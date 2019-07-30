Healthgrades Announces Recipients of 2019 Women's Care Awards

|By Business Wire
|
July 30, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, today announced the 2019 Women’s Care Award recipients. The 2019 Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award™, the 2019 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award™, and the 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ recognize hospitals around the nation that demonstrate exceptional outcomes and excel in women’s healthcare services.
In conjunction with the release of the 2019 Women’s Care Awards, Healthgrades published a new report that explores three trends that are affecting the women’s care service line: 1) Women are now having children later. 2) The rise of complex pregnancies is challenging providers. 3) Women are living longer and suffering from more chronic conditions that require regular care. The report concludes that women, who are the most active healthcare consumer, need to stay on top of the trends to ensure that they are receiving the best care possible, regardless of their stage of life.
“As the person most often in charge of healthcare decisions for themselves and their families, women are seeking providers that understand their needs and preferences and demonstrate excellence in women’s care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “By accessing information on hospital quality and outcomes and understanding how Healthgrades’ 2019 Women’s Care Award recipients stand out from the rest, women can be empowered to make more informed decisions when it comes to selecting a hospital.”
To help consumers evaluate and compare hospital performance, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcome data for all patients (all-payer data) made available in 15 states from 2015 through 2017.**
Healthgrades 2019 Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award
This award highlights hospitals for exceptional clinical outcomes while caring for women in childbirth, as well as during and after gynecologic surgeries and procedures. Healthgrades evaluated 630 eligible hospitals across 15 states and awarded 64 hospitals the 2019 Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award. The evaluation found that:
- From 2015 through 2017, if all hospitals in the evaluation performed similarly to those that received the 2019 Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award, complications could have potentially been avoided for 119,203 patients.*
- Additionally, from 2015 through 2017, patients treated in hospitals receiving the 2019 Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award had, on average, a 33.4% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*
Healthgrades 2019 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award
This distinction recognizes the top 10 percent of all hospitals evaluated for the exceptional care provided to mothers during and after labor and delivery. Healthgrades evaluated 1,035 eligible hospitals across 15 states and awarded 104 hospitals the 2019 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award. The evaluation found that:
- From 2015 through 2017, if all hospitals included in the evaluation performed similarly to those that received the 2019 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award, complications could have potentially been avoided for 105,690 patients.*
- From 2015 through 2017, patients treated in hospitals receiving the 2019 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award had, on average, a 39.2% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*
Healthgrades 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award
This award recognizes the top 10% of hospitals evaluated that provided outstanding performance in gynecologic surgery, including hysterectomy and surgery related to the female reproductive system. Healthgrades evaluated 699 eligible hospitals across 15 states and awarded 70 hospitals the 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award. The evaluation found that:
- From 2015 through 2017, patients treated in hospitals receiving the 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award had, on average, a 43.5% percent lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*
- From 2015 through 2017, if all hospitals in the analysis performed similarly to those receiving the 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award, complications could have potentially been avoided for 10,366 patients.*
View Healthgrades Hospital Quality Methodologies.
Learn more about how health systems partner with Healthgrades.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers. At www.healthgrades.com, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their provider of choice. With our scheduling solutions and advanced analytics applications, we help our health system clients representing over 1,500 hospitals across the country to cultivate new patient relationships, improve patient access, and build customer loyalty. At Healthgrades, better health gets a head start.
**Availability of state data is subject to yearly changes due to data release timeframes and adoption of new regulations and laws.
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of all-payer data for years 2015 through 2017 and represent three-year estimates for patients in 15 states for which all-payer data was made available.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005236/en/
