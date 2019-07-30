Falkonry Launches Falkonry LRS 2.0 Enabling Customers to Quickly Gain Actionable Insights from Operational Data

|By Business Wire
|
July 30, 2019 09:07 AM EDT
Falkonry, Inc., the leading enabler of predictive operations for Global 2000 companies, today announced a new version of its flagship operational machine learning system. In field trials, Falkonry LRS 2.0 has provided unmatched performance, visualization and scale, enabling customers to realize rapid improvements in the uptime, quality, safety and yield of their industrial operations.
The new Falkonry LRS 2.0 machine learning system enables customers to quickly gain actionable insights from their operational data.
“Users expect a responsive, scalable, consumer-grade experience, like online maps, when reviewing operational data,” said Dr. Nikunj Mehta, Founder and CEO of Falkonry. “With Falkonry LRS 2.0, we provide one place for users to store, review and analyze all their operational data, where it can be used immediately. This will allow customers to quickly gain insights and solve real operational problems that can save millions of dollars annually.”
According to a McKinsey & Company report, manufacturing digitization will boost industrial profit margins by 3-5 points - but only if the technologies can work at scale. Falkonry is enabling users to deploy such technology at scale. Over the last six months, Falkonry customers have successfully analyzed more than 4 trillion data points. In just the last three months, they have turned 100 billion points of raw data into 300 million actionable condition assessments. Customers are also addressing more use cases than ever before. A major oil & gas company has built more than 150 predictive models in just the last two months, which is more than double the number they built six months ago. A large steel manufacturer has built over 400 models in that timeframe.
As companies digitize their operations, manufacturing and process engineers need to review increasingly vast amounts of operational data that is spread across many sources. The new Falkonry LRS product speeds up operational data review and machine learning results for customers and delivers significant benefits in three key areas.
Performance: With a 100X improvement in inference speed, the product
- Allows more data to be processed with fewer devices in edge deployments scenarios
- Allows vast amounts of historical data to be enriched
Visualization: By reviewing and managing all operational data in one place, users can
- See trends instantly over larger amounts of data
- See model results and confidence levels alongside the explanation of how individual signals impact those results
Enterprise Scaling: Simplifies large predictive operation applications across the enterprise by
- Securely managing user access in large installations with support for Enterprise Single Sign-on
- Improving support for common data integration scenarios
“From its early days, Falkonry LRS has been the best user interface to design predictive operations,” said Jolene Baker, Senior Manufacturing Intelligence Specialist at LSI, Logical Systems, Inc. “I think the new design will make it an even more valuable tool in the hands of practitioners who are digitally transforming their operations.”
About Falkonry LRS 2.0
Falkonry’s new product is built on patented technologies. The company has been granted a US patent for Operating behavior classification interface (US Patent No. 10,037,128 B2) with two additional patents pending.
These new capabilities and features enable Falkonry LRS 2.0 to:
- Deliver rich, responsive and unified visualization of signal data to ensure no user interface lag as the number of variables, density or volume of data increases. Intuitive gestures such as selection, zoom and pan provide a consumer-grade experience.
- Speed up operational data review and machine learning so customers can intuitively find time periods in signals that deserve attention. Enables robust data ingest and improved management of events. Includes a data overview that identifies the total time range available in a datastream.
- Scale up to growing enterprise needs by including enterprise security integration and a full view of operational data across the enterprise in one place. Users can run multiple trained models in production.
About Falkonry
Falkonry is the leading enabler of predictive operations for Global 2000 companies looking to achieve significant improvements in the uptime, yield, quality and safety of their operations. Falkonry’s “pre-packaged” machine learning system, Falkonry LRS, enables operations teams to discover, explain and predict behaviors that matter, without requiring data scientists. The product, which can be easily scaled across the enterprise either on-premises, in the cloud or on the edge, has proven to deliver initial results in as little as three weeks, enabling customers to save several millions of dollars annually in operating costs and achieve a 5-10 times annual ROI. For more information about Falkonry and its offerings, please visit www.falkonry.com
