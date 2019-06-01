Mavenir conquista prêmio por núcleo 5G de próxima geração

|By Business Wire
|
June 1, 2019
A Mavenir, única fornecedora de software de rede de ponta a ponta do setor, foi reconhecida como a principal colaboradora para o desenvolvimento da próxima geração de redes móveis conduzidas por software para seu núcleo 5G nativo na nuvem avançado na conferência Network Virtualization Europe em Berlim.
O núcleo 5G é essencial, pois as redes móveis 5G da próxima geração representam uma mudança quântica nos princípios da arquitetura de rede. Em vez de servir a diversos tipos diferentes de dispositivos e aplicativos, as redes 5G serão necessárias para praticamente todos os dispositivos, aplicativos e serviços concebíveis dos setores de consumo, empresarial e industrial. Como resultado, cada rede 5G precisa passar de milhões para bilhões de conexões, com o processamento de dados se expandindo continuamente de gigabytes para petabytes.
A abordagem da Mavenir concentrou-se em redefinir a economia da criação de redes móveis por meio de soluções conduzidas por software que não fazem uso de hardware e, dessa forma, o custo para construir a rede de núcleo 5G (5GC). A Mavenir também simplifica a complexidade operacional, pois é compatível com interfaces abertas e implementações de hardware comerciais e prontas para o uso (Commercial Off-the-Shelf, COTS), eliminando completamente a dependência do operador em soluções proprietárias caras de fornecedores tradicionais.
A Mavenir também permite que os operadores façam a transição para uma estrutura de microsserviços que permita que as funções de rede sejam projetadas em serviços menores e independentes que não dependam de nenhuma linguagem de codificação específica ou sistema proprietário. Utilizando microsserviços nativos na nuvem, a Mavenir implementa de forma exclusiva soluções interoperáveis com as quais as definições 3GPP não lidam, inclusive o trabalho com protocolos legados. Além disso, a Mavenir proporciona às operadoras inúmeras opções para oferecerem valor rápido com um caminho evolutivo central flexível que reduz os riscos e, ao mesmo tempo, oferece escala ilimitada e velocidade, segurança e confiabilidade significativamente maiores.
“Já demonstramos nossa capacidade de fornecer as funções 5GC mais importantes como AMF, SMF, UPF, NSSF, AUSF e NRF para operadoras de redes móveis de nível 1 nos EUA e na Europa”, disse Pardeep Kohli, presidente e diretor executivo da Mavenir. “Agora, a importância de nossa contribuição para acelerar a introdução e reduzir o custo de construção de redes 5G foi reconhecida por jurados especialistas nestes prestigiados prêmios.”
Kohli acrescentou: “A Mavenir também desenvolveu a aprendizagem de máquina, a funcionalidade de segurança como solução (Security as a Solution, SECaaS) que possibilita a segurança do plano de sinalização, detecção de DDoS e detecção de anomalias de serviço de IoT como parte de nossa oferta NWDAF. A contribuição da Mavenir ajuda a reduzir o tempo de acesso ao mercado de serviços 5G ao minimizar a integração do sistema”.
Sobre a Mavenir:
A Mavenir é a única fornecedora do mercado exclusivamente de software para redes de ponta a ponta e nativas na nuvem. A empresa tem como objetivo acelerar a transformação de redes de software e redefinir a economia de redes para provedores de serviços de comunicação (Communications Service Providers, CSPs) ao oferecer um portfólio abrangente de produtos completos em todas as camadas do conjunto de infraestrutura de rede. De camadas de aplicativos/serviços 5G até núcleo de pacotes e RAN, a Mavenir lidera o ramo de soluções de rede nativas na nuvem desenvolvidas que permitem experiências inovadoras e seguras para os usuários finais. Aproveitando os avanços dos pioneiros do mercado em VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC e Virtualized RAN, a Mavenir acelera a transformação de redes para mais de 250 clientes CSP em mais de 130 países, atendendo a mais de 50% dos assinantes do mundo.
Nós incorporamos arquiteturas tecnológicas e modelos de negócios inovadores e revolucionários que promovem agilidade, flexibilidade e velocidade de serviços. Com soluções que impulsionam a evolução da NFV para obter economia de escala na internet, a Mavenir oferece soluções para CSPs com redução de custos, geração de receita e proteção de receita. Saiba mais em mavenir.com.
