$4.4 Billion 3D Projector Market by Technology, Light Source, Brightness, Resolution, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 30, 2019 08:29 AM EDT
The "3D Projector Market by Technology (DLP, LCD, LCoS), Light Source (Laser, Metal Halide, Hybrid, LED), Brightness, Resolution, Application (Cinema, Education, Business, Events & Large Venues, Home Theater & Gaming) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The 3D projector market is estimated to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2019 to USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1%
The 3D projector market is driven by factors such as the significant rise in the adoption of 3D projectors in cinema halls and digitalization in the education sector, and technological advancements in 3D projectors. However, technical constraints with DLP projectors and metal halide light sources may hinder the growth of the market.
3D has developed its market from the application of cinema or casual entertainment to various other applications such as businesses and schools. Currently, the use of 3D projectors is restricted not only to movies but is also used to project 3D models in businesses and education to make sessions more interactive. 3D projectors are similar to 2D projectors, but the former requires a few additional parts and specially formatted content. A 3D projector requires 3D content to generate a 3D image.
A 3D video or image file is a combination of 2 slightly different images of the same scene representing different views that left and right eyes see. The file can combine the 2 images by putting them side by side, alternating frames or even mixing both views in the same image. The projector's image processor pulls different frames apart for projection. To see the 3D image, every viewer needs to wear special active-shutter eyewear.
Major factors driving the growth of the 3D projector market are increasing adoption of 3D projectors in cinema theaters, digitalization in the education sector, and technological advancements in 3D projectors. Increasing use of 3D projectors for events, exhibitions, and museums, and a rise in the importance of laser-based 3D projectors are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players in the 3D projector market during the forecast period.
The 3D projector market is segmented into technology, light source, resolution, brightness, application, and geography.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 3D Projector Market
4.2 3D Projector Market, By Technology and Region
4.3 Country-Wise 3D Projector Market Growth Rate
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Adoption of 3D Projectors in Cinema Halls
5.2.1.2 Digitalization in Education Sector
5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in 3D Projectors
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Technological Constraints With DLP Projectors and Metal Halide Light Source
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of 3D Projectors for Events, Exhibitions, and Museums
5.2.3.2 Rise in Importance of Laser-Based 3D Projectors
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 LED Screens as Substitutes to Projectors
6 3D Projector Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 DLP
6.2.1 High Native Contrast Offered By DLP Projectors Drives the Growth of Market
6.3 LCD
6.3.1 Factors Including Low Power Consumption and Low Maintenance Cost Drives the Growth of Market
6.4 LCOS
6.4.1 Market for LCOS Based 3D Projectors With Laser Light Source to Grow at A Significant Rate
7 3D Projector Market, By Light Source
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Laser
7.2.1 Higher Consistency Brightness, With A Longer Lamp Life Offered By 3D Laser Projector to Drive the Growth of Market
7.3 LED
7.3.1 Market Growth Driven By Increasing Need for Low Maintenance Cost Projectors
7.4 Hybrid
7.4.1 Benefits Offered Including Better Image Quality and Longer Light Source Life to Drive Growth of 3D Projector Market
7.5 Metal Halide
7.5.1 Metal Halide Lamp to Hold Largest Share of 3D Projector Market
7.6 Others
8 3D Projector Market, By Brightness
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Less Than 2,000 Lumens
8.2.1 Market Driven By Applications Like Home Entertainment, Education, and Business
8.3 2,000 to 3,999 Lumens
8.3.1 3D Projectors With Brightness From 2,000 Lumens to 3,999 Lumens to Lead Market
8.4 4,000 to 9,999 Lumens
8.4.1 Market for 3D Projectors Offering 4,000 to 9,999 Lumens Brightness to Grow at A Significant Rate
8.5 10,000 & Above Lumens
8.5.1 Increasing Demand for Higher Lumens 3D Projectors in Events and Large Venues to Drive the Growth of Market
9 3D Projector Market, By Resolution
9.1 Introduction
9.2 VGA
9.2.1 Market Driven By Super Video Graphics Array and Wide Video Graphics Array Projectors
9.3 XGA
9.3.1 Market for DLP Based 3D Projectors Offering XGA Resolution to Grow at A Significant Rate
9.4 HD & Full HD
9.4.1 High Quality Image Displayed By HD & Full HD Resolution 3D Projector Drives the Growth of Market
9.5 4K and Above
9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Better Resolution of Projector to Provide Opportunities for the Market
10 3D Projector Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cinema
10.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Screens Drives the Growth of Market
10.3 Education
10.3.1 Increasing Interests From End-Users for Interactive Projectors Provides Opportunity for the Market
10.4 Business
10.4.1 DLP Projectors to Lead Market for Business Application
10.5 Home Theater and Gaming
10.5.1 Availability of Low Cost Projectors Provides Opportunity for Home Cinema and Gaming Application
10.6 Events and Large Venues
10.6.1 Increasing Requirements of High Brightness and Quality Images Drives the Growth of Market
10.7 Others
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in Education Sector Propels Growth of Market
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Cinema and Events Important Applications for 3D Projector Market in Country
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Educational Sector to Contribute Significantly to 3D Projector Market in This Country
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Emerging Technologies Like Virtual Reality to Provide Opportunity for the Market
11.3.2 UK
11.3.2.1 Events and Exhibition One of the Important Application Areas for UK Market
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Cinema and Events to Play Important Role in 3D Projector Market
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Growing Tourism Industry to Provide Opportunity for the Market
11.3.5 Rest of Europe
11.4 APAC
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Rising Number of 3D Movie Screens and Increasing Adoption of Projectors for Home Theatre Application Fuel the Growth of Market
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Different Developments Carried Out By Leading Players Play Important Role in 3D Projector Market
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Technologies in Education Sector to Provide Opportunity for the Market
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.4.1 Adoption of Laser Projectors in Cinema Application to Drive the Growth Market
11.4.5 Rest of APAC
11.5 RoW
11.5.1 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1.1 Increasing Number of Cinema Screens to Provide Significant Growth Opportunities for the Market
11.5.2 South America
11.5.2.1 Events and Cinema are Important Applications for 3D Projector Market
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.2.1 Product Launches
12.2.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Contracts
12.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.2.4 Expansion
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging Players
13 Company Profile
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Sony
13.2.2 Optoma
13.2.3 Epson
13.2.4 Barco
13.2.5 Vivitek Corporation
13.2.6 Benq
13.2.7 Christie Digital
13.2.8 Jvckenwood (JVC)
13.2.9 NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.
13.2.10 Panasonic
13.2.11 Viewsonic
13.3 Other Key Players
13.3.1 Acer
13.3.2 Boxlight
13.3.3 Canon
13.3.4 Dell
13.3.5 Digital Projection
13.3.6 Dukane
13.3.7 Infocus
13.3.8 Sim2
13.3.9 Wolf Cinema
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/la84t1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005602/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT