Rudolph Technologies Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC), a leading provider of semiconductor process control systems and lithography equipment, as well as process control and yield management software for wafer fabs and advanced packaging facilities, today announced financial results for the 2019 second quarter.

2019 Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $61.5 million, incrementally higher than first quarter. Revenue increased despite capacity push-outs by two European customers supplying automotive devices.

Process control revenue increased 6.5%, partially driven by MetaPULSE ® system sales into RF applications.

system sales into RF applications. Software revenue increased 4% over the first quarter and constituted 12% of second quarter revenue driven by a fab-wide Discover ® software installation at a new automotive customer and add-on defect review software sales to a leading foundry. Other software installations included customers with evolving technologies for the mobility market.

software installation at a new automotive customer and add-on defect review software sales to a leading foundry. Other software installations included customers with evolving technologies for the mobility market. New product performance: As previously forecasted, shipments of Dragonfly™ G2 systems exceeded 40% of the 2D/3D inspection tools shipped during the second quarter. Dragonfly G2 tool shipments included four new customers, a mix of competitive wins and new opportunities, for 2D/3D inspection of advanced packaging for mobile wireless packages, automotive modules, and VCSEL (mobile sensors commonly used for facial recognition). New NovusEdge™ system orders exceeding $9 million in the second quarter from repeat customers. Previously announced in the quarter, the first order for Rudolph’s exclusive StepFAST ™ Solution for panel-level packaging (FOPLP) production, which includes a repeat order for the JetStep ® panel lithography system.

Shipments of $12 million of process control systems and software to a major memory manufacturer transitioning high-end DRAM products to advanced packaging using copper pillar and through silicon via technology.

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter was $11.4 million.

Cash and marketable securities increased to $180 million as of June 30, 2019.

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended June 30, 2019,

March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018

(in thousands, except per share amounts) US GAAP June 2019 March 2019 June 2018 Revenue $ 61,511 $ 60,892 $ 77,476 Gross profit margin 51.9 % 52.6 % 53.9 % Operating income $ 5,418 $ 7,608 $ 16,674 Net income $ 5,526 $ 7,576 $ 14,697 Net income per diluted share $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.45

US NON-GAAP June 2019 March 2019 June 2018 Revenue $ 61,511 $ 60,892 $ 77,476 Gross profit margin 52.0 % 52.7 % 54.0 % Operating income $ 9,942 $ 10,158 $ 19,138 Net income $ 8,987 $ 9,551 $ 16,552 Net income per diluted share $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.51

Second Quarter 2019 GAAP Financial Results

Second quarter revenue totaled $61.5 million, an increase of 1% compared with $60.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin was 51.9% of revenues in the second quarter of 2019, a slight decrease from 52.6% in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross profit margin was driven mainly by product mix.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $26.5 million, compared to $24.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. Operating expenses represented 43% of revenue in the 2019 second quarter compared to 40% of revenue in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in operating expenses over the prior quarter was primarily due to expenses related to our recently announced pending merger with Nanometrics Incorporated.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $5.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared with net income of $7.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the 2019 first quarter. The decrease in GAAP net income over the prior quarter was due to the higher operating expenses, partially offset by a lower tax rate in the quarter.

Second Quarter Non-GAAP Financial Results

Second quarter 2019 non-GAAP net income was $9.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share detailed in the attached table. First quarter of 2019 non-GAAP net income was $9.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. Non-GAAP results exclude merger related expenses, share-based compensation expense and the amortization of intangible assets.

Outlook & Conference Call

On June 24, 2019 Rudolph Technologies, Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated announced that they had agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction. In light of this pending merger transaction, Rudolph will not hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and has discontinued providing guidance until the merger is completed.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided in this release non-GAAP financial information including non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, net income, and net income per diluted share, as a supplement to the condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing the Company’s financial results to assess operational performance. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Further, the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics that the Company uses in making operating decisions and because the Company believes that investors and analysts use them to help assess the health of its business and for comparison to other companies. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the Company’s operating results. The non-GAAP information should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The financial statements provided with this release include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to those measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, used in this press release, reflect adjustments based on the following items:

Merger related expenses. These expenses are associated with fees for services of attorneys and financial advisors related to the merger with Nanometrics Incorporated. The Company excludes merger related expenses from its non-GAAP measures primarily because the Company does not believe such expenses are reflective of ongoing operating results and allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with and without such expenses.

Share-based compensation expense. These expenses relate to employee restricted stock units and employee stock options. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because such expenses are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results.

Amortization of intangibles. The Company incurs expenses for the amortization of intangible assets acquired in acquisitions. The Company excludes these items because these expenses are not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts arise from the Company’s prior acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company’s core business.

Net tax provision (benefit) adjustments. This line item represents the income tax effects of the non-GAAP items.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of defect inspection, lithography, process control metrology, and process control software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. Rudolph delivers comprehensive solutions throughout the fab with its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market of their devices. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Rudolph supports its customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.rudolphtech.com.

RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) - (Unaudited) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 179,850 $ 175,072 Accounts receivable, net 62,142 64,194 Inventories 106,836 96,820 Prepaid and other assets 15,717 14,821 Total current assets 364,545 350,907 Net property, plant and equipment 18,575 18,874 Intangibles, net 29,169 29,943 Other assets 31,694 18,316 Total assets $ 443,983 $ 418,040 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 24,501 $ 30,681 Other current liabilities 20,681 14,310 Total current liabilities 45,182 44,991 Other non-current liabilities 21,301 11,161 Total liabilities 66,483 56,152 Stockholders’ equity 377,500 361,888 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 443,983 $ 418,040

RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) - (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 61,511 $ 60,892 $ 77,476 $ 122,403 $ 150,572 Cost of revenue 29,600 28,873 35,740 58,473 66,415 Gross profit 31,911 32,019 41,736 63,930 84,157 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,056 12,718 12,733 25,774 24,516 Selling, general and administrative 13,050 11,306 11,946 24,356 24,739 Amortization 387 387 383 774 763 Total operating expenses 26,493 24,411 25,062 50,904 50,018 Operating income 5,418 7,608 16,674 13,026 34,139 Interest income, net (860 ) (806 ) (476 ) (1,666 ) (867 ) Other expense (income), net 157 (381 ) (140 ) (224 ) 42 Income before income taxes 6,121 8,795 17,290 14,916 34,964 Provision for income taxes 595 1,219 2,593 1,814 5,137 Net income $ 5,526 $ 7,576 $ 14,697 $ 13,102 $ 29,827 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.46 $ 0.42 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.45 $ 0.42 $ 0.92 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 31,126 30,916 31,859 31,058 31,760 Diluted 31,398 31,266 32,437 31,369 32,377

RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(In thousands, except percentage and per share amounts) - (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Revenue $ 61,511 $ 60,892 $ 77,476 $ 122,403 $ 150,572 Gross profit $ 31,972 $ 32,082 $ 41,851 $ 64,054 $ 84,333 Gross margin as percentage of revenue 52.0 % 52.7 % 54.0 % 52.3 % 56.0 % Operating expenses $ 22,030 $ 21,924 $ 22,713 $ 43,954 $ 45,843 Operating income $ 9,942 $ 10,158 $ 19,138 $ 20,100 $ 38,490 Operating margin as a percentage of revenue 16.2 % 16.7 % 24.7 % 16.4 % 25.6 % Net income $ 8,987 $ 9,551 $ 16,552 $ 18,538 $ 32,898 Net income per diluted share $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.51 $ 0.59 $ 1.02

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP GROSS PROFIT,

OPERATING EXPENSES AND OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP

GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING EXPENSES AND OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands, except percentages) - (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 U.S. GAAP gross profit $ 31,911 $ 32,019 $ 41,736 $ 63,930 $ 84,157 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Share-based compensation expense 61 63 115 124 176 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 31,972 $ 32,082 $ 41,851 $ 64,054 $ 84,333 U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 51.9 % 52.6 % 53.9 % 52.2 % 55.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 52.0 % 52.7 % 54.0 % 52.3 % 56.0 % U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 26,493 $ 24,411 $ 25,062 $ 50,904 $ 50,018 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Merger related expenses 2,464 — — 2,464 — Amortization of intangibles 387 387 383 774 763 Share-based compensation expense 1,612 2,100 1,966 3,712 3,412 Non-GAAP operating expenses 22,030 21,924 22,713 43,954 45,843 Non-GAAP operating income $ 9,942 $ 10,158 $ 19,138 $ 20,100 $ 38,490 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue 8.8 % 12.5 % 21.5 % 10.6 % 22.7 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue 16.2 % 16.7 % 24.7 % 16.4 % 25.6 %

RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET INCOME TO

NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data) - (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 U.S. GAAP net income $ 5,526 $ 7,576 $ 14,697 $ 13,102 $ 29,827 Pre-tax non-GAAP items Merger related expenses 2,464 — — 2,464 — Amortization of intangibles 387 387 383 774 763 Share-based compensation expense 1,673 2,163 2,081 3,836 3,588 Net tax benefit adjustments (1,063 ) (575 ) (609 ) (1,638 ) (1,280 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 8,987 $ 9,551 $ 16,552 $ 18,538 $ 32,898 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.51 $ 0.59 $ 1.02

