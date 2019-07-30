Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu Bring Streaming Magic to Disney’s D23 Expo 2019 in Anaheim August 23–25

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 30, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
For the first time ever, three of Disney’s signature streaming services, Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, will showcase their variety of original and exclusive content through immersive show floor pavilions, live demos, never-before-seen content, and special experiences at D23 Expo 2019 in Anaheim, California. Guests will be the first to experience Disney+ before it launches in the U.S. on November 12. They will also get to step into the world of ESPN+ Original shows with an interactive exhibit, and discover costumes and show props from Hulu’s award-winning original content and on-demand streaming library.
Disney+ Pavilion
On the Expo show floor, the Disney+ Pavilion will offer guests demonstrations of the live Disney+ app as experienced across mobile and connected TV devices, showcasing the unprecedented collection of entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Guests will also see costumes and props from Disney+ Originals and have the opportunity to subscribe to the service with a special offer available exclusively to Expo attendees and D23 Members.
Off of the show floor, Disney+ will make its debut appearance in the 6,800-seat Hall D23 and D23 Expo Arena venues:
Disney+ First Look Showcase
Friday, August 23, 3:30 p.m., Hall D23
Fans won’t want to miss this exclusive preview of Disney+ and its exciting slate of original films and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Yvette Nicole Brown (Lady and the Tramp, Elena of Avalor) will host this star-studded presentation packed with never-before-seen content, surprise guests, performances, and reveals, including a first look at Lady and the Tramp, The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and many more.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Sneak Peek Screening and Panel
Friday, August 23, 5:30 p.m., D23 Arena
Before the global phenomenon returns in a brand-new series on Disney+, Expo guests are invited to a special advance screening of the first episode and panel with the talented new cast on the arena stage.
ESPN+ Pavilion
At the ESPN+ Pavilion guests will have the opportunity to see and connect with exciting original content, with two interactive exhibits dedicated to new programs making their ESPN+ debut this summer, Peyton’s Places (with five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning) and SneakerCenter.
Peyton’s Places: Peyton’s Places is a 30-episode documentary series hosted by Peyton Manning, exclusively on ESPN+. Produced by ESPN+ and NFL Films, the series offers a fun, insightful tour through 100 years of football, following the sport and the league’s rise to an American cultural touchstone. For nearly a year, Manning has crisscrossed the country, visiting the people and places that have played an important part in the making of the NFL—highlighting memorable events, teams, players, and trends over the past century. Peyton’s Places begins streaming on ESPN+ in late July.
SneakerCenter: SneakerCenter is a series devoted to sneaker culture across sports, entertainment, and more. Told by the star athletes, artists, enthusiasts, and brands powering the global sneaker marketplace, each episode of SneakerCenter will be anchored by a unique narrative, supported by a rotating set of “mixtape-style” segments that take fans deep into every aspect of the sneaker movement. Directed by award-winning filmmaker and acclaimed author Bobbito García, a special preview episode featuring NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is streaming now, with the full series premiering in the fall.
Hulu Pavilion
The Hulu Pavilion will be home to more than 20 iconic costumes and artifacts, including the famous red robe worn by the likes of Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale, paintings featured in season one of Castle Rock, and George Clooney’s Catch-22 costume. In addition to costumes, visitors to the interactive exhibit will be able to get a close look at show props from upcoming Hulu Originals like Little Fires Everywhere and select shows found in Hulu’s streaming library, such as The Good Doctor, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Goldbergs.
Disney+ Pavilion Stage Programming
Additionally, the Disney+ Pavilion Stage will host three full days of panels, highlighting the service’s diverse originals and its collection of beloved movies and shows, along with special ESPN+ panel programming.
The tentative schedule is as follows with times subject to change:
|Friday, August 23
|
10 a.m.
|
ESPN+ Presents Peyton’s Places Special Screening and NFL 100th Anniversary Trivia
|
|
12 p.m.
|
Walt Disney Animation Studios Panel with Eric Goldberg and Mark Henn
|
|
12:30 p.m.
|
The World According to Jeff Goldblum Q&A with Jeff Goldblum
|
|
1:15 p.m.
|
Phineas and Ferb Conversation with Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh
|
|Saturday, August 24
|
10 a.m.
|
ESPN+ Presents SneakerCenter Panel moderated by show director Bobbito Garcia
|
|
11 p.m.
|
ESPN+ Presents SneakerCenter Demonstration by Mr. Cartoon
|
|
12 p.m.
|
Stargirl Performance and Panel
|
|
1 p.m.
|
The Simpsons Trivia with Yeardley Smith
|
|
1:15 p.m.
|
Marvel’s Hero Project Panel with Sana Amanat, Sarah Amos and Stephen Wacker
|
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Forky Asks a Question and Lamp Life Creative Panel with Val LaPointe, Bob Peterson, Mark Nielsen, and Marc Sondheimer
|
|
3 p.m.
|
Secret Society of Second Born Royals Q&A with Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Skylar Astin
|
|Sunday, August 25
|
10:45 a.m.
|
Prop Culture Movie Prop Showcase and Q&A with Dan Lanigan, Jason Henry, Tony Swatton, and Fon Davis
|
|
11:15 a.m.
|
Be Our Chef Games with Angela Kinsey
|
|
12 p.m.
|
Monsters At Work Behind-the-Scenes Presentation with Bobs Gannaway and Ferrell Barron
|
|
12:45 p.m.
|
The Imagineering Story Conversation with Leslie Iwerks and Bob Weis
|
|
1:15 p.m.
|
Short Circuit Creative Panel
|
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Pixar’s SparkShorts Screening
|
|
5 p.m.
|
ESPN+ Hosted DJ Wrap
Single-day tickets for Friday and Sunday of D23 Expo 2019 are available for $89 for one-day adult admission and $69 for children 3–9. Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can purchase tickets for $79 for a one-day adult admission and $59 for children 3–9. Single-day Saturday tickets and three-day passes are sold out. For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2019, visit D23Expo.com.
About D23 Expo 2019
D23 Expo—The Ultimate Disney Fan Event—brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, television, games, theme parks, and celebrities. For the latest D23 Expo 2019 news, visit D23expo.com. Presentations, talent, and schedule subject to change. To join the D23 Expo conversation, be sure to follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and use the hashtag #D23Expo.
About D23
The name “D23” pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney’s 90-plus-year history. It gives its members a greater connection to the entire world of Disney by placing them in the middle of the magic through its quarterly publication, Disney twenty-three; a rich website at D23.com with members-only content; member-exclusive discounts; and special events for D23 Members throughout the year.
Fans can join D23 at Gold Membership ($99.99), Gold Family Membership ($129.99), and General Membership (complimentary) levels at D23.com. To keep up with all the latest D23 news and events, follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
NOT FOR PRINT: For images, press releases, and the official media credential application, please visit D23ExpoPress.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005789/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT