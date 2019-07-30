Kronos Announces Exceptional Third Quarter Results with Subscription Revenue Up 30% Fueled by Workforce Dimensions and HCM Acceleration

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 30, 2019 09:13 AM EDT
Kronos Incorporated today announced financial results, company advancements, and customer successes for the third quarter of Fiscal 2019. Subscription revenue increased 30% with total company revenue for the quarter exceeding $367 million1.
“What an absolutely energizing quarter. Kronos is firing on all cylinders as we accelerate into our next phase of growth by capitalizing on the deep investments we’ve made in our products, SaaS business, customer experience, and talented people,” said Aron Ain, Kronos chief executive officer, who was named to the Glassdoor Top CEOs list for the fourth straight year. “Our international teams had another fantastic quarter with over 50% growth; Workforce Dimensions is changing the industry, with continued acceleration in customer migrations; we saw significant growth for HCM bookings, led by a record number of new Workforce Ready customers; and we hired the most Kronites in a 12-month period ever – wow!”
Subscription Revenue Continues to Accelerate Across SaaS Solutions
Kronos set a record for new customers added to the Kronos Cloud in a quarter as subscription revenue grew 30% across workforce management and human capital management (HCM) product suites.
- Annual recurring revenue (ARR) bookings were up over 20% driven by strong performance in North America and sparked by international SaaS growth, including Workforce Ready success in Australia and the U.K. and Workforce Dimensions deals through the new SAP global reseller agreement.
- Kronos also set a record for total ARR from large deals through both Workforce Dimensions momentum and continued customer investment in Workforce Central SaaS.
Award-winning Workforce Dimensions Penetrates the Market at a Rapid Pace
Strong adoption of Workforce Dimensions across all regions and industries continues, as both overall deals and customer migrations from existing on-premise solutions more than doubled over last year.
- With more than 2 million employee licenses sold, organizations across all industries – including City of Santa Barbara, Community Bank, and Modell’s Sporting Goods – will deliver the employee experience of the future while leveraging intelligence, integration, and predictive capabilities to drive better business outcomes, enhance the customer experience, and mitigate compliance risk.
- Ventana Research ranked Workforce Dimensions first overall in its 2019 Workforce Management Value Index as the top-rated product by capability thanks to its “robust...native-mobile, and cloud-native” features as well as AI-generated best-fit schedules and employee timecard notifications.
- The Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network continues to expand with the introduction of new partner integrations and solution extensions that help customers solve specific business challenges while improving employee and manager productivity across a variety of industries.
- Significant Workforce Dimensions deals in the third quarter included: one of the largest U.S. grocers with thousands of stores and distribution centers; a global building materials company based in Mexico; one of the largest chicken producers in the U.S.; a major fashion retailer in Australia; one of the largest healthcare systems in New England; a U.S. food distributor serving tens of thousands of customers across restaurants, theaters, big box retailers, and hospitals; and a U.K. provider of high-quality care, support, and housing to senior residents.
Record-setting Quarter for Workforce Ready Drives Kronos HCM Success Worldwide
Kronos HCM bookings rose an amazing 48% in the third quarter and up 56% over the last 12 months with a record-setting quarter for new Workforce Ready customers and high attach rates of HR and payroll solutions on Workforce Dimensions deals.
- Workforce Ready business grew by more than 30% led by continued international expansion and driven in the U.S. by a dedicated team of experts focused on the needs of organizations across all industries.
- Kronos Payroll Services saw exceptional market adoption, with the number of live customers growing by 2.5 times since last year, as organizations across all industries are transforming payroll processing to drive accuracy, efficiency, and visibility while mitigating compliance risk – including Jasper Group in manufacturing, Kalamazoo Anesthesiology in healthcare, and Sprint Mart in retail.
- Kronos HCM innovations in usability, visibility into employee adoption, predictive analytics, and the customer experience help organizations leverage industry-leading workforce management to drive strategic HR decisions through real-time workforce data and features such as the award-winning Employee Perspectives, recruiting analytics, and enhanced succession planning visualizations.
- G2 Crowd, HRO Today, Software Advice (a Gartner company), and TrustRadius all recognized Kronos HCM for award-winning capabilities across Workforce Ready and Workforce Dimensions.
- Significant Kronos HCM deals in the quarter included: a restaurant operator with hundreds of locations across 25 U.S. states; a developer, owner, and operator of gaming and entertainment facilities; a large provider of metal stamping and fine-blanked components to the automotive industry; an engineering consulting firm specializing in the design and construction of building products and transportation infrastructure; an Australian food production company; and a school district serving nearly 50,000 students in one of the largest cities in Texas.
Exceptional International Growth Highlighted by Kronos Culture and CX Accolades
International regions grew by more than 50% – led by Asia-Pacific (up 99%); Latin America (up 42%); and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (up 39%) – as Kronos continues to land accolades for its global focus on the customer experience (CX) and employee engagement.
- For the 19th consecutive year, Kronos was recognized with the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award from the Customer Relationship Management Institute for far exceeding customer experience expectations in professionalism, responsiveness, and overall support.
-
The Kronos workplace culture journey – which was the topic of a MEGA SESSION at SHRM19 – continues to garner best-ever accolades and Top 10 finishes worldwide, including being named:
- No. 2 best place to work in Mexico by Great Place to Work;
- No. 3 Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld;
- No. 6 Best Place to Work in New Jersey;
- No. 8 best workplace in Canada – its highest-ever ranking – as well as one of the Best Workplaces for Women for the fifth-consecutive year by Great Place to Work;
- No. 8 Best Place to Work in Indiana;
- Inside the top 20 Best Workplaces in the U.K., as well as being granted an Excellence in Wellbeing distinction;
- One of the 25 Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia for the second year; and
- One of Workforce magazine’s Workforce 100 for the first time.
Third Quarter Customer Success Around the Globe
In the third quarter of Fiscal 2019, Kronos signed agreements with organizations around the world, including: ALDI, a German supermarket chain with locations in more than 20 countries including two new stores in Shanghai; Anglia Restaurants, an operator of pub restaurants and diners in the U.K.; Australia Post, the government-owned corporation that provides postal services in Australia and, with more than 4,000 post offices, facilitates 82% of the nation’s eCommerce; Chesapeake Public Schools, a public school system in Virginia serving 39,000+ students in 45 schools; Huntsville Hospital Health System, the second-largest hospital in Alabama with 14,000 employees; Kilroy Pastoral Company Limited, one of Australia’s leading premium grain-fed beef processors and exporters; Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, a Louisiana health system with numerous Centers of Excellence including the area’s only Level 1 Trauma Center; Orlando Health, a non-profit healthcare organization and community-based network of hospitals, physician practices, and outpatient care centers across Central Florida serving more than 2 million patients each year; Port Consolidated, the leading supplier of high-quality motor fuels, lubricants, and additives in Florida, the Caribbean, and Latin America; Regal Amusement Machine Sales Ltd, a leading U.K. supplier of amusement equipment; Rochester Regional Health, an integrated health services organization serving 1.2 million residents across Western New York and the Finger Lakes region; South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company and the world’s 12th largest mining company with 10,000+ employees across Africa, Australia, North America, and South America; and TJ Morris Ltd, trading as Home Bargains, one of the U.K.’s fastest-growing retailers.
Supporting Resources
- Connect with Kronos via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
- Take a look at the lighter side of the workforce in the Time Well Spent cartoon series from Kronos.
- Kronos CEO Aron Ain shares how to transform employee engagement into a growth strategy in his new book, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work.”
- Subscribe to follow The Workforce Institute at Kronos for insight, research, blogs, and podcasts on how organizations can manage today’s modern workforce to drive engagement and performance.
- Learn about the Kronos WorkInspired culture and check out Kronos job openings.
- Visit the Kronos Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) page to learn how Kronites strive to be great people every day.
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a registered trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
Footnote 1: All financial information within this press release is presented using non-GAAP financial measures. Kronos believes that non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Kronos’ results of operations. Non-GAAP revenue consists of GAAP revenue excluding the effect of the write-down of deferred revenue associated with purchase accounting for certain acquisitions and includes timing adjustments related to international product deliveries which management includes when evaluating operating results.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005586/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT