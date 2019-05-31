Panasonic Releases V-Log and Teleconverters for S Series; More Info at B&H

|By Business Wire
B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Panasonic Lumix S 1.4x and 2x Teleconverters and DMW-SFU2 Lumix S1 Filmmaker Upgrade Software Key. This announcement shows Panasonic’s commitment to its growing S Series cameras and will add some versatility to the system.
Panasonic DMW-STC14 Lumix S 1.4x Teleconverter
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1480834-REG/panasonic_dmw_stc14_lumix_s_series_1_4x.html
Product Highlights
- L-Mount Teleconverter
- 1.4x Magnification Factor
- Two Ultra-High Refractive Index Elements
- Communication Between Lens and Camera
- Maintains Metering, Autofocus, and OIS
- Weather-Sealed Construction
- Compatible with Select L-Mount Lenses
The V-Log upgrade, as it is more commonly called, has been long awaited for those who picked up or expressed interest in the S1. Since the S1 is the more video-capable option, this upgrade is limited to it, but it does unlock plenty of features. The top upgrade is the addition of V-Log and V-Gamut on par with their cinema cameras. This should get filmmakers up to a total of 15 stops of dynamic range. Also, it will allow the S1 to record 4K video in 10-bit 4:2:2 at up to 30 fps internally and output 4K 10-bit 4:2:2 at up to 60 fps over HDMI. In bonus news, anyone who has already picked up an S1 and registered it is eligible to receive the upgrade for free from Panasonic. And, if you buy an S1 from now until July 31, you will receive the upgrade for free with the camera.
In other news, 1.4x and 2x Teleconverters are now available for the S PRO 70-200mm f/4 Lens. This will unlock more super-telephoto focal lengths for S Series shooters. With the 1.4x, users will enjoy a 98-280mm range, while the 2x will boost it to 140-400mm. They do cost 1 stop and 2 stops of light, respectively, but they are a nice addition to the growing line of S Series optics.
Panasonic DMW-STC20 Lumix S 2x Teleconverter
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1480836-REG/panasonic_dmw_stc20_lumix_s_series_2_0x.html
Product Highlights
- L-Mount Teleconverter
- 2x Magnification Factor
- Two Ultra-High Refractive Index Elements
- Communication Between Lens and Camera
- Maintains Metering, Autofocus, and OIS
- Weather-Sealed Construction
- Compatible with Select L-Mount Lenses
