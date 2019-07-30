MCET Technologies & Veramorph Win a DuPont FastPass into the Delaware Innovation Space

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
The DuPont FastPass competition is designed to accelerate and enhance the innovation and commercialization potential of early stage science startups by leveraging the innovation experiences and capabilities of DuPont combined with the infrastructure and business building expertise of the Delaware Innovation Space.
“DuPont is fortunate to be able to partner with the local scientific and business community through programs like FastPass,” said DuPont’s Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer Alexa Dembek. “Our goal is to help accelerate the success of these talented entrepreneurs by lending our insights and capabilities in partnership with the Delaware Innovation Space.”
“The Delaware Innovation Space is excited to be combining our capabilities and expertise with DuPont, one of our foundational partners, to assist MCET and Veramorph in rapidly growing their startups,” said Bill Provine, CEO of the Delaware Innovation Space. He continues, “a FastPass competition is designed to lower the funding barrier and quickly establish deep connections with the Delaware Innovation Space and our partners, significantly reducing development cycle times and propelling science entrepreneurs forward.”
MCET Technologies is a startup developing and integrating advanced sensors and electronics into conventional textiles without adding significant weight or changing the texture or feel of the fabric. MCET’s initial focus is on tracking physical rehabilitation as well as exploring new applications in sports science and training, automotive and aerospace industries, and biomedical devices.
When asked what attracted him to the FastPass competition, Sagar Doshi, MCET CEO answers, “The ability to leverage the resources in terms of materials characterization equipment and expertise of the personnel from the Delaware Innovation Space along with the chance to work closely with industry experts from DuPont will provide a platform for MCET Technologies to grow into a successful company.” As a spin out from the Center for Composite Materials at the University of Delaware, his team has deep fundamental research experience, so Sagar is excited to learn from people who are experts in commercializing fundamental materials research. “DuPont’s experience working with materials at industrial scales will help our startup develop an improved product, benefiting us immensely,” said Doshi.
According to David Rosenfeld, a DuPont Electronics & Imaging Technical Fellow, MCET has “developed a new material that will be interesting to explore how it fits into our current offerings and how it might allow us to extend into new application spaces.”
Veramorph is a startup that leverages an advanced proprietary hydrogel based oral drug delivery platform to help pharmaceutical companies improve the performance of their products and reduce the cost and time to bring them to market. This startup was spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2017.
“Veramorph will gain valuable insight into regulatory requirements for excipient manufacturing from DuPont experts in the Nutrition & Biosciences business. Veramorph also will be able to develop a differentiated consumer product in collaboration with DuPont by using their market-leading nutritional ingredients,” said Paul Godfrin, CEO of Veramorph. He continues, “As a result, Veramorph can also perform critical de-risking activities that will allow us to rapidly break into the pharmaceutical industry.”
Robert Schmitt, Technical Fellow of DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, is intrigued as “Veramorph has put together a strong team and aligned their technology to a key need within the Pharma market.” Schmitt continues, “DuPont has deep experience commercializing novel polymer solutions in this market and we can provide our historical perspective to accelerate Veramorph’s product development cycle.”
In addition to directly interacting with DuPont experts, both MCET and Veramorph are awarded as part of the FastPass up to 1 year of free access to the capabilities of the Delaware Innovation Space. This includes turnkey wet laboratory and office spaces, access to a wide range of high-end chemistry and biotech scientific equipment, strategic business development, technical and fundraising programming tailored to the specific needs of each startup.
“Not many start-up competitions offer access to both R&D resources and business mentorship, which is a powerful combination of resources for early stage companies,” said Paul Godfrin, CEO of Veramorph. He continues, “It is critical for early stage start-ups to validate both their value proposition(s) and the means of value creation (i.e., the business model) and doing so with the input of a potential partner and customer is invaluable.”
“The DuPont FastPass will provide an early-stage startup like ours with systematic and organized mentorship along with rigorous and rapid education toward accelerating our growth and gaining years of knowledge in only a few months,” says Sagar Doshi, CEO of MCET.
About DuPont:
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com/.
About Delaware Innovation Space:
The Delaware Innovation Space was created and developed in partnership with the State of Delaware, DuPont and the University of Delaware. It is an entirely new innovation ecosystem located at the renowned Experimental Station designed for science entrepreneurs to help them address today’s challenging and diverse needs. Where scientists, business leaders, community members, investors, and service providers in the industrial biotech, advanced materials, chemical ingredients, renewable energy, nutrition and healthcare fields can build business concepts together and accelerate the path to commercialization. And where the advancement of science will be felt, not only across the region, but around the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005149/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT