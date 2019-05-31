SugarHouse Casino Partners with Rush Street Interactive to Launch PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania, the Commonwealth’s First Online and Mobile Sportsbook

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 31, 2019 12:40 PM EDT
For the first time in history, sports betting fans can legally place online and mobile wagers in Pennsylvania. SugarHouse Casino, which launched Philly’s first land-based sportsbook in December 2018, went live with PlaySugarHouse.com, the Commonwealth’s first licensed online and mobile sportsbook, on Friday, May 31. Today’s formal launch follows the casino’s successful three-day operational test period and approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to officially accept digital wagers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005466/en/
SugarHouse Casino launches PlaySugarHouse.com to become Pennsylvania's first online and mobile sportsbook.
To celebrate Pennsylvania’s launch of online and mobile sports betting, PlaySugarHouse.com expects to shortly activate no-vig bets on NBA Finals games wagered on in PA, similar to the way this exciting promotion is currently offered in New Jersey. For the entire series, from 10 a.m. ET until tipoff, the main line spread will be priced at +100 on each side, ensuring bettors receive unbeatable value as they try out the site during this busy time in the sports season.
“Since opening, our SugarHouse Sportsbook has been buzzing with sports fans 24/7,” said Rob Long, general manager of SugarHouse Casino. “Whether they’re watching Philly teams on the big screen or following a soccer game or tennis matches live streamed directly from the French Open to PlaySugarHouse.com, the action is round-the-clock, and now with online and mobile sports betting, you can take it with you.”
To get started, online users must visit PlaySugarHouse.com to create an account. Players will receive a match bonus up to $250 on their first deposit.
PlaySugarHouse.com is a proven New Jersey leader as one of the top four performing digital sportsbooks in the state since the market launched in September 2018. In fact, Rush Street Interactive (RSI), the operator of PlaySugarHouse.com, was recently crowned 'Mobile Operator of the Year in North America’ at the EGR North America Awards 2019. RSI brings the same proven and high quality product, customer service and user experience to Pennsylvania. Due to distinct regulations in the two adjacent jurisdictions, New Jersey players already registered with PlaySugarHouse.com in the Garden State will have to create a new Pennsylvania account to wager in the Commonwealth. Fortunately, players with New Jersey accounts can leverage the personal information already supplied to PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey to accelerate their PA account registration.
“Thanks to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s leadership, we are excited to make history in bringing the first online sportsbook to sports fans in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Richard Schwartz, president of Rush Street Interactive. “Rush Street Interactive has grown market share since entering the New Jersey market in 2016, in large part due to the quality of PlaySugarHouse.com user experience and a laser focus on delivering what our players want, a massive range of sports betting options, responsive customer service and fast payouts. We have now brought the same quality, award-winning PlaySugarHouse.com site to players in the state of Pennsylvania.”
On laptops and desktops, players must visit PlaySugarHouse.com to start placing bets. Android users must go to the same PlaySugarHouse.com website to download the new Pennsylvania app to wager on their mobile devices. Apple users can register using their mobile devices, but will need to wager from a desktop or laptop until betting from iPhones and iPads becomes available in the near future. The PlaySugarHouse.com iOS app for Pennsylvania has not been approved yet by the Apple store due to changes in how it enforces policies, but RSI is working diligently to obtain approval.
The expansive selection of sports and all wagers available at SugarHouse Casino’s in-casino sportsbook will also be available via online and mobile; offering millions of betting options on thousands of games, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, tennis, and much more. In-game sports betting and prop bets are also available. Bettors familiar with the popular kiosk stations at the land-based sportsbook will find the interface similar, intuitive and easy to use.
PlaySugarHouse.com accepts a market leading variety of deposit options, including credit and debit cards (Visa and Mastercard), ACH/e-checks, online banking, wire transfers, pre-paid cards signed up for online, and cash deposits either at the SugarHouse Casino cage or at 7-Eleven and other retail stores in the state. The site expects to soon accept Paypal and Discover-branded credit and debit cards as it does in New Jersey.
SugarHouse Casino’s digital and land-based sport wagering operator is Rush Street Interactive PA, LLC, and its affiliates. RSI owns and operates PlaySugarHouse.com, an online casino and sportsbook in New Jersey, and is known for its quality customer care, including fast payouts. RSI-supported land-based sportsbooks at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia and Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh lead the state, having generated over 50% of all retail sportsbook betting in Pennsylvania since the market opened in November 2018. RSI was also the first U.S. gaming operator to launch sports betting under a gaming license in a legal and regulated market in Colombia, South America.
ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO
Located along the Delaware Riverfront in Philadelphia, SugarHouse Casino features 1,755 slots, 105 table games, 62 hybrid gaming seats, a 28-table poker room and a designated Sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers eight distinctive restaurants and bars—among them are Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, Fishtown Hops and Geno’s Steaks—riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free parking and promotions and giveaways daily. SugarHouse, which opened in 2010, employs approximately 1,600 Team Members and has been voted a great place to work in Philadelphia. SugarHouse Casino is owned and operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.
ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE
Rush Street Interactive (RSI) was founded by gaming industry veterans and its management team has decades of collective experience in developing, supplying and operating online gaming sites. The Chicago-based company launched its first casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in NJ, in September 2016 and, in August 2018, it added an integrated sportsbook. Rush Street Interactive is also the service provider of the sportsbooks at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. Additionally, RSI was the first U.S. gaming company to launch a regulated online sportsbook in Latin America. Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform that is currently deployed at Rush Street-affiliated casinos (SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York), as well as selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named “Mobile Operator of the Year” in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019.
For more information, visit RushStreetInteractive.com. SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino website: PlaySugarHouse.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005466/en/
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
May. 31, 2019 08:15 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
May. 31, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 31, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Scott Davis, CTO of Embotics, discussed how automation can provide the dynamic management required to cost-effectively deliver microservices and container solutions at scale. He also discussed how flexible automation is the key to effectively bridging and seamlessly coordinating both IT and developer needs for component orchestration across disparate clouds – an increasingly important requirement at today’s multi-cloud enterprise.
May. 31, 2019 06:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
May. 31, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
May. 31, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
May. 31, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
May. 31, 2019 02:15 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
May. 31, 2019 01:45 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
May. 31, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
May. 30, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
May. 30, 2019 10:15 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Tapping into blockchain revolution early enough translates into a substantial business competitiveness advantage. Codete comprehensively develops custom, blockchain-based business solutions, founded on the most advanced cryptographic innovations, and striking a balance point between complexity of the technologies used in quickly-changing stack building, business impact, and cost-effectiveness. Codete researches and provides business consultancy in the field of single most thrilling innovative te...
May. 30, 2019 07:45 PM EDT