67H450FNG.html
Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.
Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC), an independent operating company owned by Toshiba America, Inc., is the US based electronic components business of Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation. TAEC offers consumers and businesses a wide variety of innovative hard disk drive (HDD) products plus semiconductor solutions for automotive, industrial, IoT, motion control, telecoms, networking, consumer and white goods applications. The company’s broad portfolio encompasses integrated wireless ICs, power semiconductors, microcontrollers, optical semiconductors, ASICs, ASSPs and discrete devices ranging from diodes to logic ICs. For more company information visit TAEC’s web site at http://www.toshiba.semicon-storage.com/.
© 2019 Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice.
