XLerateHealth Selects Nine Healthcare Startups For 2019 Accelerator Cohort in Louisville, KY

XLerateHealth (XLH), an award-winning healthcare accelerator based in Louisville, KY, today announced the selection of nine startup companies to join its 2019 Louisville accelerator cohort.

XLH was founded to help startup healthcare companies successfully commercialize their businesses. The 75 companies in XLH’s portfolio cover a broad range of healthcare domains including biomedical devices, diagnostics, drug therapies, digital health, telemedicine, healthcare services, and aging care, among others. Each company selected in the accelerator cohort will complete a 12-week bootcamp. This is the 8th cohort to be selected into the bootcamp program since XLH’s launch in 2013.

XLH Louisville is funded by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development as part of the Regional Innovation for Startups and Entrepreneurs (RISE) grant and is part of the Louisville Entrepreneurship Acceleration Partnership (LEAP).

“We are always excited to see new companies addressing important problems in the healthcare ecosystem,” said Jackie Willmot, CEO and co-founder of XLH. “This year’s cohort represents a broad range of solutions that have the potential to have meaningful impact on patient’s lives. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the startups and our LEAP and RISE partners to develop these innovations.”

XLerateHealth’s 2019 Louisville Cohort

Assay Me (New York, NY) has developed an at-home test kit for monitoring diabetes. Using advanced computer vision algorithms, their solution combines a simple urine test strip with an app that turns a mobile phone’s camera into a clinical-grade scanner, automatically scanning the urine test strip to analyze five indicators (Glucose, Protein, pH, Specific Gravity, and Ketone).

Briocare (Frisco, TX) has developed an AI-driven Senior Care platform that uses voice technology to eliminate caregiver anxiety while improving the quality of life for seniors. The platform gives caregivers full control and access to schedule care events, receive daily reports on the senior's activities and wellbeing alongside personalized health tips and content, and increases social interactions for the senior. Briocare was selected by AARP Innovation Labs as one of the top four companies reducing social isolation and loneliness in seniors.

Cellgorithmics (Chicago, IL) is developing a proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 based, genetic programming platform technology that converts cells into biological computers using DNA based instructions that read like lines of code. Cellgorithm™ is a genetic platform that can program populations of cells without the need for consistent external intervention. Direct insertion of a Cellgorithm™ into the cells of interest can record and control their biology to improve the yields and effectiveness of specialized cells. Cellgorithmic’s platform allows biotechnology companies (in biotherapeutics, cell-based therapies, and lab-grown foods) to understand and alleviate the molecular inefficiencies and flaws in their cell manufacturing processes through programming novel biology into every cell.

Clinitraq (Irvine, CA) helps capture and analyze radiation data for healthcare workers through The Smart Radiation Dosimeter™ device that uses real-time location-based radiation dosimetry IoT technology. Its groundbreaking technology reduces the time for measuring cumulative doses from 60 days to 60 seconds, and includes cloud storage, over-the-air firmware updates, machine learning, and blockchain integration.

DSC Technologies (Louisville, KY) is developing a point-of-care blood plasma assay to distinguish between Type I and Type II heart attacks. Toponin biomarker assays are the current standard diagnostic, however several thousand patients are misdiagnosed each year with potentially dangerous ramifications. By providing a diagnostic aid to augment a standard toponin test, the technology will provide a rapid identification of heart attack type so that proper medication and palliative care can be provided as soon as possible.

Hardin Scientific (Los Angeles, CA) designs and manufactures smart, modular laboratory equipment to aid Research and Diagnostic companies in the discovery of life-saving treatments and pharmaceuticals. Hardin utilizes a Hardware as a Service (HaaS) business model that provides an easy entry point for customers to adopt its products in 2-14 days (vs. the industry standard of 3-9 months).

Kare Mobile (Louisville, KY) is an innovative mobile platform and app for concierge style dental treatment on demand. Focused on increasing access to oral healthcare regardless of socioeconomic status, Kare provides comprehensive dental care on its mobile dental unit by connecting a patient to a dentist based on location, availability, insurance, and procedure.

NohoMed (New York, NY) has developed an intelligent monitoring system that detects COPD exacerbations early. Using its exacerbation detection algorithm, NohoMed solves two problems related to the high cost of COPD – patient noncompliance with COPD monitoring protocols and current COPD alert systems that result in too many false positive alerts or alerts that are too late for meaningful intervention.

Prodigy Biosciences (Louisville, KY) has developed a personalized, innovative approach to food testing and allergy management. Prodigy’s immunoassay can specifically detect traces of allergens such as peanuts (a top food allergen) that can be used for a rapid lab analysis. This assay could be further developed into a table-side food testing device for use by people who suffer from peanut allergies, which can result in anaphylaxis.

XLerateHealth is an enterprise-focused early-stage healthcare accelerator that helps companies build out their commercialization strategies. Through its flagship 12-week bootcamp, XLH connects selected startups with domain experts, mentors, and coaches who have the expertise to help the entrepreneurs think through all aspects of commercialization. The organization has been in operation since 2013 and has a history of driving positive impact on the local communities it serves. Prior to this cohort, XLH has worked with 66 startups and over 80% of these companies are still operational. In July of 2019, XLH expanded to Flint, Michigan, launching its second healthcare-focused accelerator.

