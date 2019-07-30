Ponemon Study: 53 Percent of IT Security Leaders Don’t Know if Cybersecurity Tools are Working Despite an Average of $18.4 Million Annual Spend

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 30, 2019 08:06 AM EDT
AttackIQ™, a leader in the emerging market of continuous security validation, today released a report based on Ponemon Institute research evaluating the efficacy of enterprise security strategies. Ponemon surveyed 577 IT and IT security practitioners in the United States who are knowledgeable about their organization’s IT security strategy, tactics and technology investments. The results clearly demonstrate that the majority of organizations don’t know if the security tools they deploy are working, and are not confident they can avoid data breaches.
“The significant number of security experts who have observed a security control falsely reporting it blocked a cybersecurity attack is alarming,” said Larry Ponemon, founder and chairman of Ponemon Institute. “When processes and solutions like this fail, many companies respond by throwing more money at the problem. Further security spending needs to be put on hold until enterprise IT and security leaders understand why their current investments are not able to detect and block all known adversary techniques, tactics and procedures.”
According to the findings, organizations are investing heavily in cybersecurity technologies, but their IT teams are unsure if these tools are working as expected in terms of truly protecting the network. Key data points include:
- Companies surveyed are spending an average of $18.4 million annually on cybersecurity
- 58 percent of companies will be increasing their IT security budget by an average of 14 percent in the next year
- 53 percent of IT experts admit they don’t know how well the cybersecurity tools they’ve deployed are working
- 63 percent of respondents said they have observed a security control reporting it blocked an attack when it actually failed to do so
- Only 39 percent of respondents say they are getting full value from their security investments
Despite deploying many different cybersecurity solutions, companies are not confident their technology investments, staff and processes can reduce the chances of a data breach. This lack of confidence stems largely from uncertainty in the efficacy of cybersecurity tools and the ability of staff to identify gaps in security and to respond to security incidents in a timely manner. Key data points include:
- Companies deploy on average 47 different cybersecurity solutions and technologies
- Less than half of IT experts are confident that data breaches can be stopped with their organization’s current investments in technology and staff
- 56 percent of respondents say a reason data breaches still occur is because of a lack of visibility into the operations of their security program
- Only 41 percent of respondents say their IT security team is effective in determining gaps in IT security infrastructure and closing those gaps
- 75 percent of respondents say their IT security team is unable to respond to security incidents within one day
IT experts believe penetration testing is effective in uncovering cybersecurity gaps, but many are not conducting penetration testing on a continuous basis. Key data points include:
- 57 percent of respondents say their IT security teams conduct penetration testing
- 65 percent of respondents say their penetration testing is very effective or effective in uncovering security gaps, but almost one-third have no set schedule for penetration testing and only 13 percent conduct penetration testing daily
- Only 48 percent of respondents say their organization leverages a continuous security validation (CSV) platform that allows them to determine how well security solutions are performing, but 68 percent of these respondents say their CSV platform is effective in finding security gaps
“Companies are spending far too much money on cybersecurity solutions without knowing if they are effective,” states Brett Galloway, CEO of AttackIQ. “More than half of the experts surveyed admit they are in the dark about how well the technologies they have are working and if they’re truly effective, which is alarming considering companies are relying on these technologies to protect sensitive information including customer data. Organizations must be certain their security measures can effectively prevent critical infrastructure disruption, and AttackIQ was created specifically to meet this need. AttackIQ operationalizes the industry standard MITRE ATT&CK framework to systematically test the efficacy of companies’ security programs, and identifies gaps in coverage or configurations.”
To see this Ponemon research data, download AttackIQ’s report, “The Cybersecurity Illusion: The Emperor Has No Clothes,” here: http://go.attackiq.com/PR-2019-PONEMON-REPORT_LP.html
Larry Ponemon, Carl Wright, chief commercial officer of AttackIQ; and Chris Kennedy, CISO and vice president of customer success of AttackIQ will discuss the findings of this report and key takeaways for enterprise security in a webinar on Monday, August 19 at 10 a.m. PT. To register to attend the webinar, please visit: http://go.attackiq.com/WB-19Q3-2019-Ponemon-Live-Webinar_LP-PR.html
Methodology:
Sponsored by AttackIQ, Ponemon Institute surveyed 577 IT and IT security practitioners in the United States who are knowledgeable about their organization’s IT security strategy and tactics. More than half of respondents (58 percent) are at or above the supervisory levels.
About AttackIQ
AttackIQ, a leader in the emerging market of continuous security validation, built the industry’s first platform that enables red and blue teams to test and measure the effectiveness of their security controls and staff. With an open platform, AttackIQ supports the MITRE ATT&CK framework, a curated knowledge base and model for cyber adversary behavior used for planning security improvements and verifying defenses work as expected. AttackIQ’s platform is trusted by leading companies around the world. For more information visit www.attackiq.com. Follow AttackIQ on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Vimeo, and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005215/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT