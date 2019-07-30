MO Instant Cash Offers Simple, Fast and Affordable Short-Term Merchant Cash Advances for Any Business

|By Business Wire
|
July 30, 2019 08:23 AM EDT
MO Technologies, one of the world’s fastest-growing FinTech companies, today announced the immediate availability of its revolutionary new short-term merchant cash advance service, MO Instant Cash (https://moinstantcash.com/). MO Instant Cash is the simplest way for small businesses to access fast cash to grow their business or pay bills. Created to solve the biggest challenge facing small business owners, particularly new ones, MO Instant Cash does not ask for a social security number or perform traditional credit checks - the only requirement is a business bank account.
“I come from a family of entrepreneurs and know first-hand the unique struggles of starting a small business from nothing,” said Paolo Fidanza, co-founder and CEO of MO Technologies. “MO Instant Cash was created to fill a missing piece in the small business landscape: access to affordable short-term cash for immediate business needs. We want MO Technologies’ customers to be successful so our technology only approves an amount the business can pay back.”
The Modern-Day Credit Check
MO's proprietary artificial intelligence-based credit scoring and risk engine analyzes the banking activity of a business to calculate a cash advance line, along with data points including, but not limited to sales growth, seasonal and geo-location factors. Merchants can be approved for as little as $100 up to $50,000 instantly and have money in the bank the same day or the next business day.
Putting the Entrepreneur First
MO Instant Cash was built for smart entrepreneurs who are looking to save time and money, and only borrow what they need and can afford. Each cash advance is assessed a 4.99 percent service charge -- the lowest in the industry -- and is paid back in 22 equal daily payments after a 5-business day grace period.
MO’s AI learns with every cash advance transaction. As customers responsibly use MO Instant Cash, they are more likely to benefit from receiving automatic increases to their cash advance line.
MO Instant Cash is a completely digital process and does not require a customer to provide bank statements or proof of income.
Small Business Drives the U.S. Economy
According to the Small Business Administration, there are more than 30 million small businesses in the U.S. and in 2018, a lack of working capital was cited as the biggest challenge for 33 percent of small business owners. 40 percent of those businesses receive no financing and 45 percent rely on credit cards for external financing.
FinTech innovations like MO Instant Cash are eliminating these inconveniences by making the funding process much easier and more affordable. In fact, MO's AI-based credit scoring and risk assessment technology makes it possible for small businesses to get a cash advance.
Most small business lenders give loans over terms of six, twelve or as many as 36 months, with loan amounts starting at $2,000 to $5,000 and interest rates that can be as high as 99 percent. Businesses must provide income information and have minimum credit scores. MO Instant Cash changes the paradigm by providing an altogether different platform for small business funding that favors the entrepreneur.
“The mission of MO Technologies is to extend financial inclusion to more people around the globe and help entrepreneurs when they need it most,” added Fidanza.
About MO Technologies
MO Technologies, one of the world’s fastest-growing FinTech companies, is focused on delivering financial inclusion around the globe. Reinventing credit scoring, MO processes numerous data points to calculate a cash advance line within seconds, instantly pre-approving entrepreneurs and businesses for short-term cash advances without traditional credit checks or paperwork. MO is headquartered in Miami, Florida and operates in the U.S., Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Dominican Republic, Argentina and Ecuador. For more information visit https://moinstantcash.com/.
