BehavioSec als Aussteller auf der Money20/20 Europe vertreten

BehavioSec, der erste Anbieter als Pionier auf dem Gebiet der Verhaltensbiometrie, wird auf der Money20/20 Europe vom 3.-5. Juni 2019 auf dem Messegelände Amsterdam RAI in Amsterdam (Niederlande) vertreten sein. Das Fintech-Event Money20/20 ist bestrebt, ein einfacheres, gerechteres, schnelleres und integrativeres Finanzsystem für Privatpersonen, Unternehmen und Gesellschaften als Ganzes vorzubereiten, und wird mehr als 350 Redner versammeln, um die nächste Stufe der Finanzdienstleistungen zu beleuchten und zu erörtern. Neil Costigan, CEO von BehavioSec, wird an der Podiumsdiskussion „The Changing Nature of Attacks and Attackers” teilnehmen, auf der er die Themen Cybersicherheit und Risikomanagement erörtern wird. Dies gilt gerade in Zeiten, in denen der Online-Handel und das Vertrauen durch Cyberkriminalität bedroht sind, da traditionelle Passwortauthentifizierung und Betrugsbekämpfungsmaßnahmen inzwischen umgangen werden können.
Die Besucher der Money20/20 können BehavioSec im Verlauf des gesamten Events am Stand Nr. H92 besuchen. BehavioSec wird darauf vorbereitet sein, sich mit Kunden, Industriepartnern, Medienvertretern und Analysten zu treffen, und Demos der „Behavioral Biometrics Software"-Unternehmensplattform zu präsentieren. Nach der Nutzung durch einige der größten globalen Marken in den Bereichen FinTech und Finanzdienstleistungen, bietet die Software von BehavioSec kontinuierliche Online-Authentifizierung der Kontoinhaber durch Analyse ihrer einzigartigen physischen Verhaltensmuster, wie Tippmuster, Cursorbewegungen und Touchscreen-Eingaben.
„Traditionelle einmalige Authentifizierungsmethoden, wie Daumenabdrücke und Passwörter können nicht mehr länger Schutz bieten und die digitale Transformation im Finanzdienstleistungssektor ermöglichen", so Neil Costigan. „Aufgrund der heutigen, sich stetig weiterentwickelnden Angriffsmethoden, die in der Lage sind, selbst einstmals zuverlässige Multi-Faktor-Authentifizierungsmethoden zu umgehen, müssen Finanzdienstleistungsunternehmen neue Wege finden, um Betrugs- und Cyberangriffen vorzubeugen, ohne die Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Funktionalität einzuschränken. Durch seine zahlreichen Ausstellungsflächen bietet uns das Money20/20 Event nun die Möglichkeit, den Erfolg der Verhaltensbiometrie im Kampf gegen Kontoübernahmebetrug in dieser neuen Bedrohungslandschaft zu veranschaulichen.”
Tagungsplanung von Neil Costigan, CEO von BehavioSec:
|
Was:
|
The Changing Nature of Attacks and Attackers (Wie sich Angriffe und Angreifer mehr und mehr wandeln)
|
Wer:
|Neil Costigan, CEO, BehavioSec (Redner)
|Dr. Yinglian Xie, Mitbegründer und CEO, DataVisor (Redner)
|Max Laemmle, Gründer und CEO, Fraugster Limited (Redner)
|Andrew Jamieson, Technology & Security Director, UL (Moderator)
|
Wann:
|Mittwoch, 5. Juni 2019 von 14.10 Uhr bis 14.50 Uhr (CEST)
|
Wo:
|Industry Transmutation Stage auf dem Messegelände RAI Amsterdam in Amsterdam (Nierderlande)
Als CEO von BehavioSec, leitet Neil Costigan die Arbeit des Unternehmens bei der Entwicklung innovativer Verhaltensbiometrie-Technologien zum Schutz von Kundentransaktionen und Zahlungen und von Finanzunternehmen vor Betrug und Diebstahl. Er blickt auf eine 25-jährige Erfahrung als Unternehmensleiter und Technischer Leiter in wagniskapitalfinanzierten Startups und globalen Technologieunternehmen in den USA und Europa zurück. Als geschulter Kryptograph erweiterte er seine Karrieremöglichkeiten um die Bereiche Softwareentwicklung, exekutive Führung und Unternehmertum. Er verfügt über ein umfassende Portfolio an Patenten und ist als Hauptuntersuchungsleiter für US-amerikanische DOD-DARPA-Projekte von BehavioSec tätig.
Vor seiner Tätigkeit für BehavioSec, war Neil Costigan Vice President für R&D bei dem Smart-Card-Produzenten Gemplus (inzwischen Gemalto) und Mitbegründer/Chief Technology Officer bei dem PLI-Spezialisten (Public Key Infrastrukture) Celo Communications (Celo). Neil Costigan hält einen PhD-Titel (aus dem Jahr 2009) für seine Arbeit zum Thema „Elliptic Curve Cryptography on Modern Processor Architectures" und entwickelte mehrere kommerzielle Sicherheitsanwendungen. Er veranstaltet häufig Präsentationen rund um Themengebiete wie Innovation, Kryptographie und Netzwerksicherheit.
Über BehavioSec
BehavioSec ist der erste Anbieter, um für die Verhaltensbiometrie den Weg zu ebnen. Die Verhaltensbiometrie-Plattform des Unternehmens wurde aufgrund seiner bewährten Fähigkeiten in 2000 Unternehmen rund um den Globus installiert, um Kontobetrug und Datendiebstahl drastisch einzudämmen. Gegründet im Jahr 2008 nach bahnbrechenden wissenschaftlichen Recherchen, versetzt die Technologie von BehavioSec nun Unternehmen in die Lage, kontinuierlich digitale Identitäten in Echtzeit mit äußerster Präzision zu verifizieren. Gestützt durch die Leitung von Serien-Unternehmern und erfahrenen Branchenexperten, umspannt das BehavioSec Team nun die ganze Welt und bietet umfassende Sicherheit, wobei gleichzeitig ein reichhaltiger digitaler Erfahrungsschatz im gesamten Netz und für alle mobilen Apps bewahrt bleibt. BehavioSec ist der einzige auf Unternehmen zugeschnittene Anbieter, der bei weltweiten Installationen bei einigen der größten Unternehmen zur Anwendung gelangt, der den manuellen Prüfungsaufwand reduziert und dabei millionenfach Anwender und Milliarden von Transaktionen absichert. Zu den Investoren von BehavioSec gehören Forgepoint Capital, Cisco, ABN AMRO, Conor Ventures und Octopus Ventures. BehavioSec unterhält seinen Hauptsitz in San Francisco im US-Bundesstaat Kalifornien und ist in ganz Europa und im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum tätig. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.behaviosec.com.
