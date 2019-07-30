Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu Bring Streaming Magic to Disney’s D23 Expo 2019 in Anaheim August 23–25

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

For the first time ever, three of Disney’s signature streaming services, Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, will showcase their variety of original and exclusive content through immersive show floor pavilions, live demos, never-before-seen content, and special experiences at D23 Expo 2019 in Anaheim, California. Guests will be the first to experience Disney+ before it launches in the U.S. on November 12. They will also get to step into the world of ESPN+ Original shows with an interactive exhibit, and discover costumes and show props from Hulu’s award-winning original content and on-demand streaming library.

Disney+ Pavilion

On the Expo show floor, the Disney+ Pavilion will offer guests demonstrations of the live Disney+ app as experienced across mobile and connected TV devices, showcasing the unprecedented collection of entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Guests will also see costumes and props from Disney+ Originals and have the opportunity to subscribe to the service with a special offer available exclusively to Expo attendees and D23 Members.

Off of the show floor, Disney+ will make its debut appearance in the 6,800-seat Hall D23 and D23 Expo Arena venues:

Disney+ First Look Showcase

Friday, August 23, 3:30 p.m., Hall D23

Fans won’t want to miss this exclusive preview of Disney+ and its exciting slate of original films and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Yvette Nicole Brown (Lady and the Tramp, Elena of Avalor) will host this star-studded presentation packed with never-before-seen content, surprise guests, performances, and reveals, including a first look at Lady and the Tramp, The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and many more.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Sneak Peek Screening and Panel

Friday, August 23, 5:30 p.m., D23 Arena

Before the global phenomenon returns in a brand-new series on Disney+, Expo guests are invited to a special advance screening of the first episode and panel with the talented new cast on the arena stage.

ESPN+ Pavilion

At the ESPN+ Pavilion guests will have the opportunity to see and connect with exciting original content, with two interactive exhibits dedicated to new programs making their ESPN+ debut this summer, Peyton’s Places (with five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning) and SneakerCenter.

Peyton’s Places: Peyton’s Places is a 30-episode documentary series hosted by Peyton Manning, exclusively on ESPN+. Produced by ESPN+ and NFL Films, the series offers a fun, insightful tour through 100 years of football, following the sport and the league’s rise to an American cultural touchstone. For nearly a year, Manning has crisscrossed the country, visiting the people and places that have played an important part in the making of the NFL—highlighting memorable events, teams, players, and trends over the past century. Peyton’s Places begins streaming on ESPN+ in late July.

SneakerCenter: SneakerCenter is a series devoted to sneaker culture across sports, entertainment, and more. Told by the star athletes, artists, enthusiasts, and brands powering the global sneaker marketplace, each episode of SneakerCenter will be anchored by a unique narrative, supported by a rotating set of “mixtape-style” segments that take fans deep into every aspect of the sneaker movement. Directed by award-winning filmmaker and acclaimed author Bobbito García, a special preview episode featuring NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is streaming now, with the full series premiering in the fall.

Hulu Pavilion

The Hulu Pavilion will be home to more than 20 iconic costumes and artifacts, including the famous red robe worn by the likes of Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale, paintings featured in season one of Castle Rock, and George Clooney’s Catch-22 costume. In addition to costumes, visitors to the interactive exhibit will be able to get a close look at show props from upcoming Hulu Originals like Little Fires Everywhere and select shows found in Hulu’s streaming library, such as The Good Doctor, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Goldbergs.

Disney+ Pavilion Stage Programming

Additionally, the Disney+ Pavilion Stage will host three full days of panels, highlighting the service’s diverse originals and its collection of beloved movies and shows, along with special ESPN+ panel programming.

The tentative schedule is as follows with times subject to change:

Friday, August 23 10 a.m. ESPN+ Presents Peyton’s Places Special Screening and NFL 100th Anniversary Trivia 12 p.m. Walt Disney Animation Studios Panel with Eric Goldberg and Mark Henn 12:30 p.m. The World According to Jeff Goldblum Q&A with Jeff Goldblum 1:15 p.m. Phineas and Ferb Conversation with Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh Saturday, August 24 10 a.m. ESPN+ Presents SneakerCenter Panel moderated by show director Bobbito Garcia 11 p.m. ESPN+ Presents SneakerCenter Demonstration by Mr. Cartoon 12 p.m. Stargirl Performance and Panel 1 p.m. The Simpsons Trivia with Yeardley Smith 1:15 p.m. Marvel’s Hero Project Panel with Sana Amanat, Sarah Amos and Stephen Wacker 2:30 p.m. Forky Asks a Question and Lamp Life Creative Panel with Val LaPointe, Bob Peterson, Mark Nielsen, and Marc Sondheimer 3 p.m. Secret Society of Second Born Royals Q&A with Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Skylar Astin Sunday, August 25 10:45 a.m. Prop Culture Movie Prop Showcase and Q&A with Dan Lanigan, Jason Henry, Tony Swatton, and Fon Davis 11:15 a.m. Be Our Chef Games with Angela Kinsey 12 p.m. Monsters At Work Behind-the-Scenes Presentation with Bobs Gannaway and Ferrell Barron 12:45 p.m. The Imagineering Story Conversation with Leslie Iwerks and Bob Weis 1:15 p.m. Short Circuit Creative Panel 3:30 p.m. Pixar’s SparkShorts Screening 5 p.m. ESPN+ Hosted DJ Wrap

Single-day tickets for Friday and Sunday of D23 Expo 2019 are available for $89 for one-day adult admission and $69 for children 3–9. Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can purchase tickets for $79 for a one-day adult admission and $59 for children 3–9. Single-day Saturday tickets and three-day passes are sold out. For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2019, visit D23Expo.com.

About D23 Expo 2019

D23 Expo—The Ultimate Disney Fan Event—brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, television, games, theme parks, and celebrities. For the latest D23 Expo 2019 news, visit D23expo.com. Presentations, talent, and schedule subject to change. To join the D23 Expo conversation, be sure to follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and use the hashtag #D23Expo.

About D23

The name “D23” pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney’s 90-plus-year history. It gives its members a greater connection to the entire world of Disney by placing them in the middle of the magic through its quarterly publication, Disney twenty-three; a rich website at D23.com with members-only content; member-exclusive discounts; and special events for D23 Members throughout the year.

Fans can join D23 at Gold Membership ($99.99), Gold Family Membership ($129.99), and General Membership (complimentary) levels at D23.com. To keep up with all the latest D23 news and events, follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

NOT FOR PRINT: For images, press releases, and the official media credential application, please visit D23ExpoPress.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005789/en/