SugarHouse Casino Partners with Rush Street Interactive to Launch PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania, the Commonwealth’s First Online and Mobile Sportsbook

For the first time in history, sports betting fans can legally place online and mobile wagers in Pennsylvania. SugarHouse Casino, which launched Philly’s first land-based sportsbook in December 2018, went live with PlaySugarHouse.com, the Commonwealth’s first licensed online and mobile sportsbook, on Friday, May 31. Today’s formal launch follows the casino’s successful three-day operational test period and approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to officially accept digital wagers.

To celebrate Pennsylvania’s launch of online and mobile sports betting, PlaySugarHouse.com expects to shortly activate no-vig bets on NBA Finals games wagered on in PA, similar to the way this exciting promotion is currently offered in New Jersey. For the entire series, from 10 a.m. ET until tipoff, the main line spread will be priced at +100 on each side, ensuring bettors receive unbeatable value as they try out the site during this busy time in the sports season.

“Since opening, our SugarHouse Sportsbook has been buzzing with sports fans 24/7,” said Rob Long, general manager of SugarHouse Casino. “Whether they’re watching Philly teams on the big screen or following a soccer game or tennis matches live streamed directly from the French Open to PlaySugarHouse.com, the action is round-the-clock, and now with online and mobile sports betting, you can take it with you.”

To get started, online users must visit PlaySugarHouse.com to create an account. Players will receive a match bonus up to $250 on their first deposit.

PlaySugarHouse.com is a proven New Jersey leader as one of the top four performing digital sportsbooks in the state since the market launched in September 2018. In fact, Rush Street Interactive (RSI), the operator of PlaySugarHouse.com, was recently crowned 'Mobile Operator of the Year in North America’ at the EGR North America Awards 2019. RSI brings the same proven and high quality product, customer service and user experience to Pennsylvania. Due to distinct regulations in the two adjacent jurisdictions, New Jersey players already registered with PlaySugarHouse.com in the Garden State will have to create a new Pennsylvania account to wager in the Commonwealth. Fortunately, players with New Jersey accounts can leverage the personal information already supplied to PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey to accelerate their PA account registration.

“Thanks to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s leadership, we are excited to make history in bringing the first online sportsbook to sports fans in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Richard Schwartz, president of Rush Street Interactive. “Rush Street Interactive has grown market share since entering the New Jersey market in 2016, in large part due to the quality of PlaySugarHouse.com user experience and a laser focus on delivering what our players want, a massive range of sports betting options, responsive customer service and fast payouts. We have now brought the same quality, award-winning PlaySugarHouse.com site to players in the state of Pennsylvania.”

On laptops and desktops, players must visit PlaySugarHouse.com to start placing bets. Android users must go to the same PlaySugarHouse.com website to download the new Pennsylvania app to wager on their mobile devices. Apple users can register using their mobile devices, but will need to wager from a desktop or laptop until betting from iPhones and iPads becomes available in the near future. The PlaySugarHouse.com iOS app for Pennsylvania has not been approved yet by the Apple store due to changes in how it enforces policies, but RSI is working diligently to obtain approval.

The expansive selection of sports and all wagers available at SugarHouse Casino’s in-casino sportsbook will also be available via online and mobile; offering millions of betting options on thousands of games, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, tennis, and much more. In-game sports betting and prop bets are also available. Bettors familiar with the popular kiosk stations at the land-based sportsbook will find the interface similar, intuitive and easy to use.

PlaySugarHouse.com accepts a market leading variety of deposit options, including credit and debit cards (Visa and Mastercard), ACH/e-checks, online banking, wire transfers, pre-paid cards signed up for online, and cash deposits either at the SugarHouse Casino cage or at 7-Eleven and other retail stores in the state. The site expects to soon accept Paypal and Discover-branded credit and debit cards as it does in New Jersey.

SugarHouse Casino’s digital and land-based sport wagering operator is Rush Street Interactive PA, LLC, and its affiliates. RSI owns and operates PlaySugarHouse.com, an online casino and sportsbook in New Jersey, and is known for its quality customer care, including fast payouts. RSI-supported land-based sportsbooks at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia and Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh lead the state, having generated over 50% of all retail sportsbook betting in Pennsylvania since the market opened in November 2018. RSI was also the first U.S. gaming operator to launch sports betting under a gaming license in a legal and regulated market in Colombia, South America.

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

Located along the Delaware Riverfront in Philadelphia, SugarHouse Casino features 1,755 slots, 105 table games, 62 hybrid gaming seats, a 28-table poker room and a designated Sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers eight distinctive restaurants and bars—among them are Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, Fishtown Hops and Geno’s Steaks—riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free parking and promotions and giveaways daily. SugarHouse, which opened in 2010, employs approximately 1,600 Team Members and has been voted a great place to work in Philadelphia. SugarHouse Casino is owned and operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) was founded by gaming industry veterans and its management team has decades of collective experience in developing, supplying and operating online gaming sites. The Chicago-based company launched its first casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in NJ, in September 2016 and, in August 2018, it added an integrated sportsbook. Rush Street Interactive is also the service provider of the sportsbooks at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. Additionally, RSI was the first U.S. gaming company to launch a regulated online sportsbook in Latin America. Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform that is currently deployed at Rush Street-affiliated casinos (SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York), as well as selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named “Mobile Operator of the Year” in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019.

For more information, visit RushStreetInteractive.com. SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino website: PlaySugarHouse.com.

