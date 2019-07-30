National Instruments Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $334 Million

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

National Instruments (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced Q2 2019 revenue of $334 million, down 2 percent year over year and up 7 percent sequentially from Q1 2019.

In Q2 2019 the value of the company's total orders was down 4 percent year over year; orders under $20,000 were down 6 percent year over year; and orders over $20,000 were down 2 percent year over year.

In Q2, GAAP gross margin was 75 percent and non-GAAP gross margin was 77 percent. Total GAAP operating expenses were $218 million, down 2 percent year over year. Total non-GAAP operating expenses were down 4 percent year over year at $203 million. GAAP operating margin was 10 percent in Q2, with GAAP operating income of $32 million, down 13 percent year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 17 percent in Q2, with non-GAAP operating income of $56 million, up 1 percent year over year. For the first half of 2019, GAAP operating expenses were $430 million, flat year over year, and non-GAAP operating expenses were $403 million, down 4 percent year over year. GAAP operating income for the first half of 2019 was $56 million, down 14 percent year over year, and non-GAAP operating income for the first half of 2019 was $99 million, up 6 percent year over year.

GAAP net income for Q2 was $29 million, with fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22, and non-GAAP net income was $46 million, with non-GAAP fully diluted EPS of $0.35. EBITDA, or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, was $49 million for Q2.

“I am pleased with our execution this quarter despite external disruptions in our industry. Revenue came in at 98 percent of the midpoint of our guidance and we delivered an all-time record non-GAAP net income for a second quarter,” said Alex Davern, NI CEO. “We are on a journey to position NI for long-term growth and I believe we have an opportunity to deliver significant operating leverage when the market dynamics recover. I remain optimistic about our opportunity for growth and delivering 18 percent non-GAAP operating margin through the cycle.”

“In Q2, we delivered record non-GAAP net income for a second quarter, due to our increased scalability and strong culture of operational efficiency. In addition, we returned $80 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” said Karen Rapp, NI CFO. “Our commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value remains a priority.”

Geographic revenue in U.S. dollar terms for Q2 2019 compared with Q2 2018 was down 1 percent in the Americas, up 5 percent in APAC and down 10 percent in EMEIA. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange, revenue was flat in the Americas, up 8 percent in APAC and down 6 percent in EMEIA. Historical revenue from these three regions can be found on NI’s investor website at www.ni.com/nati.

As of June 30, 2019, NI had $440 million in cash and short-term investments. During the second quarter, NI paid $33 million in dividends and repurchased 1.1 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $41. The NI Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share payable on September 3, 2019, to stockholders of record on August 12, 2019.

The company’s non-GAAP results exclude, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related transaction costs, taxes levied on the transfer of acquired intellectual property, foreign exchange loss on acquisitions, restructuring charges, tax reform charges, and capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs. Reconciliations of the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP results are included as part of this news release.

Guidance

NI currently expects Q3 revenue to be in the range of $325 million to $355 million. The company currently expects that GAAP fully diluted EPS will be in the range of $0.30 to $0.44 for Q3, with non-GAAP fully diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $0.36 to $0.50. Included in the company’s Q3 2019 GAAP EPS guidance is approximately $0.03 of restructuring charges and approximately $0.12 related to disposal gains from the pending sale of an office building less a charitable contribution using a portion of the sale proceeds.

Non-GAAP Presentation

In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with GAAP, NI discloses certain non-GAAP operating results and non-GAAP information that exclude certain charges. In this news release, the company has presented its gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income and basic and fully diluted EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. NI is also providing guidance on its non-GAAP fully diluted EPS.

When presenting non-GAAP information, the company includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to the GAAP results. Management believes that including the non-GAAP results assists investors in assessing the company’s operational performance and its performance relative to its competitors. The company presents these non-GAAP results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP, and these results should not be regarded as a substitute for GAAP. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to manage and assess the profitability and performance of its business and does not consider stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related transaction costs, taxes levied on the transfer of acquired intellectual property, foreign exchange loss on acquisitions, restructuring charges, tax reform charges, and capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs in managing its operations. Specifically, management uses non-GAAP measures to plan and forecast future periods; to establish operational goals; to compare with its business plan and individual operating budgets; to measure management performance for the purposes of executive compensation, including payments to be made under bonus plans; to assist the public in measuring the company’s performance relative to the company’s long-term public performance goals; to allocate resources; and, relative to the company’s historical financial performance, to enable comparability between periods. Management also considers such non-GAAP results to be an important supplemental measure of its performance.

This news release discloses the company’s EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. The company believes that including the EBITDA results assists investors in assessing the company’s operational performance relative to its competitors. A reconciliation of EBITDA to GAAP net income is included with this news release.

Conference Call Information and Availability of Presentation Materials

Interested parties can listen to the Q2 2019 earnings conference call with NI management today, July 30, at 4:00 p.m. CT at www.ni.com/call or by dialing (855) 212-2361 and entering confirmation code 7489827 ten minutes prior to the call start time. Replay information is available by calling (855) 859-2056, confirmation code 7489827, shortly after the call through August 2 at 10:00 p.m. CT or by visiting the company’s website at www.ni.com/call. Presentation materials referred to on the conference call can be found at www.ni.com/nati.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding our journey to position NI for long-term growth, believing we have an opportunity to deliver significant operating leverage when the market dynamics recover, remaining optimistic about our opportunity for growth and delivering 18 percent non-GAAP operating margin through the cycle, increased scalability and strong culture of operational efficiency, that our commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value remains a priority, expecting Q3 revenue to be in the range of $325 million to $355 million, expecting that GAAP fully diluted EPS will be in the range of $0.30 to $0.44 for Q3, with non-GAAP fully diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $0.36 to $0.50, and including in our Q3 EPS guidance approximately $0.03 of restructuring charges and approximately $0.12 of disposal gains from the pending sale of an office building and a charitable contribution using a portion of the sale proceeds. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk of adverse changes or fluctuations in the global economy, further adverse fluctuations in our industry, foreign exchange fluctuations, fluctuations in demand for NI products including orders from NI’s large customers, component shortages, delays in the release of new products, the company’s ability to effectively manage its operating expenses, manufacturing inefficiencies and the level of capacity utilization, the impact of any recent or future acquisitions by NI, expense overruns, and adverse effects of price changes or effective tax rates. Actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

The company directs readers to its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and the other documents it files with the SEC for other risks associated with the company’s future performance.

About NI

NI (ni.com) develops high-performance automated test and automated measurement systems to help you solve your engineering challenges now and into the future. Our open, software-defined platform uses modular hardware and an expansive ecosystem to help you turn powerful possibilities into real solutions. (NATI-F)

LabVIEW, National Instruments, NI and ni.com are trademarks of National Instruments. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,761 $ 259,386 Short-term investments 247,892 271,396 Accounts receivable, net 222,565 242,955 Inventories, net 206,851 194,146 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 66,021 54,337 Total current assets 935,090 1,022,220 Property and equipment, net 233,900 245,201 Goodwill 263,984 264,530 Intangible assets, net 97,612 110,783 Operating lease right-of-use assets 70,799 — Other long-term assets 38,088 28,501 Total assets $ 1,639,473 $ 1,671,235 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 54,966 $ 48,388 Accrued compensation 39,613 45,821 Deferred revenue - current 128,787 127,288 Operating lease liabilities - current 15,735 — Other current liabilities 12,665 25,913 Other taxes payable 33,517 35,574 Total current liabilities 285,283 282,984 Deferred income taxes 27,903 25,457 Liability for uncertain tax positions 8,329 9,775 Income tax payable - long-term 67,046 74,546 Deferred revenue - long-term 32,937 32,636 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 38,495 — Other long-term liabilities 4,906 7,479 Total liabilities 464,899 432,877 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1,319 1,327 Additional paid-in capital 924,801 897,544 Retained earnings 264,484 356,418 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,030 ) (16,931 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,174,574 1,238,358 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,639,473 $ 1,671,235

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales: Product $ 299,798 $ 306,780 $ 577,500 $ 587,139 Software maintenance 34,433 34,229 67,805 65,767 Total net sales 334,231 341,009 645,305 652,906 Cost of sales: Product 81,741 79,806 155,929 152,122 Software maintenance 2,025 2,353 3,912 4,560 Total cost of sales 83,766 82,159 159,841 156,682 Gross profit 250,465 258,850 485,464 496,224 74.9 % 75.9 % 75.2 % 76.0 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 120,868 127,138 238,419 247,255 Research and development 68,257 66,908 134,423 128,751 General and administrative 29,044 27,892 56,927 55,170 Total operating expenses 218,169 221,938 429,769 431,176 Operating income 32,296 36,912 55,695 65,048 9.7 % 10.8 % 8.6 % 10.0 % Other income (expense): Interest income 2,023 1,290 4,257 2,305 Net foreign exchange loss (1,611 ) (2,105 ) (1,245 ) (1,126 ) Other income (loss), net 143 (1,095 ) 119 (1,613 ) Income before income taxes 32,851 35,002 58,826 64,614 Provision for income taxes 4,159 3,948 6,914 9,292 Net income $ 28,692 $ 31,054 $ 51,912 $ 55,322 Basic earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.39 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.39 $ 0.42 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 132,062 131,877 132,156 131,504 Diluted 132,973 133,054 133,172 132,838 Dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.50 $ 0.46

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 51,912 $ 55,322 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,984 35,098 Stock-based compensation 24,662 17,936 Deferred income taxes 2,268 1,766 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (26,189 ) (11,270 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 88,637 98,852 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures (26,048 ) (19,764 ) Capitalization of internally developed software (4,497 ) (11,344 ) Acquisitions, net of cash received (9,784 ) — Additions to other intangibles (487 ) (3,936 ) Purchases of short-term investments (91,777 ) (137,275 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments 117,108 47,634 Net cash used by investing activities (15,485 ) (124,685 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 17,645 16,622 Repurchase of common stock (92,375 ) — Dividends paid (66,067 ) (60,575 ) Net cash used by financing activities (140,797 ) (43,953 ) Impact of changes in exchange rates on cash 20 (2,759 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (67,625 ) (72,545 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 259,386 290,164 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 191,761 $ 217,619

The following tables provide details with respect to the amount of GAAP charges related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related transaction costs, restructuring charges, and capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs, that were recorded in the line items indicated below (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Stock-based compensation Cost of sales $ 890 $ 846 $ 1,683 $ 1,571 Sales and marketing 5,140 3,617 9,515 6,956 Research and development 4,379 3,255 7,929 5,773 General and administrative 3,219 2,013 5,535 3,636 Provision for income taxes (3,940 ) (2,955 ) (5,776 ) (4,663 ) Total $ 9,688 $ 6,776 $ 18,886 $ 13,273 Amortization of acquisition intangibles Cost of sales $ 841 $ 846 $ 1,692 $ 1,747 Sales and marketing 494 533 993 1,070 Research and development 28 28 56 56 Other income (loss), net 162 — 162 — Provision for income taxes (192 ) (178 ) (386 ) (370 ) Total $ 1,333 $ 1,229 $ 2,517 $ 2,503 Acquisition transaction costs, restructuring charges, and other Cost of sales $ — $ — $ — $ 29 Sales and marketing 3,153 3,033 5,296 4,678 Research and development 311 893 656 1,103 General and administrative 616 553 1,528 1,165 Other income (loss), net — 709 — 709 Provision for income taxes (1,010 ) (1,630 ) (1,850 ) (2,183 ) Total $ 3,070 $ 3,558 $ 5,630 $ 5,501 Capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs Cost of sales $ 6,537 $ 6,494 $ 13,119 $ 12,324 Research and development (2,218 ) (3,676 ) (4,497 ) (11,343 ) Provision for income taxes (907 ) (592 ) (1,811 ) (206 ) Total $ 3,412 $ 2,226 $ 6,811 $ 775

National Instruments Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit Gross profit, as reported $ 250,465 $ 258,850 $ 485,464 $ 496,224 Stock-based compensation 890 846 1,683 1,571 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 841 846 1,692 1,747 Acquisition transaction costs and restructuring charges — — — 29 Amortization of internally developed software costs 6,537 6,494 13,119 12,324 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 258,733 $ 267,036 $ 501,958 $ 511,895 Non-GAAP gross margin 77.4 % 78.3 % 77.8 % 78.4 % Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Operating expenses, as reported $ 218,169 $ 221,938 $ 429,769 $ 431,176 Stock-based compensation (12,738 ) (8,885 ) (22,979 ) (16,365 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles (522 ) (561 ) (1,049 ) (1,126 ) Acquisition transaction costs and restructuring charges (4,080 ) (4,479 ) (7,480 ) (6,946 ) Capitalization of internally developed software costs 2,218 3,676 4,497 11,343 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 203,047 $ 211,689 $ 402,758 $ 418,082 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income Operating income, as reported $ 32,296 $ 36,912 $ 55,695 $ 65,048 Stock-based compensation 13,628 9,731 24,662 17,936 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 1,363 1,407 2,741 2,873 Acquisition transaction costs and restructuring charges 4,080 4,479 7,480 6,975 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 4,319 2,818 8,622 981 Non-GAAP operating income $ 55,686 $ 55,347 $ 99,200 $ 93,813 Non-GAAP operating margin 16.7 % 16.2 % 15.4 % 14.4 % Reconciliation of Income before income taxes to Non-GAAP Income before income taxes Income before income taxes, as reported $ 32,851 $ 35,002 $ 58,826 $ 64,614 Stock-based compensation 13,628 9,731 24,662 17,936 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 1,525 1,407 2,903 2,873 Acquisition transaction costs and restructuring charges 4,080 5,188 7,480 7,684 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 4,319 2,818 8,622 981 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 56,403 $ 54,146 $ 102,493 $ 94,088 Reconciliation of Provision for income taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes Provision for income taxes, as reported $ 4,159 $ 3,948 $ 6,914 $ 9,292 Stock-based compensation 3,940 2,955 5,776 4,663 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 192 178 386 370 Acquisition transaction costs, restructuring charges, and other 1,010 1,630 1,850 2,183 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 907 592 1,811 206 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 10,208 $ 9,303 $ 16,737 $ 16,714

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income, Basic EPS and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Basic EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income, as reported $ 28,692 $ 31,054 $ 51,912 $ 55,322 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation, net of tax effect 9,688 6,776 18,886 13,273 Amortization of acquisition intangibles, net of tax effect 1,333 1,229 2,517 2,503 Acquisition transaction costs, restructuring, and other, net of tax effect 3,070 3,558 5,630 5,501 Net amortization of internally developed software costs, net of tax effect 3,412 2,226 6,811 775 Non-GAAP net income $ 46,195 $ 44,843 $ 85,756 $ 77,374 Basic EPS, as reported $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.39 $ 0.42 Adjustment to reconcile basic EPS to non-GAAP basic EPS: Impact of stock-based compensation, net of tax effect 0.07 0.05 0.15 0.10 Impact of amortization of acquisition intangibles, net of tax effect 0.01 — 0.02 0.02 Impact of acquisition transaction costs, restructuring, and other, net of tax effect 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.04 Impact of net amortization of internally developed software costs, net of tax effect 0.03 0.02 0.05 0.01 Non-GAAP basic EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.65 $ 0.59 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.39 $ 0.42 Adjustment to reconcile diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS Impact of stock-based compensation, net of tax effect 0.07 0.05 0.14 0.10 Impact of amortization of acquisition intangibles, net of tax effect 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Impact of acquisition transaction costs, restructuring, and other, net of tax effect 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.04 Impact of net amortization of internally developed software costs, net of tax effect 0.03 0.02 0.05 — Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.64 $ 0.58 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 132,062 131,877 132,156 131,504 Diluted 132,973 133,054 133,172 132,838

National Instruments Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income, as reported $ 28,692 $ 31,054 $ 51,912 $ 55,322 Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA: Interest income, net (2,012 ) (1,253 ) (4,232 ) (2,180 ) Tax expense 4,159 3,948 6,914 9,292 Depreciation and amortization 17,972 17,662 35,984 35,098 EBITDA $ 48,811 $ 51,411 $ 90,578 $ 97,532 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 132,973 133,054 133,172 132,838

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS Guidance (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Low High GAAP Diluted EPS, guidance $ 0.30 $ 0.44 Adjustment to reconcile diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS: Impact of stock-based compensation, net of tax effect 0.09 0.09 Impact of amortization of acquisition intangibles, net of tax effect 0.01 0.01 Impact of acquisition transaction costs and restructuring charges, net of tax effect 0.03 0.03 Impact of disposal gains and other(1), net of tax effect (0.12 ) (0.12 ) Impact of net amortization of software development costs, net of tax effect 0.03 0.03 Impact of tax reform-related adjustments 0.02 0.02 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS, guidance $ 0.36 $ 0.50 (1) Includes adjustments for $(0.16) related to disposal gain from sale of office building and $0.04 related to charge for charitable contribution of a portion of the sale proceeds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005930/en/