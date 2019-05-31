Mavenir Recibe un Premio por su Solución 5G Core de Próxima Generación

|By Business Wire
|
May 31, 2019
Mavenir, el único proveedor de software de red integral de la industria, fue reconocido como el principal contribuyente en el desarrollo de redes móviles de próxima generación lideradas por software por su solución avanzada 5G Core nativa en la nube en la conferencia Network Virtualization Europe, en Berlín.
La solución 5G Core es importante, ya que las redes móviles 5G representan un cambio significativo en los principios de la arquitectura de redes. En lugar de servir a un conjunto de diferentes tipos de dispositivos y aplicaciones, se requerirá que las redes 5G sean compatibles con prácticamente todos los dispositivos, aplicaciones y servicios que existan de los consumidores, las empresas y los sectores industriales. Como resultado, cada red 5G pasará de ser compatible con millones a miles de millones de conexiones, con un manejo de datos que se amplía sin problemas de gigabytes a petabytes.
El enfoque de Mavenir se ha centrado en redefinir los aspectos económicos de la construcción de redes móviles a través de soluciones guiadas por software que son independientes del hardware, y, de esa forma, el costo de la construcción de la red 5G Core (5GC). Además, Mavenir simplifica la complejidad operativa al ser compatible con interfaces abiertas e implementaciones de hardware disponibles de forma comercial (Commercial Off-the-Shelf, COTS) al eliminar completamente la dependencia del operador en soluciones de propiedad costosas de proveedores tradicionales.
Además, Mavenir permite a los operadores hacer la transición a un marco de microservicios que posibilita que las funciones de red se diseñen en servicios más pequeños e independientes que no dependan de ningún lenguaje codificado o sistema de propiedad específicos. Con el uso de microservicios nativos en la nube, Mavenir implementa de manera única soluciones interoperables que las definiciones de 3GPP no abordan, incluido el trabajo con protocolos heredados. Además, Mavenir ofrece a los operadores diversas opciones para brindar un valor rápido con un camino evolutivo de núcleo flexible que reduce, en gran medida, el riesgo y, a la vez, ofrece una escala ilimitada, y una velocidad, seguridad y confiabilidad ampliamente mejoradas.
“Ya hemos demostrado nuestras capacidades para proporcionar las funciones 5GC más importantes, como AMF (Access and Mobility Management Function) (función de gestión de movilidad y acceso), SMF (Session Management Function) (función de gestión de sesión), UPF (User Plane Function) (función de plano de usuario), NSSF (Network Slice Selection Function) (función de selección de segmentos de red), AUSF (Authentication Server Function) (función de servidor de autenticación) y NRF (Network Repository Function) (función repositora de red) para los operadores de redes móviles de nivel 1 en los Estados Unidos y Europa”, indicó Pardeep Kohli, presidente y director ejecutivo de Mavenir. “Ahora, la importancia de nuestra contribución para acelerar la incorporación y reducir el costo de construir redes 5G ha sido reconocida por jueces expertos en estos prestigiosos premios”.
Kohli agregó: “Mavenir también ha desarrollado el aprendizaje automático, la funcionalidad de la seguridad como solución (Security as a Solution, SECaaS) que es compatible con la seguridad del plano de señalización, la detección de negación de servicio distribuido (Distributed Denial of Service, DDoS) y la detección de anomalías del servicio de la Internet de las Cosas (Internet of Things, IoT) como parte de nuestra oferta NWDAF (Network Data Analytics Function) (función de análisis de datos de red). La contribución de Mavenir ayuda a reducir el tiempo de salida al mercado para los servicios 5G al minimizar la integración del sistema”.
Acerca de Mavenir:
Mavenir es el único proveedor de software de red nativo en la nube, de extremo a extremo, basado 100 % en software de la industria. Se concentra en acelerar la transformación de la red de software y redefinir la economía de la red para proveedores de servicios de comunicaciones (Communications Service Providers, CSP), al ofrecer una cartera de productos integral en todas las capas de la infraestructura de red. Desde capas de aplicación/servicio 5G hasta núcleo de paquete y RAN, Mavenir lidera el camino en soluciones de red evolucionadas nativas de la nube, al permitir experiencias innovadoras y seguras para los usuarios finales. Al aprovechar las innovaciones líderes en la industria en voz sobre LTE (voice over LTE, VoLTE), voz sobre WiFi (voice over WiFi, VoWiFi), mensajería avanzada (RCS), multi-ID, núcleo de paquete evolucionado virtual (virtual evolved packet core, vEPC) y red de acceso por radio (radio access network, RAN) virtualizado, Mavenir acelera la transformación de la red para más de 250 clientes CSP en más de 130 países, y brinda servicios a más del 50 % de los suscriptores en el mundo.
Adoptamos arquitecturas de tecnología y modelos de negocio revolucionarios e innovadores que impulsan la agilidad, la flexibilidad y la velocidad del servicio. Con soluciones que fomentan la evolución de la virtualización de las funciones de red (Network Function Virtualization, NFV) para lograr una economía de escala web, Mavenir ofrece soluciones para que los CSP puedan reducir costos, generar ingresos, y proteger sus ingresos. Para obtener más información, visite mavenir.com.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005588/es/
