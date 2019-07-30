MicroStrategy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 (the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year).

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $117.7 million, a 2.4% decrease or a 0.4% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis compared to the second quarter of 2018. Product licenses and subscription services revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $27.2 million, a 1.3% increase or a 3.9% increase on a constant currency basis compared to the second quarter of 2018. Product support revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $73.0 million, a 0.9% decrease or a 1.9% increase on a constant currency basis compared to the second quarter of 2018. Other services revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $17.5 million, a 12.5% decrease or a 9.5% decrease on a constant currency basis compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Gross Profit: Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $92.4 million, representing a 78.5% gross margin, compared to a gross margin of 79.2% in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $97.2 million versus $97.4 million for the second quarter of 2018, essentially flat year over year.

Loss from Operations: Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $4.8 million versus $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expense, was $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 versus non-GAAP income from operations of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Net Income: Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $20.4 million, or $1.98 per share on a diluted basis, as compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.42 per share on a diluted basis, for the second quarter of 2018. In the second quarter of 2019, MicroStrategy completed the sale of its Voice.com domain name for a gain of $21.8 million, net of tax (the "Domain Name Sale"). Excluding the impact of the Domain Name Sale, non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.4 million, or $0.14 per share on a diluted basis.

Cash and Short-term Investments: As of June 30, 2019, MicroStrategy had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $574.8 million, as compared to $576.1 million as of December 31, 2018, a decrease of $1.3 million.

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

MicroStrategy adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), and its subsequent amendments (“ASU 2016-02”), effective January 1, 2019. Comparative prior period consolidated financial statements have not been restated and are not directly comparable to the current period consolidated financial statements.

MicroStrategy uses its Intelligent Enterprise™ platform across the enterprise and has created an interactive dossier with quarterly financial performance data. Anyone can access the MSTR Financials dossier via a web browser, or by downloading the MicroStrategy Library™ app on an iOS or Android device. To download the native apps, visit MicroStrategy Library for iPad, MicroStrategy Library for iPhone, or MicroStrategy Library for Android tablet and smartphone.

Recent Business Highlights

MicroStrategy has been successfully driving its growth and productivity initiatives throughout the first half of 2019, and its initiatives around the MicroStrategy 2019™ platform, cloud, and customer adoption have been gaining more traction.

“I am very pleased with our accomplishments in the second quarter of 2019,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “The MicroStrategy 2019 platform won multiple industry awards, we have seen increased demand for our innovative Cloud and HyperIntelligence™ offerings, and we have improved key operational metrics for our business at the same time. Considering these accomplishments, I believe there is now a tremendous opportunity for MicroStrategy to take advantage of the dislocations that Tableau is likely to experience as a result of its pending acquisition by Salesforce.”

The following are some key business highlights from the second quarter of 2019:

MicroStrategy announced the general availability of MicroStrategy 2019 Update 2, adding powerful new capabilities and products to the industry’s first and only platform for Federated Analytics, Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. The latest update expands the platform’s suite of HyperIntelligence products to enrich web browsing, accelerate access to intuitive intelligence on iOS and Android devices, and add windows of contextual insights to email on Outlook. The new update also delivers powerful enhancements designed to augment user productivity on popular BI tools including Tableau, Power BI, and Qlik, putting trusted insights into the hands of a larger number of users within the enterprise. The HyperIntelligence for Mobile app can be easily downloaded and installed from the Google Play store and Apple AppStore.

MicroStrategy 2019 was recognized by Gartner, Inc. with the highest product scores across four use cases in the “Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms” report. 1 According to Gartner’s findings, MicroStrategy ranks: #1 in Agile, Centralized BI Provisioning Use Case, scoring 4.34 (out of 5) #1 in Governed Data Discovery Use Case, scoring 4.24 (out of 5) #1 in OEM or Embedded BI Use Case, scoring 4.64 (out of 5) #1 in Extranet Deployment Use Case, scoring 4.38 (out of 5) #2 in Decentralized Analytics Use Case, scoring 4.23 (out of 5)

According to Gartner’s findings, MicroStrategy ranks: MicroStrategy announced that the MicroStrategy Analytics Platform ™ in the cloud is available on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) marketplace via IntelliCog Enterprise Cloud Analytics. With this first and only FedRAMP-ready enterprise analytics solution in the cloud, government agencies can rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT.

in the cloud is available on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) marketplace via IntelliCog Enterprise Cloud Analytics. With this first and only FedRAMP-ready enterprise analytics solution in the cloud, government agencies can rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT. To promote adoption of its award-winning MicroStrategy 2019 platform within the existing installed base, MicroStrategy bundled expert services into its premium support offerings and issued complimentary upgrades to its largest customers. MicroStrategy also launched the MicroStrategy Elite Support program, which includes 400 hours of platform upgrade and advisory services annually.

Following the announcements of the acquisitions of Tableau by Salesforce and Looker by Google, MicroStrategy reiterated its belief that its platform offering is a better long-term solution for organizations caught in the analytics industry upheaval. MicroStrategy’s independence, longevity, focus, and innovation uniquely position MicroStrategy as a preferred partner for companies seeking a better, long-term alternative for their analytics and mobility needs.

MicroStrategy sold the Voice.com domain name for $30 million in cash in a transaction facilitated by GoDaddy. MicroStrategy holds more than a dozen evocative and powerful domain names. While MicroStrategy’s focus continues to be on its core analytics and mobility business, it is open to leveraging these domain names in equity or other strategic transactions with well-funded parties. To learn more about these domain names, please visit www.microstrategy.com/domains.

[1] Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, James Richardson, Rita Sallam, Austin Kronz, 14 May 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

MicroStrategy is providing supplemental financial measures for (i) (loss) income from operations that excludes the impact of share-based compensation arrangements, (ii) net (loss) income and diluted (loss) earnings per share that exclude the impact from the Domain Name Sale, and (iii) revenues that exclude foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate business performance and to help make operating decisions.

MicroStrategy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The first supplemental financial measure excludes a significant non-cash expense that MicroStrategy believes is not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires significant management judgment and the resulting share-based compensation expense could vary significantly in comparison to other companies. The second category of supplemental financial measures excludes the impact from the Domain Name Sale, which is outside of MicroStrategy’s normal business operations. The third category of supplemental financial measures excludes changes resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates so that results may be compared to the same period in the prior year on a “constant currency” basis. MicroStrategy believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of MicroStrategy’s operating results to those of its competitors.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise. MicroStrategy 2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics, Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Product licenses $ 20,121 $ 19,292 $ 38,412 $ 36,593 Subscription services 7,104 7,584 14,248 15,246 Total product licenses and subscription services 27,225 26,876 52,660 51,839 Product support 72,978 73,676 144,428 148,091 Other services 17,534 20,050 36,015 43,639 Total revenues 117,737 120,602 233,103 243,569 Cost of revenues Product licenses 552 1,667 1,071 3,878 Subscription services 3,489 3,445 7,087 6,694 Total product licenses and subscription services 4,041 5,112 8,158 10,572 Product support 7,721 4,810 14,788 9,606 Other services 13,588 15,118 28,577 30,047 Total cost of revenues 25,350 25,040 51,523 50,225 Gross profit 92,387 95,562 181,580 193,344 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 48,273 50,978 97,033 102,313 Research and development 27,764 25,082 55,979 48,642 General and administrative 21,180 21,299 43,784 43,471 Total operating expenses 97,217 97,359 196,796 194,426 Loss from operations (4,830 ) (1,797 ) (15,216 ) (1,082 ) Interest income, net 3,013 3,223 5,579 5,257 Other income, net 29,431 4,461 28,835 2,867 Income before income taxes 27,614 5,887 19,198 7,042 Provision for income taxes 7,220 1,059 6,710 541 Net income $ 20,394 $ 4,828 $ 12,488 $ 6,501 Basic earnings per share (1): $ 1.99 $ 0.42 $ 1.21 $ 0.57 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings per share 10,240 11,459 10,283 11,453 Diluted earnings per share (1): $ 1.98 $ 0.42 $ 1.21 $ 0.57 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings per share 10,310 11,493 10,350 11,488

(1) Basic and fully diluted earnings per share for class A and class B common stock are the same.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018* (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 261,497 $ 109,924 Restricted cash 1,039 862 Short-term investments 313,349 466,186 Accounts receivable, net 129,144 171,359 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,259 30,068 Total current assets 727,288 778,399 Property and equipment, net 54,285 51,919 Right-of-use assets 89,631 0 Deposits and other assets 7,981 8,134 Deferred tax assets, net 20,535 17,316 Total Assets $ 899,720 $ 855,768 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and operating lease liabilities $ 32,300 $ 33,684 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 41,561 48,045 Deferred revenue and advance payments 176,786 176,540 Total current liabilities 250,647 258,269 Deferred revenue and advance payments 4,175 6,469 Operating lease liabilities 108,183 0 Other long-term liabilities 33,990 61,262 Deferred tax liabilities 36 37 Total Liabilities 397,031 326,037 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding 0 0 Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized; 15,853 shares issued and 8,205 shares outstanding, and 15,837 shares issued and 8,552 shares outstanding, respectively 16 16 Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized; 2,035 shares issued and outstanding, and 2,035 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 584,764 576,957 Treasury stock, at cost; 7,648 shares and 7,285 shares, respectively (634,405 ) (586,161 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,310 ) (10,217 ) Retained earnings 561,622 549,134 Total Stockholders’ Equity 502,689 529,731 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity 899,720 855,768

* Derived from audited financial statements.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities: Net income $ 12,488 $ 6,501 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,687 3,870 Write-offs and sales allowances 796 948 Net realized loss on short-term investments 41 0 Deferred taxes (3,219 ) (5,758 ) Share-based compensation expense 6,053 8,121 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,985 5,044 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,089 453 Deposits and other assets 96 (344 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (8,396 ) (7,775 ) Accrued compensation and employee benefits (8,082 ) (3,015 ) Deferred revenue and advance payments 33,489 10,502 Operating lease liabilities (4,316 ) 0 Other long-term liabilities (509 ) 4,780 Net cash provided by operating activities 49,202 23,327 Investing activities: Proceeds from redemption of short-term investments 369,603 245,680 Purchases of property and equipment (8,432 ) (2,644 ) Purchases of short-term investments (212,248 ) (596,376 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 148,923 (353,340 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from sale of class A common stock under exercise of employee stock options 1,836 2,471 Purchases of treasury stock (48,244 ) 0 Payments on capital lease obligations and other financing arrangements prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-02 0 (9 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (46,408 ) 2,462 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 33 (2,240 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 151,750 (329,791 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 110,786 421,182 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 262,536 $ 91,391

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED REVENUE AND COST OF REVENUE DETAIL (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Product licenses and subscription services: Product licenses $ 20,121 $ 19,292 $ 38,412 $ 36,593 Subscription services 7,104 7,584 14,248 15,246 Total product licenses and subscription services 27,225 26,876 52,660 51,839 Product support 72,978 73,676 144,428 148,091 Other services: Consulting 15,494 17,710 32,097 38,997 Education 2,040 2,340 3,918 4,642 Total other services 17,534 20,050 36,015 43,639 Total revenues 117,737 120,602 233,103 243,569 Cost of revenues Product licenses and subscription services: Product licenses 552 1,667 1,071 3,878 Subscription services 3,489 3,445 7,087 6,694 Total product licenses and subscription services 4,041 5,112 8,158 10,572 Product support 7,721 4,810 14,788 9,606 Other services: Consulting 11,909 13,542 24,894 26,863 Education 1,679 1,576 3,683 3,184 Total other services 13,588 15,118 28,577 30,047 Total cost of revenues 25,350 25,040 51,523 50,225 Gross profit $ 92,387 $ 95,562 $ 181,580 $ 193,344

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED DEFERRED REVENUE DETAIL (in thousands) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018* 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Current: Deferred product licenses revenue $ 633 $ 1,768 $ 1,819 Deferred subscription services revenue 15,393 13,508 13,847 Deferred product support revenue 152,866 152,501 151,909 Deferred other services revenue 7,894 8,763 7,783 Total current deferred revenue and advance payments $ 176,786 $ 176,540 $ 175,358 Non-current: Deferred product licenses revenue $ 405 $ 542 $ 794 Deferred subscription services revenue 116 2,384 9 Deferred product support revenue 3,083 3,091 3,950 Deferred other services revenue 571 452 1,063 Total non-current deferred revenue and advance payments $ 4,175 $ 6,469 $ 5,816 Total current and non-current: Deferred product licenses revenue $ 1,038 $ 2,310 $ 2,613 Deferred subscription services revenue 15,509 15,892 13,856 Deferred product support revenue 155,949 155,592 155,859 Deferred other services revenue 8,465 9,215 8,846 Total current and non-current deferred revenue and advance payments $ 180,961 $ 183,009 $ 181,174

* Derived from audited financial statements.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES EXCLUSION OF SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Reconciliation of non-GAAP (loss) income from operations: Loss from operations $ (4,830 ) $ (1,797 ) $ (15,216 ) $ (1,082 ) Share-based compensation expense 3,036 3,378 6,053 8,121 Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (1,794 ) $ 1,581 $ (9,163 ) $ 7,039

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES EXCLUSION OF DOMAIN NAME SALE (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Reconciliation of non-GAAP net (loss) income: Net income $ 20,394 $ 4,828 $ 12,488 $ 6,501 Gain from Domain Name Sale, net of tax (21,778 ) 0 (21,778 ) 0 Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,384 ) $ 4,828 $ (9,290 ) $ 6,501 Reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share $ 1.98 $ 0.42 $ 1.21 $ 0.57 Gain from Domain Name Sale, net of tax (per diluted share) (2.12 ) 0.00 (2.11 ) 0.00 Non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.42 $ (0.90 ) $ 0.57

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES CONSTANT CURRENCY (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) GAAP Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Impact (1) Non-GAAP Constant Currency (2) GAAP GAAP % Change Non-GAAP Constant Currency % Change (3) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 Revenues Product licenses $ 20,121 $ (616 ) $ 20,737 $ 19,292 4.3 % 7.5 % Subscription services 7,104 (93 ) 7,197 7,584 -6.3 % -5.1 % Total product licenses and subscription services 27,225 (709 ) 27,934 26,876 1.3 % 3.9 % Product support 72,978 (2,091 ) 75,069 73,676 -0.9 % 1.9 % Other services 17,534 (603 ) 18,137 20,050 -12.5 % -9.5 % Total revenues 117,737 (3,403 ) 121,140 120,602 -2.4 % 0.4

(1) The “Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Impact” reflects the estimated impact from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on international revenues. It shows the increase (decrease) in international revenues from the same period in the prior year, based on comparisons to the prior year quarterly average foreign currency exchange rates. The term “international” refers to operations outside of the United States and Canada. (2) The “Non-GAAP Constant Currency” reflects the current period GAAP amount, less the Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Impact. (3) The “Non-GAAP Constant Currency % Change” reflects the percentage change between the current period Non-GAAP Constant Currency amount and the GAAP amount for the same period in the prior year.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED WORLDWIDE EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Subscription services 62 54 56 55 54 Product support 234 224 202 194 184 Consulting 404 429 452 458 443 Education 40 50 47 44 39 Sales and marketing 637 675 707 699 687 Research and development 764 733 716 688 651 General and administrative 336 329 348 326 322 Total headcount 2,477 2,494 2,528 2,464 2,380

