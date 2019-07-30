Information Technology Industry Business Confidence Report (2019-2020) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
July 30, 2019
The "Information Technology Industry Business Confidence Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Information Technology Industry Business Confidence Report 2019 examines executives' opinion about the business environment during June 2019-May 2020. It also highlights the current economic conditions, supplier price variations, sales performance, industry and company growth prospects, spending models, and key priorities. Additionally, the report provides information categorized by region, and company size and type.
The highest percentage of executives (48%) expect the current global economic state to remain stable with regards to its impact on the IT sector over the next 12 months. Meanwhile, 30% of respondents indicate a favorable opinion about the existing global economic state.
With new technologies (such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, 5G deployments, IoT, etc.), increased usage of digital platforms, and amid rising competition within the IT sector, companies are facing both challenges and opportunities to remain relevant in fast-changing market scenarios.
Globally, 75% of surveyed executives have positive expectations for their company's growth over the next 12 months, while 71% respondents feel the same about the industry's growth. Though, supplier prices for software will increase by an average of 3.4% over the next 12 months, one-third of respondents who operate in North America foresee a decline in the supplier prices of hardware by 0.1-3.99% during June 2019-May 2020. Moreover, cybercrime, political changes in the country/countries of operation, and new competition are, respectively, identified as the top three concern for the IT industry over the next 12 months.
What else does this report offer?
- The current state of the economy with regards to its impact on the IT industry: examines predominating economic conditions globally and across specific regions
- Company and industry growth outlook: provides executives' opinions on the growth prospects of their company and the industry over the next 12 months
- Change in level of customer confidence: analyzes respondents' sentiments surrounding the shift in the level of customer confidence within IT industry during June 2019-May 2020
- Supplier prices outlook: determines the expected variation in supplier prices across different categories and their impact on the business confidence
- Change in staff headcount and sales performance: anticipates and tracks the shift in staff headcount and sales growth during June 2019-May 2020 among industry executives globally as well as regionally
- Investment Projection & activities: highlights different areas in which industry executives intend to spend and invest over the next 12 months
- Business concerns: provides information about potential business concerns indicated by survey respondents for coming 12 months
- Key priorities: identifies the top priorities of industry executives operating in various regions
Highlights
- Existing global economic state is most likely to remain stable with regards to its impact on the IT sector over the next 12 months. However, respondents operating in Asia-Pacific and South America are anticipating a favorable or very favorable impact of existing economic condition on the IT sector
- The majority of surveyed executives expect a positive or very positive change in the level of customer confidence within the IT sector over the next 12 months
- On average, respondents with business operation in Europe foresee an average of 4.4% of increase in staff headcount over the next 12 months, compared to what it is now
- Over the next 12 months, surveyed executives predict that the highest increase in expenditure will be towards new product development which is followed by research and analysis
- Cybercrime is identified as the most crucial concern for the IT industry over the next 12 months, particularly, for the businesses operating in Asia-Pacific and North America
Reasons to Buy
- Assists companies to make effective business strategy decisions by knowing the prevailing market conditions and sentiment within the IT industry
- Supports organizations in business expansion decisions by providing information concerning the projected variation in sales performance and supplier prices
- Helps IT enterprises in aligning themselves with the latest market trends and prevailing sentiments by informing them with the essential priorities and major concerns of the industry
- Serves to adjust investment allocation by outlining key focus areas highlighted by survey respondents during 2019.
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Introduction
- Definitions and abbreviations
- Methodology and sample size
- Respondent profile
Section 2: Economic state, growth prospects, and consumer confidence in June 2019-May 2020
- Existing economic environment
- State of economy: in their words
- Industry and company growth outlook
- Expected change in consumer confidence
- Supplier prices and consumer confidence: in their words
Section 3: Supplier prices, staff headcount, and sales performance
- Supplier prices outlook
- Anticipated change in staff head count and sales projections
- Anticipated change in spending on key activities
Section 4: Business concerns and organizational priorities
- Level of concerns and expected impact on the industry
- Overall priority index: potential focus areas for businesses
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1: Current economic environment - Overall
- Exhibit 2: Current economic environment - Region
- Exhibit 3: Current economic conditions - Those who operate and do not operate in a region
- Exhibit 4: Industry and company growth prospects - Overall
- Exhibit 5: Industry and company growth prospects - Overall - In detail
- Exhibit 6: Industry and company growth prospects - Region
- Exhibit 7: Anticipated variation in consumer confidence - Overall
- Exhibit 8: Anticipated variation in consumer confidence - Region
- Exhibit 9: Projected change in supplier prices - Software - Overall and Regional
- Exhibit 10: Projected change in supplier prices - Hardware - Overall and Regional
- Exhibit 11: Projected change in supplier prices - Power and Energy - Overall and Regional
- Exhibit 12: Projected change in supplier prices - Technology Consulting - Overall and Regional
- Exhibit 13: Staff headcount and sales outlook - Overall and Regional
- Exhibit 14: Expenditure projection on key activities - Overall
- Exhibit 15: Leading business concerns - Overall
- Exhibit 16: Top five business concerns - Region
- Exhibit 17: Regional analysis of top three concerns - Overall
- Exhibit 18: Organizational priorities - Overall
- Exhibit 19: Top five organizational priorities - Region
- Exhibit 20: Organizational priorities - Overall and Regional
