PlugXR erweitert AR-Markt um PTC Vuforia für nahtlose AR-Anwendungen und Erfahrungen

May 31, 2019
AWE USA -- PlugXR, Inc., ein Startup-Unternehmen für Augmented Reality (AR) im Silicon Valley in San Jose, gab heute die Erweiterung seiner AR Authoring-Plattform PlugXR Creator bekannt, indem es die Vuforia® Engine Plattform von PTC nahtlos integriert.
PlugXR Creator und Vuforia SDK
Der weltweite Markt für AR-Anwendungen ist dabei, einen kritischen Punkt zu erreichen, da führende Unternehmen AR zur Verbesserung ihrer Produkte und Dienstleistungen einsetzen. Die Komplexität der AR-Entwicklung und der Ressourcen behindert jedoch die Massenübernahme in allen Branchen. PlugXR hat seine Creator-Plattform entwickelt, um diese Lücke zu schließen, indem es den Zeit- und Kostenaufwand für die Entwicklung von AR-Anwendungen für die meisten Märkte reduziert. Diese Technologie wird dazu beitragen, die AR-Entwicklung zu erweitern, indem sie es jedem ermöglicht, AR-Erlebnisse in wenigen Minuten zu erstellen.
Brad Pitser, Director of Product Management bei PTC Vuforia, sagte: „Vuforia Engine bietet die Möglichkeit, die konsistente Leistung von AR-Anwendungen simultan auf mehreren Plattformen zu nutzen. Mit dem leistungsstarken und fortschrittlichen Computer-Vision-SDK von Vuforia ermöglicht PlugXR Creator jedem, einschließlich Entwicklern, in wenigen Minuten ansprechende AR-Anwendungen zu erstellen und anzuzeigen.“
„Die PlugXR-Partnerschaft mit Vuforia ermöglicht eine schnelle Entwicklung und Bereitstellung kostengünstiger Lösungen, die die Industrie verändern können. Jetzt kann jeder AR-Anwendungen in weniger als einer Stunde ohne Programmierung oder Skripte erstellen. Sie können auch .apk (Android) und .ipa (iOS) nahtlos, ohne Installation von Android Studio oder XCODE und ohne zusätzliche Lizenzgebühren mit unserem webbasierten PlugXR Creator automatisch generieren“, sagt Shivaji Yerra, Gründer und CEO von PlugXR.
PlugXR Creator-Abonnement
PlugXR Creator enthält erweiterte Funktionen, die absolut KEINE Programmierung für Animationen, Event-Handler, benutzerdefinierte Trigger, CTA, Widgets und mehrere Objektinteraktionen erfordern, indem sie umfangreiche Multimedia-Inhalte wie 3D-Modelle, 2D-Bilder, HD-Videos, Audio, Schaltflächen, Text und mehr unterstützen.
PlugXR Creator ist ab dem 15. Juni 2019 als Abonnement-Bündel mit einer 15-tägigen kostenlosen Testversion ohne zusätzliche Lizenzgebühren erhältlich.
Über PlugXR
PlugXR Inc. entwickelt nahtlose Produkte zur Beschleunigung und Erweiterung des AR-Marktes für Millionen von Programmierern und Nicht-Programmierern mit KEINEN Programmierkenntnissen, um neue AR-Apps oder AR-Erfahrungen mit populären SDKs in der PlugXR App oder in bestehenden Apps in einer Stunde zu veröffentlichen.
Website: www.plugxr.com
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqwuOGIbe1g
Brochure: http://tinyurl.com/yyn77nd7
PTC und Vuforia sind Marken oder eingetragene Marken von PTC Inc. und/oder ihrer Tochtergesellschaften in den Vereinigten Staaten und anderen Ländern.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005611/de/
