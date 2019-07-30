|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 30, 2019 06:02 AM EDT
The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA) will hold the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 over a period of 12 days from October 24 through November 4. With “OPEN FUTURE” as its theme and with the participation of 186* companies and organizations from seven countries around the world, the show will offer thrilling vehicle displays and entertaining events, and also enable visitors to see what mobility will look like and how it will be integrated into the urban living experience of the not-so-distant future.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005496/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
*as at July 30
The “OPEN FUTURE” concept vividly reflects the open-ended scope of possibilities that the exciting new mobility of the future will embody, in addition to the basic enjoyment that motor vehicles and motorcycles provide to their users. This year’s show will demonstrate that the potential of the future is always expanding at the Tokyo Motor Show.
-
OPEN to the future
Special excitement will be generated at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show through programs and events that have been conceived and organized on the basis of close collaborative efforts with other industries. In addition, JAMA and the All Japan Business Committee will co-host the “Future Expo” event along with Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).
-
An expanded, wide-OPEN venue
In addition to Odaiba’s Ariake area, where the Tokyo Motor Show has until now been held at Tokyo Big Sight, the venue for this year’s show has been expanded to include, for the first time, the Aomi area. The show’s venue will also include the new “Open Road” connecting the Ariake and Aomi areas, to create one vast “mobility theme park” for visitors to the show.
-
OPEN access to designated venue zones
Various zones within the Tokyo Motor Show venue will be accessible free of charge, to encourage people who might not otherwise visit the Tokyo Motor Show to come and enjoy show-related exhibits and activities. See details below.
46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 Dates & Venue
|
Dates:
|
October 24 [Thu] through November 4 [Mon/National holiday], 2019 (12 days)
|
Venue:
|
Aomi Area–Open Road–Ariake Area
|
|
(including Tokyo Big Sight, Aomi/West/South Exhibition Halls, MEGAWEB, Symbol Promenade Park, Drive Park)
1. DRIVE PARK (no-charge-access zone, ticket required for test drives/rides)
The designated area for hands-on fun with different kinds of vehicles! Events and activities held here will appeal to a broad public, not just to established car and bike enthusiasts, and will include:
- Test drives of latest-model cars and bikes, stage events, and demonstration runs
- Racing and custom-built car displays, with the collaboration of Tokyo Auto Salon and MotorSports Japan
- The official Japan premiere of the FAI Drone Race (tentative), with world-class players competing at high speed in nighttime skies.
2. OPEN ROAD (no-charge-access zone, ticket required for mobility rides)
The 1.5 km-long “Open Road,” a showcase feature of this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, will link the Ariake and Aomi areas in the show’s venue. Personal/micro-mobility models will help you on your journey along the Open Road, where exhibits and displays will feature wide-ranging examples of land/sea/air mobility.
3. FUTURE EXPO (no-charge-access zone)
At the “Future Expo” event in the MEGAWEB venue, visitors will have a “typical day in the near future” experience. Participating in the exhibit will be 61 companies and organizations, including members of the All Japan Business Committee such as NTT, Panasonic, NEC, and Fujitsu. Visitors will view and interact with the more than 100 items and cutting-edge technologies and services on display.
In the Aomi Exhibition Hall, an “imaginary city at work” will be set up, in collaboration with KidZania, where children will don the uniforms and “perform” the work of specific professions in the services sector.
In addition, also at MEGAWEB, various exciting, high-profile e-Motorsports competitions featuring the use of “Gran Turismo Sport” PlayStation® software will be held including:
- The global FIA Gran Turismo Championship 2019 World Tour 5 competition in which top players from all over the world will gather to race at the highest level
- The Under-18 All Japan Championships pitting against one another all 47 of the winners of the preliminary competitions held regionally throughout Japan
- The “TMS2019 Exhibiting Manufacturers’ Competition”
- The “One-Make” races (e.g., the “GR Supra GT-CUP” final) in which all the competitors drive the same specific vehicle model.
®PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
The 186 companies and organizations participating in this year’s Tokyo Motor Show will present their latest products and deliver the future to the show’s visitors. All are welcome and we look forward to seeing you there. Please consult the Tokyo Motor Show website at https://www.tokyo-motorshow.com/en/ for updates and further information on the show and its programs, events, and activities.
|
Advance-purchase tickets and the new two-time-entry and unlimited-entry tickets are on sale online from August 1.
Admission to the Tokyo Motor Show is free of charge for children and students through senior high school.
Beginning in September, all other types of Tokyo Motor Show admission tickets will be on sale online and at brick-and-mortar venues including convenience stores, travel agencies, and train stations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005496/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT