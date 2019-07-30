 GreenSky Launches Data Science Division to Strengthen its Consumer Protections and Hires New Chief Technology Officer

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 30, 2019 08:10 AM EDT
GreenSky, Inc. (“GreenSky” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSKY), a leading financial technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale®, today announced the launch of a newly established Data Science division to boost the Company’s consumer protection program. The company is investing in artificial intelligence and machine learning to more accurately identify suspicious activity, alert consumers faster, and remediate situations more effectively.
Marty Smith, former GreenSky Chief Information Officer, is leading this division. Prior to joining GreenSky, Mr. Smith held multiple executive-level technology positions with IPG, ChoicePoint, and The Home Depot.
“Our investment in Data Science underscores the importance that GreenSky places upon employing the most advanced technologies available to protect our Program borrowers,” said David Zalik, GreenSky Chairman and CEO. “I have complete confidence in Marty’s leadership to assume this critical role for GreenSky as part of our ongoing efforts to detect and eliminate consumer fraud.”
GreenSky has a relentless focus on eliminating fraud at the point of sale and is constantly exploring new ways to build upon its top-notch consumer protection program. The Company currently leverages AI to create identity verification scores and creates fraud models to identify risky merchants and transaction patterns. GreenSky will require consumer borrowers to authorize pending transactions via “text back” to GreenSky. Leveraging the Company’s innovative real-time text back technology will empower a consumer to allow a charge to post to the consumer’s account or to immediately decline the transaction, in which case the transaction and the presenting merchant can be flagged for immediate investigation.
Additionally, Minaz Vastani, former Chief Technology Officer at Kava, a virtual world platform company, has joined GreenSky as its new CTO. Mr. Vastani has more than 20 years of experience leading technology strategy, software and product development. Prior to joining Kava, Mr. Vastani held leadership roles at multinational firms including Asurion, NextGen Healthcare, and Cbeyond. He currently serves on the board of directors of Georgia Technology Authority.
“I’m excited to welcome Minaz, a seasoned technology executive well-known to many in the Atlanta technology market, to GreenSky’s leadership team,” added Zalik. “He will lead our product and technology strategy roadmap, deepening our competitive moat and enhancing our value proposition to our growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers, and bank partners.”
GreenSky’s Commitment to Consumer Protection
Today, nearly 16,000 merchants use GreenSky’s proprietary technology platform to offer their customers instantaneous, paperless, promotional credit at the point of sale. Over 2.4 million consumers have participated in the GreenSky Program since inception, enabling over $17 billion of financing.
As part of GreenSky’s ongoing commitment to advance the state of point of sale consumer protection and enhance the borrower experience, the Company has evolved a combination of traditional and digital policies, procedures, and controls.
GreenSky’s Compliance Management System ensures that merchants adhere to all applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. Prospective merchants are subject to rigorous underwriting procedures, including background searches, credit checks, public record searches, and licensing, registration and Better Business Bureau reviews, with GreenSky accepting only 60%+/- of merchants that seek to enroll in the Program. In addition, all enrolled merchants are required to take training on compliance, fair lending, and anti-discrimination.
A proprietary Complaints Management System identifies, documents, and remediates all customer complaints promptly and efficiently. As part of this process, GreenSky regularly places outbound customer satisfaction calls and emails to sample populations of borrowers to evaluate merchant performance and compliance. Dedicated outbound calling campaigns reach out to vulnerable populations, including senior citizens. In the first quarter of 2019 alone, GreenSky placed over 39,000 outbound phone calls and sent over 33,000 outbound email surveys to borrowers as part of its stringent merchant management program, a critical component of GreenSky’s commitment to consumer protection.
About GreenSky, Inc.
GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary technology platform enables nearly 16,000 merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage GreenSky’s technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. Since our inception, over 2.4 million consumers have financed over $17 billion of commerce using our paperless, real time “apply and buy” technology. GreenSky is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. You generally can identify these statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “seek,” “approximately,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” or “anticipate” and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “likely” and “could.” These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include, but are not limited to, risks related to our ability to retain existing, and attract new, merchants and Bank Partners; our future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, and free cash flow; changes in market interest rates; increases in loan delinquencies; our ability to operate successfully in a highly regulated industry; the effect of management changes; cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in our products and services; and our ability to compete successfully in highly competitive markets. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there is no assurance that the events or results suggested by the forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005229/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT