Design Automation Conference 2019 Exhibitor Profiles

|May 31, 2019 12:01 PM EDT
The 56th Design Automation Conference runs June 2 – 6, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for DAC 2019. Exhibitor profiles from the conference are listed below.
***
|Company:
|Achronix Semiconductor Corporation
|Booth:
|861
|Web:
|https://www.achronix.com
|Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a privately held, fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California and offers high-performance FPGA and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) solutions. Achronix’s history is one of pushing the boundaries in the high-performance FPGA market. Achronix offerings include programmable FPGA fabrics, discrete high-performance and high-density FPGAs with hardwired system-level blocks, datacenter and HPC hardware accelerator boards, and best-in-class EDA software supporting all Achronix products.
|Company:
|AMIQ EDA srl.
|Booth:
|854
|Web:
|www.dvteclipse.com
|AMIQ EDA provides tools – DVT Eclipse IDE, DVT Debugger Add-On, Verissimo Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator - that enable design and verification engineers increase the speed and quality of new code development, simplify legacy code maintenance, accelerate language and methodology learning, and improve source code reliability. Working with 100+ companies in 30+ countries, AMIQ EDA is recognized for its high quality products and customer service responsiveness.
|Company:
|AnaGlobe Technology, Inc.
|Booth:
|934
|Web:
|http://www.anaglobe.com
|AnaGlobe is a Taiwanese EDA company, has 2 major layout platforms, THUNDER & GOLF. THUNDER is a versatile layout integration platform to support heavy layout handling efforts from post P&R, IP merge automation & management, physical ECO verification (LVL, connectivity, etc.), DRC/LVS debugging interface, and even (in-line inspection) defect-to-layout mapping, failure analysis and chip-package integration (fanout, interposer and substrate routing, pins connectivity, etc.).
|GOLF is a custom layout platform with a simple yet GUI-mode powerful PCell Designer for diversified applications. PCells are easily created, previewed and debugged by PCell Designer.
|AnaGlobe differentiates product to satisfy specific and individual user requests.
|Company:
|Breker Verification Systems
|Booth:
|611
|Web:
|https://brekersystems.com/
|Breker Verification Systems will demonstrate at DAC its portfolio of Portable Stimulus solutions, a standard means to specify verification intent and behaviors reusable across target platforms. Demos will highlight how a graph-based verification and the synthesis approach enables development of powerful test sets from abstract scenario models. Its Trek Portable Stimulus Portfolio is Graph-based to make complex scenarios comprehensible, Portable, eliminating test redundancy across the verification process, and Shareable to foster team communication and reuse. Intelligent Testbench tools and apps allows synthesis of high-coverage, powerful test cases for deployment into a variety of UVM to SoC verification environments.
|DAC attendees can schedule demonstrations at https://brekersystems.com/dac/.
|Company:
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|Booth:
|915
|Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|NASDAQ: CDNS
|Web:
|www.cadence.com
|Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.
|Company:
|Coventor, A Lam Research Company
|Booth:
|835
|Web:
|www.coventor.com
|Coventor® is the market leader in automated solutions for developing semiconductor process technology, as well as micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS). Coventor serves a worldwide customer base of integrated device manufacturers, memory suppliers, fabless design houses, independent foundries, and R&D organizations. Its SEMulator3D modeling and analysis platform is used for fast and accurate ‘virtual fabrication’ of advanced manufacturing processes, allowing engineers to understand manufacturing effects early in the development process and reduce time-consuming and costly silicon learning cycles. Its CoventorMP MEMS design platform is used to develop MEMS-based products for automotive, aerospace, industrial, defense, and consumer electronics applications. The company is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, with development and sales offices worldwide.
|Company:
|Defacto Technologies
|Booth:
|667
|Web:
|www.defactotech.com
|After a first success on moving traditional DFT checks to RTL, Defacto shifted its focus, 10 years ago, on providing SoC design solutions to help reaching aggressive PPA requirements cost-effectively. Defacto has proven the effectiveness of STAR as a design platform for large SoCs.
|By adopting Defacto’s STAR design solutions, major semiconductor companies are continuously moving from traditional and painful SoC design tasks to the Defacto’s joint “Build & Signoff” design methodology. The related ROI has been proven for hundreds of projects.
|Company:
|Design And Reuse
|Booth:
|329
|Web:
|https://www.design-reuse.com, http://www.design-reuse-embedded.com, www.design-reuse.cn
|Founded in 1997, D&R became the worldwide leader as a B2B portal in the IP/SoC field with its community of 42,000 registered users, 75,000 Absolute Unique Visitors/Month, 18,000 daily updated IP/SOC products, and news broadcast to 27,000 subscribers.
|Based on more than 20 years experience, D&R sells IPMSTM: a Java/XML multi-application, configurable platform, offering a comprehensive solution for IP management including smart IP delivery and smart computerized contract support, as well as an unique intelligent software tool license management solution providing user behavior profiling, and cost sharing, leading to well informed business decision making.
|Company:
|EDDR Software
|Booth:
|633
|Web:
|www.eddrs.com
|EDDR Software is a company that works with customers and partners in order to help ENGINEER, DESIGN, DEVELOP, and RESEARCH solutions for barriers created by technology and software in their business. EDDRS also helps bridge gaps that may arise with changing technologies and requirements. EDDRS has tools to help clients produce products for their customers more efficiently and with higher performance. Check out some of them at https://www.eddrs.com/pg/products.
|Company:
|Faraday Technology Corporation
|Booth:
|1012
|Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|TWSE: 3035
|Web:
|https://www.faraday-tech.com
|Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading fabless ASIC and silicon IP provider. From specification level to GDSII-in, our flexible business engagement model allows customers to check-in at various design phases in maximizing ASIC implementation efficiency.
|Faraday's comprehensive IP portfolio and best-in-class IP customization service have enabled customers' products to address various applications and market segments effortlessly.
|Since 1993, Faraday has been cooperating with top-tier suppliers of IP, EDA, manufacturing, packaging, and testing, completing more than 2,200 tapeouts resulting in hundreds of millions chips shipped worldwide a year.
|Company:
|Menta
|Booth:
|626
|Web:
|www.menta-efpga.com
|For ASIC and SoCs designers who need fast, right-the-first time design and fast time to volume, Menta is the proven eFPGA pioneer whose design-adaptive standard cells based architecture and state-of-the-art tool set provides the highest degree of design customization, best-in-class testability and fastest time-to-volume for SoC design targeting any production node at any foundry.
|Company:
|OneSpin Solutions
|Booth:
|308
|Web:
|www.onespin.com
|OneSpin will feature at DAC its full complement of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits. Solutions are based on OneSpin's widely used formal verification technology and assure the integrity of SoCs, ASICs and FPGAs. Partners include leaders worldwide in automotive and industrial applications; defense; avionics; artificial intelligence and machine learning; consumer electronics; and communications. Its advanced solutions are well-suited for developing heterogeneous computing platforms, using programmable logic, and designing and integrating processor cores, such as RISC-V. OneSpin's customer-oriented commitment is fundamental to its growth and success.
|Connect with OneSpin at:
|Twitter: https://twitter.com/OneSpinSolution
|LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onespin-solutions
|Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OneSpinSolutions
|Company:
|OpenText
|Booth:
|1117
|Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|OTEX NASDAQ
|Web:
|https://www.opentext.com/
|OpenText Connectivity products, formerly Hummingbird provides web-based remote access and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) software for UNIX, Linux and Windows applications.
|OpenText Exceed TurboX (ETX) is designed from the ground up to enable session resilience and local-like responsiveness for graphically demanding applications, even over high latency WAN connections.
|Many leading semiconductor companies are successfully using ETX to achieve blazing fast access from anywhere to chip layout applications and other EDA tools.
|Company:
|PRO DESIGN Electronic GmbH
|Booth:
|635
|Web:
|https://www.profpga.com/
|PRO DESIGN is a leading provider of FPGA-based Prototyping systems. PRO DESIGN’s product family proFPGA is a very flexible high-performance FPGA system which is mainly used for ASIC Prototyping and pre-silicon software development. The modular concept of the proFPGA system, consisting of different motherboards, FPGA modules, daughter boards and interconnects allows the user to adjust it for almost any type of application. PRO DESIGN is offering FPGAs produced by XILINX and Intel, those can be Mix and Matched on one proFPGA System.
|Company:
|SANKALP SEMICONDUCTOR
|Booth:
|510
|Web:
|www.sankalpsemi.com
|Sankalp Semiconductor offers an integrated portfolio of services and solutions to its customers in key semiconductor domains including analog & mixed signal, digital, high-speed physical interface IP, Embedded Memory Compiler, IOs & EDA modeling. Sankalp is a preferred semiconductor design service partners to multiple Fortune 500 companies in the Automotive, Consumer, Networking, Wireless, IoT, Medical electronics & Foundry space. The company enables its customers deliver first time right silicon & engage with product engineering teams across the globe to design SoCs. Sankalp is based in Palo Alto, California & Hubli, India with offices in USA, India, Canada, Germany, Malaysia and Japan.
|Company:
|Sigasi
|Booth:
|646
|Web:
|www.sigasi.com
|Sigasi radically redefines digital design. Our design entry tool Sigasi Studio drastically improves hardware designer productivity by helping to write, inspect and modify digital circuit designs in the most intuitive way. Advanced features such as intelligent autocompletes and code refactoring, make VHDL, Verilog and SystemVerilog design easier, more efficient.
|Sigasi, has formed partnerships with FPGA and EDA companies including Altera, Xilinx and Aldec. The Sigasi Studio XL platform is used worldwide by industry leaders in the fields of healthcare, consumer electronics, industrial automation, telecom, aerospace and defense.
|Company:
|Silicon Creations
|Booth:
|525
|Web:
|www.siliconcr.com
|Silicon Creations is focused on providing world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing (PLLs), SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP is in production from 7 to 180-nanometer process technologies. With a complete commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record of first silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon Creations, founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has development centers in Atlanta, Ga., and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.
|Company:
|SmartDV Technologies
|Booth:
|514
|Web:
|www.Smart-DV.com
|SmartDV™ Technologies, the Proven and Trusted choice for Verification Intellectual Property (VIP), will be in DAC Booth #514 with demonstrations of Smart ViPDebug™, its new protocol debugger that reduces debug time by rapidly identifying violations. Also highlighted will be SmartDV’s Compute Express Link (CXL) and Ethernet Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) VIP solutions, along with its extensive VIP portfolio used in hundreds of networking, storage, automotive, bus, MIPI and display chip projects. SmartDV’s VIP is compatible with all verification languages, platforms and methodologies supporting all simulation, emulation and formal verification tools used in a coverage-driven chip design verification flow.
|DAC attendees can schedule demonstrations through SmartDV’s online scheduler: http://smart-dv.com/dac.html.
|Company:
|Univa
|Booth:
|1233
|Web:
|www.univa.com
|Univa is the leading innovator of workload management solutions that optimize throughput and performance of applications, containers, and services. Univa manages workloads automatically by maximizing shared resources and enabling enterprises to scale compute resources across on-premise, hybrid and cloud infrastructures. Univa's solutions help hundreds of companies to manage thousands of applications and run billions of tasks every day to obtain actionable insights and achieve faster time-to-results. Univa is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Canada and Germany.
|Company:
|Verific Design Automation
|Booth:
|638
|Web:
|www.verific.com
|At DAC, Verific will celebrate 20 years as the leading provider of SystemVerilog, Verilog, VHDL and UPF Parser Platforms, used by EDA, FPGA and semiconductor companies worldwide. Verific’s R&D and applications staff will explain how its SystemVerilog, VHDL and UPF parsers, as well as its “Verific with INVIO” platform enable project groups to develop advanced EDA products quickly and cost effectively. Demos of the INVIO platform will illustrate the ways in which its SystemVerilog- and VHDL-language agnostic Python and C++ APIs simplify and streamline a Verific user’s design environment to accelerate tool development.
|Engage with Verific at:
|Email: [email protected]
|LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/810695
