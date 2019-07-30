Worldwide Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Insights 2019-2024: Expected to Register a CAGR of 34.41% During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 30, 2019 11:16 AM EDT
The "Physical Security Information Management Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The physical security information management (PSIM) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 34.41% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
Some of the major drivers of the market's growth include increasing government initiatives for investment in safe cities infrastructure in developing countries. The need for the safe cities has resulted in the market offering a variety of security-related information onto a consolidated to PSIM platform and has been a clinical factor in the demand generation in the market.
Key Highlights
- A growing need for centralized control of disparate security solutions for organizations that drives the market. A rise in security breaches in large scale across the globe in organizations is also expected to drive the market. An equivalent to 291 records was stolen or exposed every single second in the first half of 2018 according to Gemalto's Breach Level Index shows.
- Video analytics, which is a critical component of the solutions offered by PSIM, is now embedded in the camera to retrieve video clips needed for post-incident investigations and facial recognition. The third party vendors, analytics & PSIM technologies together comprise the end-user application. Moreover, results in a reduction of operational costs and time.
- Access control is one of the primary use cases of video processing-based surveillance. The Middle East region has been quick to adopt the latest facial recognition and license plate recognition technology. These solutions go into the realms of video analytics, recognizing the vehicle, make, model, type and color.
- Data sharing has also become a considerable issue for many of the cities, as the authorities try to interconnect security systems to achieve mass surveillance. The control center has a requirement for mass surveillance data, typically to control the situations, resulted in successful PSIM deployments. However, high deployment and integration costs might hinder the market growth.
Market Trends
Transportation & Logistics has Significant Share in the Market
- The PSIM technology is being implemented in the transportation and logistics sector to handle security operations in complex environments, such as docks and ports, airports and rail terminals. PSIM systems can effectively manage all the different sensor inputs from intruder detection systems, smoke alarms, and various other devices that are attached to the security network, both digital and analog.
- PSIM technology gathers and combines data to create a holistic overview of a security environment along with the intelligence to control room operators. The rise in urbanization has increased traffic levels unprecedentedly. PSIM systems help government and organizations in determining traffic conditions by analyzing the data from traffic cameras, roadside sensors which is driving the market.
- Investment in intelligent transportation systems is expected to assist the PSIM market as security remains a challenge to keep the infrastructure safe for long term use. Moreover, with PSIM technology, it is possible to predict every possible combination of alarming situations or conditions that can occur on the road by analyzing the data from sensor inputs and applying analytics. Facial recognition and surveillance have become a norm to safeguard cities due to an increase in terror attacks globally which is also driving the market.
- PSIM is also a vital cog in the development of the intelligent transpiration systems, which rely on intelligent infrastructure. PSIM systems are able to react to parameters such as congestion levels, visibility levels between vehicles, surface temperatures, lane occupancy and vehicle classifications, which are used in predicting disasters.
United States Holds the Largest Market Share
- The US is one of the largest markets for technology-based solutions. It is expected to be a strong player, especially in the development and implementation of new technologies, which is related to security and surveillance. This implementation of new technologies is driven by the need for safer, cheaper, and improved disparate security systems.
- Moreover, most numbers of safe city projects in North America are in the United States and are federally funded, driven by the implementation of PSIM systems as counter-terrorism measures. New York spends USD 84.7 billion and Washington DC spends USD 7.6 billion. The safe city market in the region is expected to cross USD 80 Billion by the end of 2020. Such a huge market creates an opportunity for the vendors as the infrastructure critical for implementing such a solution are readily present in the region.
- Major players in the region have efficient and advanced software to deliver prevailing services related to analyzing captured surveillance data, which are driving the growth of the market exponentially in this region and have been critical for demand in the region.
Competitive Landscape
The physical security information management market is fragmented owing to the presence of multiple players in the market. The solution provider is dependent on other value chain enablers such as cloud service providers which impacts their revenue aspects. Vendors with multiple function and business units are better placed in the market as they have an extended reach in the supply chain and assist them to provide their services. Some key players in the market include Johnson Controls International, Milestone Systems, Genetec among others.
Recent Developments
- May 2019 - Evoteq and Johnson Controls combined their ICT capabilities to introduce an end-to-end integrated Artificial Intelligence platform to create smart buildings and districts.
- August 2018 - CNL Software added features to its IPSecurityCenter PSIM software at GSX. These developments include enhancements that increase performance and help reduce operational response times in distributed, large-scale and mission-critical deployments of IPSecurity Center.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives for Smart Cities
4.3.2 Surging Demand for Sophisticated Organizational Security
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Deployment & Integration Costs
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By Solution
5.2.1 Software
5.2.2 Service
5.3 By End-user vertical
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Transportation & Logistics
5.3.3 Government & Defense
5.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing
5.3.5 Healthcare
5.3.6 IT & Telecom
5.3.7 Energy & Utility
5.3.8 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 CNL Software Limited
6.1.2 Qognify Inc.
6.1.3 Johnson Controls International PLC
6.1.4 Vidsys Inc.
6.1.5 Axxonsoft Inc.
6.1.6 Verint Systems
6.1.7 Genetec Inc.
6.1.8 Kentima Holding AB
6.1.9 C.Mer Industries Limited
6.1.10 Milestone Systems Inc.
6.1.11 Pelco Inc. (Schneider Electric)
6.1.12 S2 Security Corporation
6.1.13 Videonext Network Solutions
6.1.14 Advancis Pty Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhvzai
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005757/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT