Global Payments Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 and Increases 2019 Outlook

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"We are pleased to report double digit growth this quarter, an acceleration from terrific first quarter results and further validation of our technology-enabled strategies," said Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer. "We also made substantial progress on our landmark partnership with TSYS announced in May, which we now expect to close as early as the beginning of the fourth quarter."

Sloan continued, "Our preliminary integration work with TSYS has reinforced our confidence in the value creation from the transaction, particularly the ability to drive significant revenue enhancements. We believe there are meaningful opportunities that are worldwide in scope across all three of TSYS' business segments. We look forward to a successful closing."

Second Quarter 2019 Summary

GAAP revenues were $935.2 million, compared to $833.2 million in the second quarter of 2018; diluted earnings per share were $0.77 compared to $0.68 in the prior year; and operating margin was 23.7% compared to 22.9% in 2018.

Adjusted net revenue plus network fees grew 13.4% to $1.114 billion, compared to $982.5 million in 2018.

Adjusted earnings per share grew 17.1% to $1.51, compared to $1.29 in 2018.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 100 basis points to 32.4%.

2019 Outlook

“We are delighted with our financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date period, which we delivered while simultaneously advancing our transformational merger with TSYS,” stated Cameron Bready, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Our performance positions us well to exceed our expectations for the year, despite facing further incremental headwinds from foreign currency exchange rates.

“We continue to expect adjusted net revenue plus network fees to range from $4.44 billion to $4.49 billion, reflecting growth of 12% to 13%, which includes an incremental headwind of approximately 50 basis points from foreign currency relative to our May guidance. Despite this impact, we are increasing our outlook for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $6.00 to $6.15, reflecting growth of 16% to 18% over 2018, and we now expect adjusted operating margin for 2019 to expand by up to 90 basis points,” Bready concluded.

Capital Allocation

Global Payments’ Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.01 per share payable September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2019.

Conference Call

Global Payments’ management will host a conference call today, July 30, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and business highlights. Callers may access the conference call via the investor relations page of the company’s website at www.globalpaymentsinc.com; or callers in North America may dial 877-674-6428 and callers outside North America may dial 970-315-0457. A replay of the call will be archived on the company's website within two hours of the live call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Global Payments supplemented revenues, income, operating income and earnings per share information determined in accordance with GAAP by providing those measures on an adjusted basis, and other measures, in this earnings release to assist with evaluating performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions delivering innovative services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to accept all payment types and operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of distribution channels in many markets around the world.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with approximately 11,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with customers and partners in 32 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil. For more information about Global Payments, our Service. Driven. Commerce brand and our technologies, please visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com.

SCHEDULE 1 UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Revenues $ 935,152 $ 833,164 12.2 % $ 1,818,190 $ 1,628,141 11.7 % Operating expenses: Cost of service 302,276 264,544 14.3 % 607,505 516,930 17.5 % Selling, general and administrative 411,150 377,883 8.8 % 789,467 764,304 3.3 % 713,426 642,427 11.1 % 1,396,972 1,281,234 9.0 % Operating income 221,726 190,737 16.2 % 421,218 346,907 21.4 % Interest and other income 6,176 2,568 140.5 % 9,112 14,262 (36.1 )% Interest and other expense (65,616 ) (47,720 ) 37.5 % (124,697 ) (93,325 ) 33.6 % (59,440 ) (45,152 ) 31.6 % (115,585 ) (79,063 ) 46.2 % Income before income taxes 162,286 145,585 11.5 % 305,633 267,844 14.1 % Provision for income taxes (32,247 ) (27,856 ) 15.8 % (56,388 ) (52,529 ) 7.3 % Net income 130,039 117,729 10.5 % 249,245 215,315 15.8 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax (9,581 ) (8,660 ) 10.6 % (16,445 ) (14,847 ) 10.8 % Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 120,458 $ 109,069 10.4 % $ 232,800 $ 200,468 16.1 % Earnings per share attributable to Global Payments: Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.69 11.6 % $ 1.48 $ 1.26 17.5 % Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.68 13.2 % $ 1.48 $ 1.25 18.4 % Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 156,768 159,003 157,141 159,161 Diluted 157,262 159,677 157,638 159,840

SCHEDULE 2 UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Adjusted net revenue plus network fees $ 1,114,456 $ 982,500 13.4 % $ 2,157,557 $ 1,906,780 13.2 % Adjusted operating income $ 360,694 $ 308,147 17.1 % $ 689,326 $ 589,487 16.9 % Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments $ 236,830 $ 205,998 15.0 % $ 448,928 $ 386,821 16.1 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 1.51 $ 1.29 17.1 % $ 2.85 $ 2.42 17.8 %

See Schedules 6 and 7 for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure and Schedule 10 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

SCHEDULE 3 UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues: North America $ 715,919 $ 668,568 $ 840,427 $ 621,801 $ 549,957 $ 718,574 15.1 % 21.6 % 17.0% Europe 160,349 160,349 194,871 155,631 155,631 190,179 3.0 % 3.0 % 2.5% Asia-Pacific 58,884 59,501 79,158 55,732 55,732 73,747 5.7 % 6.8 % 7.3% $ 935,152 $ 888,418 $ 1,114,456 $ 833,164 $ 761,320 $ 982,500 12.2 % 16.7 % 13.4% Operating income: North America $ 185,286 $ 285,926 $ 147,184 $ 232,896 25.9 % 22.8 % Europe 86,345 94,729 82,682 90,152 4.4 % 5.1 % Asia-Pacific 23,257 26,193 19,577 23,255 18.8 % 12.6 % Corporate (73,162 ) (46,154 ) (58,706 ) (38,156 ) 24.6 % 21.0 % $ 221,726 $ 360,694 $ 190,737 $ 308,147 16.2 % 17.1 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues: North America $ 1,394,341 $ 1,296,385 $ 1,626,871 $ 1,215,830 $ 1,071,746 $ 1,395,079 14.7 % 21.0 % 16.6% Europe 303,218 303,218 368,890 298,908 298,908 361,045 1.4 % 1.4 % 2.2% Asia-Pacific 120,631 121,877 161,796 113,403 113,403 150,656 6.4 % 7.5 % 7.4% $ 1,818,190 $ 1,721,480 $ 2,157,557 $ 1,628,141 $ 1,484,057 $ 1,906,780 11.7 % 16.0 % 13.2% Operating income: North America $ 341,433 $ 548,388 $ 272,588 $ 446,736 25.3 % 22.8 % Europe 158,306 174,696 153,230 167,831 3.3 % 4.1 % Asia-Pacific 50,530 56,310 43,351 49,118 16.6 % 14.6 % Corporate (129,051 ) (90,068 ) (122,262 ) (74,198 ) 5.6 % 21.4 % $ 421,218 $ 689,326 $ 346,907 $ 589,487 21.4 % 16.9 %

See Schedules 8 and 9 for a reconciliation of adjusted net revenue, adjusted net revenue plus network fees and adjusted operating income by segment to the most comparable GAAP measures and Schedule 10 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

SCHEDULE 4 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except share data) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,047,727 $ 1,210,878 Accounts receivable, net 394,603 348,400 Settlement processing assets 2,844,267 1,600,222 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 261,082 216,708 Total current assets 4,547,679 3,376,208 Goodwill 6,345,563 6,341,355 Other intangible assets, net 2,308,333 2,488,618 Property and equipment, net 712,396 653,542 Deferred income taxes 6,950 8,128 Other noncurrent assets 663,151 362,923 Total assets $ 14,584,072 $ 13,230,774 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Settlement lines of credit $ 736,209 $ 700,486 Current portion of long-term debt 151,062 115,075 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,117,938 1,176,703 Settlement processing obligations 2,478,373 1,276,356 Total current liabilities 4,483,582 3,268,620 Long-term debt 5,000,585 5,015,168 Deferred income taxes 556,130 585,025 Other noncurrent liabilities 368,659 175,618 Total liabilities 10,408,956 9,044,431 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized and none issued — — Common stock, no par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 156,674,688 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 157,961,982 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 — — Paid-in capital 2,126,065 2,235,167 Retained earnings 2,204,445 2,066,415 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (339,906 ) (310,175 ) Total Global Payments shareholders’ equity 3,990,604 3,991,407 Noncontrolling interests 184,512 194,936 Total equity 4,175,116 4,186,343 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,584,072 $ 13,230,774

SCHEDULE 5 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 249,245 $ 215,315 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 82,760 69,088 Amortization of acquired intangibles 210,993 176,303 Amortization of capitalized contract costs 31,965 23,835 Share-based compensation expense 27,914 30,104 Provision for operating losses and bad debts 18,637 22,942 Deferred income taxes (6,483 ) (3,061 ) Other, net 22,469 (6,228 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable (49,774 ) (21,763 ) Settlement processing assets and obligations, net (41,715 ) 95,232 Prepaid expenses and other assets (148,435 ) (92,154 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (150,223 ) (2,857 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 247,353 506,756 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (78,245 ) — Capital expenditures (133,312 ) (102,669 ) Other, net 13,182 (1,436 ) Net cash used in investing activities (198,375 ) (104,105 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings (repayments) of settlement lines of credit 32,163 (88,325 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 586,000 694,214 Repayments of long-term debt (569,119 ) (1,024,695 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (10,884 ) Repurchase of common stock (233,996 ) (177,261 ) Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans 12,952 6,340 Common stock repurchased - share-based compensation plans (11,167 ) (9,989 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (26,239 ) — Dividends paid (3,137 ) (3,171 ) Net cash used in financing activities (212,543 ) (613,771 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 414 (25,206 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (163,151 ) (236,326 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,210,878 1,335,855 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,047,727 $ 1,099,529

SCHEDULE 6 UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Network Fees Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues $ 935,152 $ (46,734 ) $ — $ — $ 888,418 $ 226,038 $ 1,114,456 Operating income $ 221,726 $ 4,234 $ 134,734 $ — $ 360,694 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 120,458 $ 4,234 $ 135,643 $ (23,505 ) $ 236,830 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 0.77 $ 1.51 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 157,262 157,262 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Network Fees Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues $ 833,164 $ (71,844 ) $ — $ — $ 761,320 $ 221,180 $ 982,500 Operating income $ 190,737 $ 2,276 $ 115,134 $ — $ 308,147 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 109,069 $ 2,276 $ 116,883 $ (22,230 ) $ 205,998 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 0.68 $ 1.29 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 159,677 159,677

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, includes $4.2 million and $2.3 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income included $105.2 million in cost of service (COS) and $29.5 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $104.1 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $1.1 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $16.5 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $13.0 million, including costs related to the proposed merger with TSYS. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects an adjustment to remove a $2.9 million charge to interest expense associated with the bridge facility the company entered into in connection with the proposed TSYS merger. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, earnings adjustments to operating income included $92.1 million in COS and $23.0 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $89.0 million and other adjustments of $3.1 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $15.2 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $7.6 million and other adjustments of $0.2 million. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects an adjustment to remove a charge of $3.3 million associated with the refinancing of our corporate credit facility. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10.

SCHEDULE 7 UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Network Fees Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues $ 1,818,190 $ (96,710 ) $ — $ — $ 1,721,480 $ 436,077 $ 2,157,557 Operating income $ 421,218 $ 8,641 $ 259,467 $ — $ 689,326 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 232,800 $ 8,641 $ 258,376 $ (50,889 ) $ 448,928 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 1.48 $ 2.85 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 157,638 157,638 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Network Fees Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues $ 1,628,141 $ (144,084 ) $ — $ — $ 1,484,057 $ 422,723 $ 1,906,780 Operating income $ 346,907 $ 5,869 $ 236,711 $ — $ 589,487 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 200,468 $ 5,869 $ 229,025 $ (48,541 ) $ 386,821 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 1.25 $ 2.42 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 159,840 159,840

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, includes $8.6 million and $5.9 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the six months ended June 30, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income included $214.0 million in cost of service (COS) and $45.5 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $212.1 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $1.9 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $27.9 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $17.6 million, including costs related to the proposed merger with TSYS. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects an adjustment to remove a $2.9 million charge to interest expense associated with the bridge facility the company entered into in connection with the proposed TSYS merger. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, earnings adjustments to operating income include $181.0 million in COS and $55.7 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $177.4 million and other adjustments of $3.6 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $30.1 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $25.4 million and other adjustments of $0.2 million. Also, earnings adjustments to net income attributable to Global Payments include the removal of a $9.6 million gain recognized on the reorganization of Interac Association of which we were a member through one of our Canadian subsidiaries, and a charge of $5.2 million associated with the refinancing of our corporate credit facility. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10.

SCHEDULE 8 UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments (1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Network Fees Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues: North America $ 715,919 $ (47,351 ) $ — $ 668,568 $ 171,859 $ 840,427 Europe 160,349 — — 160,349 34,522 194,871 Asia-Pacific 58,884 617 — 59,501 19,657 79,158 $ 935,152 $ (46,734 ) $ — $ 888,418 $ 226,038 $ 1,114,456 Operating income: North America $ 185,286 $ 3,617 $ 97,023 $ 285,926 Europe 86,345 — 8,384 94,729 Asia-Pacific 23,257 617 2,319 26,193 Corporate (73,162 ) — 27,008 (46,154 ) $ 221,726 $ 4,234 $ 134,734 $ 360,694 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Network Fees Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues: North America $ 621,801 $ (71,844 ) $ — $ 549,957 $ 168,617 $ 718,574 Europe 155,631 — — 155,631 34,548 190,179 Asia-Pacific 55,732 — — 55,732 18,015 73,747 $ 833,164 $ (71,844 ) $ — $ 761,320 $ 221,180 $ 982,500 Operating income: North America $ 147,184 $ 2,276 $ 83,436 $ 232,896 Europe 82,682 — 7,470 90,152 Asia-Pacific 19,577 — 3,678 23,255 Corporate (58,706 ) — 20,550 (38,156 ) $ 190,737 $ 2,276 $ 115,134 $ 308,147

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, includes $4.2 million and $2.3 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income include $105.2 million in cost of service (COS) and $29.5 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $104.1 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $1.1 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $16.5 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $13.0 million, including costs related to the proposed TSYS merger. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, earnings adjustments to operating income include $92.1 million in COS and $23.0 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $89.0 million and other adjustments of $3.1 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $15.2 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $7.6 million and other adjustments of $0.2 million.

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10.

SCHEDULE 9 UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments (1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Network Fees Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues: North America $ 1,394,341 $ (97,956 ) $ — $ 1,296,385 $ 330,486 $ 1,626,871 Europe 303,218 — — 303,218 65,672 368,890 Asia-Pacific 120,631 1,246 — 121,877 39,919 161,796 $ 1,818,190 $ (96,710 ) $ — $ 1,721,480 $ 436,077 $ 2,157,557 Operating income: North America $ 341,433 $ 7,395 $ 199,560 $ 548,388 Europe 158,306 — 16,390 174,696 Asia-Pacific 50,530 1,246 4,534 56,310 Corporate (129,051 ) — 38,983 (90,068 ) $ 421,218 $ 8,641 $ 259,467 $ 689,326 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Network Fees Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue Plus Network Fees Revenues: North America $ 1,215,830 $ (144,084 ) $ — $ 1,071,746 $ 323,333 $ 1,395,079 Europe 298,908 — — 298,908 62,137 361,045 Asia-Pacific 113,403 — — 113,403 37,253 150,656 $ 1,628,141 $ (144,084 ) $ — $ 1,484,057 $ 422,723 $ 1,906,780 Operating income: North America $ 272,588 $ 5,869 $ 168,279 $ 446,736 Europe 153,230 — 14,601 167,831 Asia-Pacific 43,351 — 5,767 49,118 Corporate (122,262 ) — 48,064 (74,198 ) $ 346,907 $ 5,869 $ 236,711 $ 589,487

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, includes $8.6 million and $5.9 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the six months ended June 30, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income include $214.0 million in cost of service (COS) and $45.5 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $212.1 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $1.9 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $27.9 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $17.6 million, including costs related to the proposed TSYS merger. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, earnings adjustments to operating income include $181.0 million in COS and $55.7 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $177.4 million and other adjustments of $3.6 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $30.1 million acquisition and integration expenses of $25.4 million and other adjustments of $0.2 million.

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10.

SCHEDULE 10 UNAUDITED OUTLOOK SUMMARY GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In billions, except per share data) 2018 Actual 2019 Outlook % Change Revenues: GAAP revenues $3.37 $3.73 to $3.78 11% to 12% Adjustments(1) (0.27) (0.18) Adjusted net revenue $3.10 $3.54 to $3.59 14% to 16% Network fees 0.87 0.90 Adjusted net revenue plus network fees $3.97 $4.44 to $4.49 12% to 13% Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP diluted EPS $2.84 $3.44 to $3.59 21% to 26% Adjustments(2) 2.35 2.56 Adjusted diluted EPS $5.19 $6.00 to $6.15 16% to 18%

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefit to the company. Amounts also include adjustments to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) Adjustments to 2018 GAAP diluted EPS include software-related contract liability adjustments described above of $0.06, acquisition related amortization expense of $1.85, share-based compensation expense of $0.28, acquisition and integration expense of $0.28, employee termination benefits of $0.01, asset abandonment charges associated with technology integrations of $0.04 and the removal of an income tax benefit of $0.17 associated with tax reform. Also, adjustments to 2018 GAAP diluted EPS include the effect of these adjustments on noncontrolling interests and income taxes, as applicable.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Global Payments supplements revenues, income and EPS information determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP by providing these measures, and other measures, with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this document to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations. Management believes adjusted net revenue and adjusted net revenue plus network fees more closely reflect the economic benefits to the company's core business and, in the case of adjusted net revenue, allows for better comparisons with industry peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. Adjusted net revenue, adjusted net revenue plus network fees, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, revenues, operating income, net income and EPS determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net revenue excludes gross-up related payments associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. On a GAAP basis, these payments are presented gross in both revenues and operating expenses. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude acquisition-related amortization expense, share-based compensation and certain other items specific to each reporting period as more fully described in the accompanying reconciliations in Schedules 6 and 7. Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenue plus network fees. The tax rate used in determining the net income impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.

