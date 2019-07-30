LeanTaaS Adds Impressive Capabilities to iQueue for Operating Rooms and iQueue for Infusion Centers

|By Business Wire
LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley predictive analytics and machine learning company that specializes in improving healthcare operations, today announced significant product enhancements to its iQueue platform. The company introduced a new Admin Console for its iQueue for Operating Rooms product that takes into account the unique constraints of each operating room. It also expanded the information provided by the iQueue for Infusion Centers Daily Digest summary. Coming on the heels of its $16 million funding raise, these platform upgrades were designed to address the growing needs of iQueue users, further streamlining their operational efficiencies.
“Precision is vital when it comes to scheduling, preparing and running operating rooms and infusion centers. Patients’ lives depend on it,” said Mohan Giridharadas, CEO and founder of LeanTaaS. “Knowledge is power in these environments, and we carefully designed a platform that harnesses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to make the maximum impact on the way care is delivered and experienced. Now we have pushed iQueue even further to give users the most detailed and reliable information possible. iQueue helps the world’s premier healthcare institutions run even better.”
LeanTaaS iQueue solutions incorporate lean principles, predictive analytics, machine learning and advanced optimization algorithms to dramatically improve the operational performance of health systems.
iQueue for Operating Rooms Enables Seamless Personalized Implementation
iQueue for Operating Rooms is a lightweight, cloud-based solution that unlocks significant capacity so that operating rooms can be fully leveraged to better serve patients. Because each OR and procedure is different, it is difficult to capture all of the constraints within a hospital or surgery center. iQueue for Operating Rooms’ new Admin Console dramatically simplifies the OR allocation process, providing an advanced level of accessibility, accountability and transparency in the perioperative environment.
Customizations available in the new Admin Console make it possible to automate several of the many configurations necessary to efficiently run operating rooms. Current options include surgeon-to-specialty mapping, block-owner mapping, and room configuration restrictions that reserve rooms for particular procedures. The Admin Console will add additional configurations as iQueue for Operating Rooms continues to evolve.
Expanded Daily Digest Provides Comprehensive Visibility Into Infusion Center Operations
The new Daily Digest email summary for iQueue for Infusion Centers provides leaders with unparalleled insights to help staff spot trends in center performance and make necessary adjustments. Daily Digest currently identifies patterns from the previous days’ chair utilization metrics, including patient volumes, add-ons and no-shows, patient arrival and wait times, and cycle times. In addition, the Daily Digest compares booking compliance with the scheduling template for that day. Center administrators use this information to uncover inefficiencies and take corrective action.
The expanded Daily Digest includes a graph-based comparison of how the previous day was expected to proceed versus what actually happened. It also provides a side-by-side comparison of all of the previous day’s key metrics versus those of the last three months. Additionally, it shares hourly breakdowns of the key operational driver metrics to help managers rationalize the differences between planned and actual. This additional data will help center managers create even greater operational efficiency than they’ve already experienced on the iQueue platform.
iQueue for Infusion Centers already has proven to:
- Decrease wait times by as much as 50% at peak to significantly increase patient satisfaction.
- Provide access to as many as 20% more patients without adding facilities, staff or operating hours.
- Reduce overtime hours by as much as 50%.
- Increase staff satisfaction by leveling nurse and staff workload.
- Delay the need for investment in additional chairs and new infrastructure.
- Increase per chair annual revenue by as much as $20,000.
The enhanced Daily Digest will continue to build on this progress, with increasing value realized over time as algorithms are refined continuously.
To learn more, please visit https://leantaas.com/.
About LeanTaaS
LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive analytics and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. More than 50 providers across the nation rely on the company’s iQueue cloud-based platform to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenues. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter/LeanTaaS, Facebook/LeanTaaS and LinkedIn/LeanTaaS.
LeanTaaS and iQueue are trademarks of LeanTaaS. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
