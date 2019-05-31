PlugXR Expande el Mercado de la AR con la Incorporación de PTC Vuforia para Lograr Aplicaciones y Experiencias de AR Optimizadas

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 31, 2019 06:57 PM EDT
AWE USA -- PlugXR, Inc., una empresa emergente de Realidad Aumentada (Augmented Reality, AR) de Silicon Valley en San José, anunció hoy la mejora de su AR Authoring Platform PlugXR Creator (creador de PlugXR de la plataforma de autoría de AR), al integrar perfectamente la plataforma Vuforia® Engine de PTC.
PlugXR Creator y SDK de Vuforia
El mercado mundial de aplicaciones de AR está llegando a un punto crítico con las empresas líderes que utilizan la AR para mejorar sus productos y servicios. Sin embargo, las complejidades del desarrollo y los recursos de la AR frenan su adopción masiva en todas las industrias. PlugXR ha desarrollado su plataforma Creator Platform para cerrar esta brecha, al reducir el tiempo y el costo del desarrollo de aplicaciones de AR para la mayoría de los mercados. Esta tecnología ayudará a expandir el desarrollo de la AR al permitir a cualquiera crear experiencias de AR en minutos.
Brad Pitser, director de Gestión de Productos de Vuforia de PTC, indicó: “Vuforia Engine ofrece la capacidad de aprovechar el rendimiento constante de las aplicaciones de la AR, simultáneamente, en múltiples plataformas. Con el uso del poderoso y avanzado kit de desarrollo de software (Software Development Kit, SDK) de visión informática de Vuforia, PlugXR Creator le permite a cualquier persona, incluidos los desarrolladores, construir aplicaciones de AR atractivas que se puedan crear y visualizar en solo minutos”.
“La asociación de PlugXR con Vuforia permite el rápido desarrollo y despliegue de soluciones rentables que pueden transformar industrias. Ahora cualquier persona puede crear aplicaciones de AR, en menos de una hora, sin codificación ni scripts. Además, pueden generar automáticamente .apk (Android) e .ipa (iOS) sin problemas y sin necesidad de instalar Android Studio o XCODE, y sin ningún cargo de licencia adicional, al usar nuestro PlugXR Creator basado en la web”, expresó Shivaji Yerra, fundador y director ejecutivo de PlugXR.
Suscripción de PlugXR Creator
PlugXR Creator incluye funciones más avanzadas que no requieren absolutamente NINGUNA codificación para animaciones, controladores de eventos, disparadores personalizados, llamados a la acción (Call to Action, CTA), widgets y múltiples interacciones de objetos al admitir contenido multimedia enriquecido como modelos 3D, imágenes en 2D, audios, botones, textos, videos en HD y más.
PlugXR Creator está disponible para precios de suscripción en paquete a partir del 15 de junio de 2019 con una prueba gratuita de 15 días sin cargos de licencia adicionales.
Acerca de PlugXR
PlugXR, Inc. desarrolla productos integrales para acelerar y para expandir el mercado de la AR para millones de programadores y no programadores SIN NINGUNA habilidad de codificación para publicar nuevas aplicaciones o experiencias de AR en la aplicación de PlugXR o en la aplicación existente en una hora con el uso de los SDK populares.
Sitio web: www.plugxr.com
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqwuOGIbe1g
Folleto: http://tinyurl.com/yyn77nd7
PTC y Vuforia son marcas comerciales o marcas comerciales registradas de PTC Inc. o de sus subsidiarias en los Estados Unidos y en otros países.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005599/es/
The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) provides a comprehensive framework of theory and practice in the emerging field of AI. The program delivers the foundational knowledge needed to explore both key contextual areas and complex technical applications of AI systems. Curriculum incorporates elements of data science, robotics, and machine learning-enabling you to pursue a holistic and interdisciplinary course of study while preparing for a position in AI research, operations, ...
May. 31, 2019 08:30 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
May. 31, 2019 08:15 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
May. 31, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 31, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Scott Davis, CTO of Embotics, discussed how automation can provide the dynamic management required to cost-effectively deliver microservices and container solutions at scale. He also discussed how flexible automation is the key to effectively bridging and seamlessly coordinating both IT and developer needs for component orchestration across disparate clouds – an increasingly important requirement at today’s multi-cloud enterprise.
May. 31, 2019 06:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
May. 31, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
May. 31, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
May. 31, 2019 02:15 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
May. 31, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
May. 31, 2019 01:45 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
May. 31, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
May. 30, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
May. 30, 2019 10:15 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 PM EDT