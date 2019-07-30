NetHope and Splunk Bring Data Insights to Global Disaster Relief

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), delivering actions and outcomes from the world of data, today announced Splunk for Good is partnering with NetHope to bring coordinated communications and comprehensive data to the forefront of global disasters and refugee crises. Powered by the Splunk® platform, NetHope is leveraging data-driven insights to better connect individuals with vital resources in desperate times of need.

NetHope is a consortium of nearly 60 leading global nonprofits, all with a mission to combat and solve humanitarian, development and conservation challenges. From responding to Ebola outbreaks in West Africa to educating Syrian refugees, NetHope provides connectivity as aid, serving as a resource and collaboration center for nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) seeking to leverage digital technology in their operations.

By partnering with Splunk for Good, Splunk’s corporate social impact program, NetHope has been able to gain valuable insights from a variety of data sources, provide services and resources to those in need and enable partners to amplify their humanitarian impact globally.

At NetHope, the core challenge is understanding where to provide emergency communications, to whom, and why.

“One day, we are bridging the digital divide for displaced persons in Kenya,” said John Crowley, director of information management and crisis informatics at NetHope, “The next, we are restoring connectivity to affected communities in the aftermath of natural disasters like Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.” Often, he noted, the need for these services may continue for communities that may remain displaced for months or years—communities that may swell to tens of thousands.

“In this context, data is critical to understanding network planning and managing ongoing operations. Because of Splunk, we can now monitor the Internet access that we provide to more than 40,000 displaced persons each week in Colombia, Greece, Uganda, and other countries,” said Crowley. “To successfully tackle so many challenges at once, we need to rely on data aggregation and analysis. Splunk has been instrumental in our efforts.”

NetHope uses Splunk solutions to quickly analyze and act on data to better understand the health of almost 300 different networks and improve IT infrastructure, which is critical to determining how effectively NGOs are tackling disasters. The insights provided by Splunk allow NetHope to manage the crises of today, while providing the tools to better prepare for and to mitigate the impact of the disasters of tomorrow.

“NetHope is using data to change lives and to further the mission of dozens of non-profit organizations tackling difficult issues around the world,” said Lenny Stein, senior vice president, global affairs, Splunk. “With Splunk solutions, NetHope has the power to have a direct impact on critical life decisions, and for some, this means the difference between receiving vital aid or going without it. We are proud to partner with NetHope to use data for good and to improve the quality of life for people around the globe.”

NetHope is also a beneficiary of the Splunk Pledge, Splunk’s commitment to research, education and community service. A part of Splunk for Good, the Splunk Pledge has committed to donate a minimum of $100 million over a 10-year period in software licenses, training, support and education to nonprofit organizations like NetHope and educational institutions around the globe.

Splunk for Good is focused on those organizations that are addressing extreme poverty, disaster response and other humanitarian crises around the world. Nonprofit organizations can apply for Splunk Pledge support to access donations and discounts at the Splunk website.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations ask questions, get answers, take actions and achieve business outcomes from their data. Organizations use market-leading Splunk solutions with machine learning to monitor, investigate and act on all forms of business, IT, security, and Internet of Things data. Join millions of passionate users and try Splunk for free today.

About NetHope

NetHope empowers committed organizations to change the world through the power of technology. NetHope, a consortium of nearly 60 leading global nonprofits, unites with technology companies and funding partners to design, fund, implement, adapt, and scale innovative approaches to solve development, humanitarian, and conservation challenges. Together, the NetHope community strives to transform the world, building a platform of hope for those who receive aid and those who deliver it.

