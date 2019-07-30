NETINT Technologies Introduces Codensity EdgeFusion to Improve Video Processing Economics at the Network Edge

|By Business Wire
|
July 30, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
NETINT Technologies, an innovator of computational storage and video processing SoC solutions, today announced Codensity™ EdgeFusion E408, combining NETINT’s video processing expertise with their Solid State Drive (SSD) technology into a single compact integrated solution suitable for deployment at the network edge. With the new EdgeFusion E408, based on NETINT’s in-house developed Codensity G4 System on Chip ASIC, video streaming providers, application developers, cloud data center operators, and edge networking companies can improve the economics for their video storage, processing, and distribution requirements.
According to the latest Cisco VNI report, IP video will be 82% of all IP traffic by 2022 while live Internet Video will grow 15-fold from 2017-2022. Video content, due to their large data file sizes and bandwidth requirements, will continue to be a growing challenge to store and process for video distributors. In parallel, cloud service providers and Content Delivery Network (CDN) operators are increasingly motivated to move video storage and processing closer to the network edge, to save core network bandwidth costs, improve Quality of Experience (QoE), while supporting emerging interactive cloud video application requirements such as cloud gaming, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).
Solid state drives (SSDs) today are used for caching IP video streaming content in edge locations to minimize network delays with end users. Meanwhile, video processing including compression, transcoding and encoding of video content to H.264 AVC or H.265 HEVC formats is frequently applied to reduce file sizes for economical distribution through the CDN.
Video processing today is normally applied using software running on host servers, however this approach requires a great deal of host hardware, rack space, and electrical power, which impacts scalability given the space and power limitations at edge data center locations.
Codensity EdgeFusion E408 is the fusion of video processor and SSD storage technologies into a single compact integrated solution for video application processing in cloud and edge architectures.
The Codensity EdgeFusion E408’s high-performance NVMe Solid State Drive (SSD) supports 3.5 TB of NAND Flash persistent memory. With its PCIe 4.0 interface, the E408 delivers up to 2x throughput compared to PCIe 3.0 SSDs, making it ideal for fast storage and retrieval of large video files.
The Codensity EdgeFusion E408’s computational storage architecture uniquely combines its SSD capabilities with advanced H.264 AVC and H.265 HEVC video processors. This innovative architecture enables the E408 to also process 4K UHD video at 60 frames per second throughput, suitable for transcoding up to 8x 1080p30 video streams, or generating multiple encoding ladders at the edge for adaptive bit rate (ABR) streaming to video consumers. For video caching or storage requirements, the Codensity EdgeFusion E408’s video processors can compress H.264 video to H.265 format, saving up to 50% storage space inside the SSD.
The Codensity EdgeFusion E408 is available in an industry-standard PCIe U.2 or AIC form factor, and is controlled through a standard NVMe interface, supporting plug-in scalability using NVMe Servers in edge locations.
Use cases and the benefits of the EdgeFusion E408 include:
- Save Video Caching and Storage costs: With the Codensity EdgeFusion E408’s advanced video transcoding capabilities, video content can be stored in a compressed format, saving storage space and costs.
- Reduce Core Network Bandwidth and Costs: With the Codensity EdgeFusion E408, CDN and cloud operators can reduce distribution bandwidth and costs by sending only the original source video to edge locations, where the EdgeFusion E408 can economically generate encoding ladders at the edge.
- Optimize Surveillance Video Processing: The increasing adoption of cloud video surveillance generates significant internet traffic. With the Codensity EdgeFusion E408, surveillance video can be stored and transcoded at edge-located servers with minimized space and power, while reducing bandwidth OPEX costs for cloud surveillance applications.
- Deliver Cloud Gaming, AR, and VR Applications: Processing interactive video applications, especially VR/AR, will require very low network latency. The Codensity EdgeFusion E408 is an ideal solution, supporting deterministic ultra-low latency encoding of each frame generated by 3rd party cloud gaming and rendering applications running inside the edge gaming server.
“The explosive growth of internet video is driving the demand for advanced computational storage solutions,” said Tao Zhong, CEO of NETINT Technologies. “The Codensity EdgeFusion E408 is the fusion of our SSD storage and video transcoding capabilities in a small, low-power form factor, and is well aligned with the growing need to store and process video at the network edge.”
See NETINT at Flash Memory Summit
To learn more about the Codensity EdgeFusion E408, please visit NETINT Technologies at the upcoming Flash Memory Summit from August 6-8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Booth 724.
About NETINT Technologies
NETINT Technologies is an innovator of computational storage and video processing SoC solutions. Its Codensity portfolio enables cloud data centers, edge computing companies, and content providers to deploy scalable high-performance applications, while minimizing their data storage and video processing costs. NETINT, founded by an experienced team of storage SoC veterans, is a Canadian venture-funded high-tech company with R&D facilities in Vancouver, Toronto and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit www.netint.ca.
