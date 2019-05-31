Parceria estratégica entre Emirados Árabes Unidos e Jordânia na modernização do governo lança a iniciativa One Million Jordanian Coders

|By Business Wire
|
May 31, 2019
A capital jordaniana Amã testemunhou o lançamento da iniciativa One Million Jordanian Coders sob o patrocínio e na presença de Sua Alteza Real o Príncipe Al Hussein bin Abdullah II como parte de uma parceria estratégica na modernização do governo entre os Emirados Árabes Unidos e a Jordânia.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005604/pt/
Launching of the One Million Jordanian Coders initiative under the patronage and in the presence of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future in UAE (Photo: AETOSWire)
Uma delegação de alto nível dos Emirados Árabes Unidos, liderada por Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Ministro de Assuntos do Gabinete e do Futuro, participou do lançamento.
A iniciativa One Million Jordanian Coders procura treinar jovens jordanianos em codificação para permitir que acompanhem o rápido desenvolvimento da ciência da computação e aumentem sua competitividade no mercado de trabalho. Ela visa equipá-los com as ferramentas necessárias para atender às necessidades futuras do país, liderar o desenvolvimento de sua economia digital e corrigir a lacuna digital existente no mundo árabe para tornar a Jordânia um dos países mais avançados em codificação.
A iniciativa é inspirada em outra iniciativa, a One Million Arab Coders, lançada por Sua Alteza Xeique Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-presidente e primeiro ministro dos Emirados Árabes Unidos e governante de Dubai, que pretende contribuir para restaurar a civilização árabe à sua antiga grandeza, elevar o status da região e aumentar sua competitividade no cenário global. Ela também procura estimular a inovação nos jovens, investir nas suas capacidades e capacitá-los a assumir um papel ativo na construção de uma economia baseada no conhecimento.
Administrada pela Crown Prince Foundation, a iniciativa One Million Jordanian Coders, organizada em parceria com a Microsoft, Udacity, Facebook e Bayt.com, inclui o lançamento de uma plataforma on-line que oferece cursos de treinamento gratuitos para jovens na Jordânia interessados em desenvolver suas habilidades digitais em diferentes domínios.
Criando uma casa virtual para uma comunidade de estudantes, educadores e especialistas em codificação, a plataforma apresenta cursos de codificação on-line que fornecem aos participantes aprovados certificados, além de fóruns eletrônicos para os interessados em codificação e listagens de trabalhos de codificação disponíveis para graduados certificados. Os alunos que se destacam nos cursos também podem receber bolsas de estudo para programas de treinamento internacionalmente reconhecidos.
Posteriormente, a iniciativa proporcionará uma oportunidade para graduados excepcionais se tornarem desenvolvedores de software de nível internacional, por meio de cursos de treinamento gratuitos de seis meses. Os graduados receberão um certificado de codificação credenciado globalmente.
*Fonte: AETOSWire
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005604/pt/
