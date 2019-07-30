AdRoll Group Posts Double Digit Growth, Fueled by New PaaS, Data and Licensing Revenue

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 30, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
AdRoll Group, a leading marketing technology as a service company, today announced the company achieved 16 percent revenue growth in the second quarter of 2019, and that it expects growth to continue to accelerate in the second half of this year. The company’s profit has grown by 300 percent year-over-year, and headcount is forecasted to grow 35 percent over the next twelve months as the company scales into rapidly emerging software and data opportunities.
AdRoll Group also reported a strong sales pipeline across its RollWorks and AdRoll business units, which serve ambitious B2B and DTC companies respectively. To support and drive this growth further, the company made several key hires at senior levels over the past quarter. Additionally, AdRoll Group recently opened new offices in Boston and Salt Lake City, with plans to double headcount at its Salt Lake City office, to more than 100 employees, by 2020.
Drivers of the company’s growth extend across AdRoll Group.
- AdRoll Group is driving growth by capturing new platform as a service (PaaS) and licensing revenue, in addition to the revenue generated by its AdRoll and RollWorks business units. For example, by leveraging its highly scaled marketing and advertising platform as well as its Identity Graph that boasts 1.2 billion digital profiles, AdRoll Group has not only found new ways to help companies improve and accelerate their marketing and advertising capabilities, but enabled some companies to offer these capabilities as entirely new revenue streams.
- RollWorks is focused on enabling B2B companies to confidently grow their revenue with its account-based platform. The fast-growing business unit now has 67 percent of its revenue tied to SaaS contracts.
- AdRoll growth is being propelled by expanded solutions that allow customers to better connect with buyers across the entire customer journey, with revenue increasing from advertising offerings as well as new products including onsite personalization, email and measurement.
“Over the past year we have deepened and diversified our product offerings in our two business units, hired top-level talent, and expanded our PaaS offering,” said Toby Gabriner, CEO of AdRoll Group. “Most importantly, our customers are telling us that our products and solutions are driving tangible business results that positively impact their bottom lines. As we look toward the rest of the year and into 2020, we will be releasing more industry-leading marketing and advertising products that enable our customers to accelerate their growth.”
Expanding AdRoll Group’s Leadership Ranks
Over the last quarter, AdRoll Group has made the following leadership hires across its global operations:
- Justin Cooperman is the new vice president of product for RollWorks, coming from Marketo with previous roles at Microsoft and Qualcomm.
- Jason Finkelstein joined as senior vice president of marketing for AdRoll, having formerly served as CMO for Traitify and AVG Technologies.
- Murray Grigo-McMahon was named head of design at AdRoll Group, having led design and UX across agencies, Adobe, Qlik and his own consultancy. Grigo-McMahon will lead AdRoll Group UX from San Francisco.
- Sapna Kapur was hired as vice president of finance at AdRoll Group, after working 12 years at Google. Kapur will manage AdRoll Group controllership, FP&A, strategic planning and corporate development teams.
- Dan Rapaport joins as vice president of product for AdRoll, bringing experience from his work at PubMatic, Oracle, Symantec, and Yahoo!.
- Mike Stocker was named vice president of strategic partnerships at RollWorks. Drawing from his experience at Facebook, Vidyard and Marketo, Stocker will lead and grow the partner ecosystem at RollWorks.
- Danielle Thoeni joins as vice president of revenue operations at AdRoll Group, after time with Cisco, eBay and SurveyMonkey. Thoeni will focus on boosting productivity and efficiency across AdRoll Group’s customer-facing teams.
About AdRoll Group
AdRoll Group has been on a mission to accelerate growth for companies, big and small, since 2007. Our technology powers a suite of data-driven marketing and advertising solutions, AdRoll - for ambitious DTC companies and RollWorks - for ambitious B2B companies. AdRoll Group has empowered over 37,000 AdRoll and RollWorks customers worldwide to understand, attract and engage buyers, driving growth for their businesses.
AdRoll Group is a privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. AdRoll Group’s solutions honor the best practices for data use and privacy of leading associations including the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the Digital Advertising Alliance’s (DAA) App Choices programs. Learn more about AdRoll Group at adrollgroup.com
AdRoll and RollWorks are trademarks of AdRoll Group.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005256/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT