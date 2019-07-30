Sixgill Announces HyperLabel, The Fastest Path To Implementing Machine Learning

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 30, 2019 08:06 AM EDT
HyperLabel—a new desktop data labeling application for Machine Learning (ML) just announced by Sixgill, LLC—offers the fastest path to creating high-quality labeled datasets for better ML models.
With HyperLabel, there’s no need to upload files to an external service. Users retain complete ownership, privacy and control of their data, while accelerating project onboarding and completion with quick and easy usability anchored on the desktop. It’s all cloud-free, highly scalable and locally installed.
HyperLabel is designed to be fast, easy and accurate, from setup to label export. Customizations are straightforward and explanations are clear. HyperLabel will even use ML itself to give labeling projects a speed and accuracy boost with pre-trained models for common objects that will automatically create labels for you.
An easy QA interface will enable quick and efficient batch reviews of labeled data, to further streamline and simplify the labeling process. This will allow developers, engineers and data scientists to spend less time labeling and more time training their ML models.
Because HyperLabel is so easy to use with the power of ML, labeling projects will be more error free. HyperLabel enables accurate labeling that is critical to the success of ML models and the applications they inform. Labeling errors or inconsistencies damage the quality of training datasets, inhibit model performance and are causing many ML projects to fail.
With disruptive new tools that save time, cut costs and increase user control with a cloud-free, locally installed implementation, HyperLabel upends the assumption that accurate labeling is inevitably tedious and slow.
HyperLabel is available now for download via the Mac App Store or Microsoft Store. Valuable new features will be included in early August. Additional versions of HyperLabel will launch in the coming months, accommodating the full spectrum of data labeling needs, from individual developers to large teams:
- Developer, available now, is free to get started and includes the first 3,000 labels created.
- Developer Unlimited, beginning on August 12, will give users unlimited labels for only $9.99 per month after they surpass the first 3,000 labels. Optionally, users can select a pre-paid annual subscription for only $99.
- Pro, when released later this year, will offer powerful enhancements and advanced capabilities such as ML-assisted object tracking and pre-trained architectures, cloud collaboration, import/export support and labeling of 3D data types including DICOM, LiDAR.
- Enterprise, available now, will meet the needs of organizations with large and distributed data science teams; licenses will be custom-quoted based on scope.
“For our own customer projects, we need fast, high-quality data labeling to build ML solutions, including vision models for object identification in video data,” says Logan Spears, Innovation Chief at Sixgill. “None of the available labeling tools gave us what we needed, so we built HyperLabel, and it worked so well that we had to share it. Developers shouldn’t have to trade speed for quality and ease of use.”
HyperLabel will deliver these powerful features and benefits:
- Data Privacy & Control: With HyperLabel, you’ll always retain complete ownership, privacy and control of your data. Keep it private and label it where it lives. You are not forced onto the cloud.
- Simple User Experience: Get from project setup to label export in a few easy steps. Label objects without unnecessary clicks. See how much is left to do, and if the file you’re viewing has already been labeled.
- Scalable: HyperLabel can handle even the most complex data labeling projects and can be used by solo developers, up to large teams. Or, request HyperLabel Managed Labeling Services and let HyperLabel experts do it for you.
- Easy Access: HyperLabel puts everything you need right at your fingertips. No need to upload files to an external service. Simply import your files from a hard drive or connect to your cloud storage and label away!
- Easy Export: Export labels to JSON, COCO, Pascal VOC, YOLO and other common formats, and include them in your training process.
- Flexible User-Defined Schemas: Configure label schemas by selecting from rectangles, polygons, point, feature points, free text, select and multi-select, for almost any use case.
- ML-automated Labeling: HyperLabel uses the power of ML itself with pre-trained classifiers for predictive labeling of common objects. Advanced ML integration is coming soon.
- Confident QA: The Quality Assurance (QA) interface will let you perform quick and efficient batch reviews of labeled data to ensure quality and accuracy.
- Saves Money: Labeling projects can sometimes take weeks or months and cost tens of thousands of dollars. HyperLabel optimizes and accelerates the process, so labeling gets done faster.
Visit the HyperLabel website for updates and more information. Download the application from the Mac App Store, or Microsoft Store.
About Sixgill
Sixgill provides a full suite of universal data automation and authenticity products and services that enable organizations to govern IoE assets. With the Sixgill® product suite, organizations easily acquire, analyze and act on IoE data, at any velocity or scale. Meeting the increasing necessity for end-to-end sensor data management, process automation and analytics for sensor-informed operations, Sixgill offers Sense™ for sensor data enrichment and automation, Sense Vision™ for ML-based camera data intelligence, and Integrity™ for blockchain-based authenticity. HyperLabel™, by Sixgill, is a complete application for creating, automating, updating, and managing annotated datasets for Machine Learning. To learn more, visit Sixgill.com.
© 2019 Sixgill, LLC. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005317/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT