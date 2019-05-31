Introducing the Atomos NEON Series 4K HDR Cinema Recording Monitors; More Info at B&H

|By Business Wire
|
May 31, 2019 01:54 PM EDT
B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Atomos NEON series 4K HDR cinema recording monitors. Step up your monitoring in the studio or on set with Atomos's new line of NEON series 4K HDR cinema monitor/recorders, with your choice of 17, 24, 31, or 55" sizes. The NEON monitor/recorders support up to DCI 4K input and feature 10-bit DCI-P3 color, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and record up to 4K60 or up to 1080p240 video.
Atomos NEON 17" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder
- 1920 x 1080 Native Resolution
- Supports up to DCI 4K/UHD 4K
- 10-Bit DCI P3 Color Gamut Displayed
- 1000 cd/m² with 128 Backlight Zones
- 1,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio
- Features Replaceable Master Control Unit
- Sync and Control Multiple NEONs from App
- ProRes Raw, ProRes, DNx, Cinema DNG
- Records to 2.5" SSD via Master Caddy II
- Rec. 709 and Dolby Vision Output
The NEON recorder/monitors support professional display settings and features such as anamorphic de-squeeze, calibration, 3D LUTs, SDI loop-through output, 4K downscaling, pre-roll record, serial LANC control, jog control, genlock/LTC, and many more. They also feature the slick Atomos iOS app system that allows you to sync, control, and configure more than 2000 NEONs over Bluetooth simultaneously, remotely providing control over settings such as exposure, calibration, zoom, waveform, vectorscope, and setting custom LUTs.
Atomos NEON 24" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder
- 4096 x 2160 Native Resolution
- Supports up to DCI 4K/UHD 4K
- 10-Bit DCI P3 Color Gamut Displayed
- 1000 cd/m² with 512 Backlight Zones
- 1,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio
- Features Replaceable Master Control Unit
- Sync and Control Multiple NEONs from App
- ProRes Raw, ProRes, DNx, Cinema DNG
- Records to 2.5" SSD via Master Caddy II
- Rec. 709 and Dolby Vision Output
The NEON series supports a wide variety of color gamuts and popular log formats from ARRI, Canon, JVC, Panasonic, RED, and Sony, covering an enormous range of cameras. Not only can you view your video on the monitors, you can perform remote start/stop camera triggering using Canon, Sony Atomos Open Standard Panasonic, Nikon, Olympus, Fuji, and Leica protocols over an HDMI port.
Atomos NEON 31" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder
Input and output connection options include one HDMI 2.0b port and two configurable SDI input/output ports using the SDI expansion module, which can support up to 12G-SDI video signals and loop-out functions. Recording is supported in ProRes, ProRes RAW, Cinema DNG, and Avid DNx formats up to 4Kp60 using 2.5" HDD or SSD media with Master Caddy II or AtomX SSDmini adapters.
Atomos NEON 55" 4K HDR Monitor/Recorder
Have you had experience with Atomos's professional series monitors and experienced the power of Atom HDR technology?
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.
When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.
