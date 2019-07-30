Avaya and Tenfold Create Improved Customer Conversations, Enabling Integrated AI Solutions that Amplify Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics and Other Leading CRMs

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, and Tenfold, the world’s leading provider of next generation CTI solutions, announce a strategic partnership to enable joint clients to improve their customer experience, increase productivity of their sales and service teams and operationalize AI with richer contextual customer data to drive predictive engagement.

This collaboration will natively connect Tenfold’s real-time cloud integration layer and intelligent integrated desktop agent with the market-leading Avaya IX™ Contact Center and Avaya IX™ Workplace unified communications platforms on which clients of all sizes around the world depend for powering customer conversations.

Tenfold’s real-time cloud integration layer provides productized and repeatable integrations between Avaya’s on-premise and cloud offerings and leading CRM solutions including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite and many others. Tenfold automates data capture and workflow for sales and service teams, while ensuring they have a relevant real-time view of their customers and prospects when they need it most–at the moment of interaction.

“Every enterprise is looking for ways to differentiate, by delivering a uniquely amazing customer experience, while at the same time making their internal teams and processes more intelligent and efficient-hitting both the top and bottom-line,” said Frank Ciccone, senior vice president of sales, Avaya. “Partnering with Tenfold provides Avaya clients with innovative AI-driven cloud technology that arms their teams with relevant real-time customer data and insights to more thoroughly and efficiently serve their customers.”

“Customer expectations have changed, putting demands on sales and service teams to deliver personalized and contextual experiences at scale in real-time. Our joint clients will benefit from this strategic partnership, creating seamless integrated experiences for their customers and employees across all interactions and channels,” said Jeff Cotten, CEO, Tenfold. “Voice powers more than 60 percent of customer interactions, but typically, voice interaction data lives across siloed systems, limiting companies’ ability to operationalize AI. This partnership will unlock that data, connecting it into a company’s CRM empowering joint customers to drive predictive customer engagement.”

Integrating the Tenfold real-time cloud integration layer and intelligent integrated desktop agent into Avaya’s market-leading outbound and inbound voice solutions, Avaya IX Contact Center and Avaya IX Workplace, Avaya OneCloud™, extends the value of clients’ existing Avaya and CRM investments while enabling highly impactful AI-driven outcomes.

As part of the partnership, Tenfold will join A.I.Connect, an Avaya-led initiative that brings together an ecosystem of vendors and developers taking an active part in building AI-driven solutions. A.I.Connect is accelerating the adoption of AI solutions in contact center and unified communications solutions, bringing together world-class companies and products enhancing customer and user experiences through AI.

About Avaya

Avaya is a global leader in digital communications software, services and devices for businesses of all sizes. Our open, intelligent and customizable solutions for contact centers and unified communications offer the flexibility of Cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments. Avaya shapes intelligent connections and creates seamless communication experiences for our customers, and their customers. Our professional planning, support and management services teams help optimize solutions, for highly reliable and efficient deployments. Avaya Holdings Corp. is traded on the NYSE under the ticker AVYA. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

About Tenfold

Tenfold is a global leader in Next Generation CTI solutions for sales and service organizations of all sizes. The company’s Cloud-First approach and Intelligent Integrated Desktop Agent combined with its’ productized, yet highly configurable real-time integration layer between business applications and communication channels maximizes ROI for companies on voice and CRM.

Tenfold has over 600 deployments in more than 60 countries. Its’ customers include many large enterprise companies across a range of sectors, including telecommunications, insurance, financial services, hospitality and healthcare. Backed by Andreessen-Horowitz and Salesforce Ventures, Tenfold is trusted by its customers and partners to improve and analyze more than 1.5 Billion interactions every year. For more information, please visit http://www.tenfold.com.

