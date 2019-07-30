CORRECTING and REPLACING SAIC Partners With Espressive to Bring Next Generation IT User Experience to Customers

Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

SAIC PARTNERS WITH ESPRESSIVE TO BRING NEXT GENERATION IT USER EXPERIENCE TO CUSTOMERS

SAIC is the first company to introduce AI-based virtual assistant technology to U.S. government customers.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC) is partnering with Espressive, a California-based technology company that has pioneered artificial intelligence for employee self-service needs. Espressive Barista virtual assistant will be incorporated in SAIC’s U-Centric next generation IT end-user solution to offer customers automated services for user questions, issues and requests using AI technology and natural language processing.

SAIC is the first company to introduce Espressive Barista technology to U.S. government customers.

Not just a “tech support” or chat-bot feature, Espressive Barista is a virtual assistant capable of improving the user experience by providing intelligent responses to user requests. Adding Espressive Barista to SAIC’s U-Centric solutions provides a seamless user experience for IT capabilities that can span across all functions of an organization, including HR, facilities, payroll and more. This partnership lends itself to SAIC’s mission of providing undisrupted support services that are delivered when, where and how users need them via any device.

“We are excited to partner with Espressive, an innovative startup, to bring cutting-edge solutions to our government customers, and deliver a more effective and favorable IT user-experience,” said Coby Holloway, vice president of SAIC’s IT Modernization practice within the Solutions & Technology Group. “As part of SAIC’s U-Centric technology suite, Espressive Barista’s ability to understand language and context is a critical component that can help automate service desk questions and reduce call volume.”

“SAIC has a pulse on emerging technology and a relentless drive for innovative ideas. As a company that matches those values, Espressive is thrilled to help SAIC enrich IT modernization offerings,” said Pat Calhoun, CEO and founder of Espressive. “Espressive believes that getting help at work shouldn’t be hard. Rather than focus on the service desk, we shift focus to the employee in our solutions. It’s sure to be a value-add for SAIC customers.”

Espressive Barista and SAIC’s U-Centric user-friendly solutions will benefit organizations by providing greater operational efficiency to achieve mission- and business-aligned outcomes. This service is available effective immediately. Learn more about SAIC’s next generation technologies.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

About Espressive

Espressive, the pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for employee self-service and a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor, redefines how employees get help by delivering exceptional employee experiences. Barista, the company’s virtual support agent (VSA), brings the ease of consumer virtual assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, into the workplace. Barista automates resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that result in employee adoption of 80 to 85% and reduced help desk call volume of 40 to 60%. Espressive is backed by General Catalyst Partners and Wing Venture Capital, and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Visit www.espressive.com for more information.

