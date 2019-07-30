Wabtec Reports 2Q Results, Updates Guidance; Raises 2019 GAAP Cash From Operations To About $900 Million

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) today reported earnings per diluted share of $0.54 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.06 in the 2019 second quarter (see reconciliation table). The company generated GAAP cash from operations of $413 million for the quarter and raised its 2019 GAAP cash from operations guidance to about $900 million. Wabtec also updated its full-year guidance for sales of about $8.3 billion and adjusted earnings per diluted share to between $4.10 to $4.20.

Rafael Santana, Wabtec’s president and chief executive officer, said: “Our second quarter results demonstrate a solid operating performance, with strong cash from operations and margin improvement, enabling significant debt reduction. In light of conditions in the North American freight market, we have accelerated our cost reductions and synergy initiatives. We are already beginning to reap strategic benefits from the merger of Wabtec and GE Transportation, completed just a few months ago.

“We are confident the company’s diverse business model, focus on aftermarket and services, technology capabilities and global presence will generate long-term growth. We believe our efforts to improve costs, including a synergy target of $250 million by year four following the merger, will drive significant, long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

2019 Second Quarter Consolidated Results

GAAP sales were $2.24 billion; adjusted sales were $2.25 billion including accounting policy harmonization. The increase compared to the year-ago quarter resulted mainly from sales from GE Transportation.

Income from operations was $201 million and adjusted income from operations was

$320 million (14.2% of adjusted sales). Adjusted income from operations excluded pre-tax expenses of $119 million related to the GE Transportation merger, as follows:

$89 million for one-time, non-cash purchase price accounting charges and $31 million for transaction and restructuring costs (see reconciliation table). In addition to the expenses noted above, the company also had pre-tax expense of $56 million for non-cash, recurring purchase price accounting charges related to GE Transportation merger which is not added back to adjusted income from operations.

$320 million (14.2% of adjusted sales). Adjusted income from operations excluded pre-tax expenses of $119 million related to the GE Transportation merger, as follows: $89 million for one-time, non-cash purchase price accounting charges and $31 million for transaction and restructuring costs (see reconciliation table). In addition to the expenses noted above, the company also had pre-tax expense of $56 million for non-cash, recurring purchase price accounting charges related to GE Transportation merger which is not added back to adjusted income from operations. Net interest expense was $59 million, with adjusted net interest expense of $55 million.

Income tax expense was $41 million for an effective tax rate of 28.7%. Excluding the net tax benefit from transaction costs related to the GE Transportation merger, adjusted income tax expense was $65 million for an adjusted effective tax rate of about 24.5%.

Earnings per diluted share were $0.54 and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.06 (see reconciliation table). Adjusted earnings per diluted share excluded after-tax expenses of $0.52 per diluted share related to the GE Transportation merger, as follows: $0.35 for one-time, non-cash purchase price accounting charges; $0.14 for transaction and restructuring costs; and $0.03 for increased tax expense for non-deductible transaction costs (see reconciliation table). In addition to the expenses noted above, the company also had after-tax expense of $0.22 per diluted share for non-cash, recurring purchase price accounting charges which is not added back to adjusted earnings per diluted share.

EBITDA, which Wabtec defines as income from operations plus depreciation and amortization, was $308 million and adjusted EBITDA was $428 million. Adjusted EBITDA excluded pre-tax expenses of $119 million related to the GE Transportation merger, as follows: $89 million for one-time, non-cash purchase price accounting charges and

$31 million for transaction and restructuring costs (see reconciliation table).

2019 Second Quarter Segment Results

Freight segment sales increased by 262% or $1.08 billion; the increase resulted from acquisitions of $1.1 billion which more than offset an organic decrease of $34 million and unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates of $6 million. Freight segment income from operations of $152 million was reduced by $99 million due to the merger-related expenses noted above. Excluding those expenses, income from operations as a percent of sales was 16.6%.

Transit segment sales increased by 6% or $43 million; the increase resulted from organic sales growth of $81 million and acquisitions of $3 million, which was partially offset by unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates of $41 million. Income from operations as a percent of sales was 9.6% mainly due to operating leverage from higher sales.

Cash Flow Summary

The company generated cash from operations of $413 million for the second quarter compared to cash from operations of $44 million in the year-ago quarter, with the increase resulting from improved working capital performance and increased customer deposits. In the 2019 second quarter, cash from operations was reduced by about $20 million as a result of costs related to the GE Transportation merger.

At June 30, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $461 million and debt of $4.63 billion. Total debt was about $330 million lower than at March 31 due to repayment of debt during the quarter.

Backlog

At June 30, Wabtec’s total, multi-year backlog was $22.6 billion, and its 12-month backlog was $5.9 billion, slightly lower than at March 31 as increased aftermarket and transit orders were more than offset by the timing of OEM orders and changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

2019 Financial Guidance and Pro Forma Financial Information

Wabtec updated 2019 GAAP sales guidance of about $8.3 billion, GAAP income from operations guidance of about $800 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance to between $2.20 to $2.30 due to refined estimates for purchase price accounting charges and transaction and restructuring costs. Wabtec updated guidance for EBITDA, which Wabtec defines as income from operations plus depreciation and amortization, of about $1.3 billion.

Wabtec updated 2019 adjusted sales guidance of about $8.3 billion, adjusted EBITDA, of about $1.6 billion, and adjusted income from operations of about $1.2 billion. Wabtec also updated its guidance for adjusted earnings per diluted share between $4.10 to $4.20. The adjusted guidance excludes estimated expenses for the GE Transportation merger for transaction and restructuring costs, one-time purchase price accounting charges, and non-cash accounting policy harmonization. Excluding these expenses, the company’s adjusted operating margin target for the full year is about 14% and its effective tax rate for the full year is expected to be about 24%. This guidance also includes a net synergy benefit of about $20 million for 2019.

In addition to the expenses noted above, the company also expects after-tax expense of about $0.80 per diluted share for non-cash, recurring purchase price accounting charges which are not added back to adjusted earnings per share.

For the year, Wabtec expects GAAP cash flow from operations to be about $900 million including expenses of about $100 million related to the GE Transportation merger.

Update on General Electric Company Stock Ownership

Wabtec issued 47.8 million shares to GE in the GE Transportation merger, 25.3 million of which GE sold in the market in the second quarter of 2019. GE has informed Wabtec that it is considering seeking to liquidate the balance of its stock holdings in the current quarter, subject to market conditions. While there can be no assurance that this will happen or the timing, Wabtec believes it would be beneficial to the Company.

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Second Second For the For the Quarter Quarter Six Months Six Months 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 2,236,284 $ 1,111,680 $ 3,829,901 $ 2,167,857 Cost of sales (1,621,608) (787,713) (2,826,208) (1,533,009) Gross profit 614,676 323,967 1,003,693 634,848 Gross profit as a % of Net Sales 27.5% 29.1% 26.2% 29.3% Selling, general and administrative expenses (290,959) (171,157) (550,682) (318,358) Engineering expenses (57,120) (19,388) (91,665) (41,437) Amortization expense (65,960) (9,899) (93,402) (20,251) Total operating expenses (414,039) (200,444) (735,749) (380,046) Operating expenses as a % of Net Sales 18.5% 18.0% 19.2% 17.5% Income from operations 200,637 123,523 267,944 254,802 Income from operations as a % of Net Sales 9.0% 11.1% 7.0% 11.8% Interest expense, net (58,560) (31,920) (103,129) (52,204) Other income (expense), net 2,177 2,171 (6,051) 4,757 Income from operations before income taxes 144,254 93,774 158,764 207,355 Income tax expense (41,400) (10,503) (59,923) (36,627) Effective tax rate 28.7% 11.2% 37.7% 17.7% Net income 102,854 83,271 98,841 170,728 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,381 1,145 922 2,054 Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 104,235 $ 84,416 $ 99,763 $ 172,782 Earnings Per Common Share Basic Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 0.58 $ 0.88 $ 0.66 $ 1.80 Diluted Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 0.54 $ 0.87 $ 0.61 $ 1.79 Basic 177,348 95,992 149,553 95,867 Diluted 191,453 96,575 162,155 96,471 Segment Information Freight Net Sales $ 1,493,949 $ 412,258 $ 2,370,383 $ 791,812 Freight Income from Operations $ 151,978 $ 84,347 $ 227,188 $ 153,969 Freight Operating Margin 10.2% 20.5% 9.6% 19.4% Transit Net Sales $ 742,335 $ 699,422 $ 1,459,518 $ 1,376,045 Transit Income from Operations $ 71,211 $ 57,975 $ 130,144 $ 126,059 Transit Operating Margin 9.6% 8.3% 8.9% 9.2% Backlog Information (Note: 12-month is a sub-set of total) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Freight Total $ 18,765,452 $ 19,466,111 Transit Total 3,847,812 3,795,200 Wabtec Total $ 22,613,264 $ 23,261,311 Freight 12-Month $ 3,793,877 $ 4,061,260 Transit 12-Month 2,058,914 2,048,707 Wabtec 12-Month $ 5,852,791 $ 6,109,967

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 In thousands Cash and cash equivalents $ 461,371 $ 580,908 Restricted cash - 1,761,446 Receivables, net 1,707,409 1,146,778 Inventories 1,881,791 844,886 Current assets - other 178,569 115,649 Total current assets 4,229,140 4,449,667 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,646,097 563,737 Goodwill 8,150,671 2,396,544 Other intangibles, net 4,364,356 1,129,880 Other long term assets 552,329 109,406 Total assets $ 18,942,593 $ 8,649,234 Current liabilities $ 3,211,315 $ 1,646,690 Long-term debt 4,528,768 3,792,774 Long-term liabilities - other 1,367,353 340,695 Total liabilities 9,107,436 5,780,159 Shareholders' equity 9,801,760 2,865,131 Non-controlling interest 33,397 3,944 Total shareholders' equity $ 9,835,157 $ 2,869,075 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,942,593 $ 8,649,234

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 In thousands Net cash provided by operating activities $ 443,924 $ 67,904 Net cash used for investing activities (3,040,364) (69,100) Net cash provided by financing activities 726,108 22,764 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates (10,651) (9,395) (Decrease) increase in cash (1,880,983) 12,173 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,342,354 233,401 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 461,371 $ 245,574

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Second Quarter 2019 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Consolidated Q2 Actual As Reported $ 2,236.3 $ 614.7 $ (414.0) $ 200.6 $ (56.4) $ (41.4) $ 102.8 $ 1.4 $ 104.2 $ 0.54 Restructuring & Transaction costs - - 31.4 31.4 3.5 (8.4) 26.5 - 26.5 $ 0.14 One-time PPA - 89.0 - 89.0 - (21.5) 67.5 - 67.5 $ 0.35 Policy Harmonization 17.0 (10.0) 9.0 (1.0) - 0.2 (0.8) - (0.8) $ (0.00) Tax on Transaction Costs - - - - - 5.7 5.7 - 5.7 $ 0.03 Adjusted Results $ 2,253.3 $ 693.7 $ (373.6) $ 320.0 $ (52.9) $ (65.4) $ 201.7 $ 1.4 $ 203.1 $ 1.06 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 191.5 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Year-to-Date 2019 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 3,829.9 $ 1,003.7 $ (735.7) $ 267.9 $ (109.2) $ (59.9) $ 98.8 $ 0.9 $ 99.7 $ 0.61 Restructuring & Transaction costs - - 90.3 90.3 17.9 (26.2) 82.0 - 82.0 $ 0.50 One-time PPA - 169.0 - 169.0 - (40.9) 128.1 - 128.1 $ 0.79 Policy Harmonization 64.0 4.0 9.0 13.0 - (3.1) 9.9 - 9.9 $ 0.06 Tax on Transaction Costs - - - - - 23.7 23.7 - 23.7 $ 0.15 Adjusted Results $ 3,893.9 $ 1,176.7 $ (636.4) $ 540.2 $ (91.3) $ (106.4) $ 342.5 $ 0.9 $ 343.4 $ 2.11 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 162.2

Wabtec Corporation

2019 Q2 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) EBITDA (Income from Income from Operations plus Depreciation Operations Depreciation Amortization & Amortization) Consolidated Q2 Actual As Reported $ 200.6 $ 41.8 $ 66.0 $ 308.4 Transaction and Restructuring Costs 31.4 - - 31.4 One-time PPA Charges 89.0 - - 89.0 Policy Harmonization (1.0) - - (1.0) Adjusted Results $ 320.0 $ 41.8 $ 66.0 $ 427.8

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the 2019 guidance to the adjusted guidance included in this press release. We believe that the adjusted guidance provides useful supplemental information to assess our forecasted results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's guidance presented in accordance with GAAP.

Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Guidance to Adjusted Guidance * (in billions) EBITDA (Income from Income from Depreciation Operations plus Depreciation Revenue Operations & Amortization & Amortization) 2019 Guidance $ 8.3 $ 0.8 $ 0.5 $ 1.3 Transaction and Restructuring Costs - 0.1 - 0.1 One-time PPA Charges - 0.2 - 0.2 Policy Harmonization 0.1 0.1 - 0.1 2019 Adjusted Guidance $ 8.3 $ 1.2 $ 0.5 $ 1.6 * Net Income and Earnings Per Diluted Share ("EPS") will be impacted by a variety of uncertainties including revisions to purchase price accounting, final transaction costs, and mix of operations affecting accounting harmonization. The Company does not further reconcile Income from Operations to Net Income due to the inherent difficulty, without unreasonable efforts, in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy the foregoing significant items required for the reconciliation. On a GAAP basis, Net Income is estimated to range from $390 million to $410 million, with an EPS range of $2.20 to $2.30. On an adjusted basis, Net Income is estimated to range from $725 million to $740 million, and EPS of $4.10 to $4.20.

