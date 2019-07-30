Apple Reports Third Quarter Results

Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2019 third quarter ended June 29, 2019. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $53.8 billion, an increase of 1 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.18, down 7 percent. International sales accounted for 59 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

“This was our biggest June quarter ever — driven by all-time record revenue from Services, accelerating growth from Wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “These results are promising across all our geographic segments, and we’re confident about what’s ahead. The balance of calendar 2019 will be an exciting period, with major launches on all of our platforms, new services and several new products.”

“Our year-over-year business performance improved compared to the March quarter and drove strong operating cash flow of $11.6 billion,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “We returned over $21 billion to shareholders during the quarter, including $17 billion through open market repurchases of almost 88 million Apple shares, and $3.6 billion in dividends and equivalents.”

Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter:

revenue between $61 billion and $64 billion

gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent

operating expenses between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion

other income/(expense) of $200 million

tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.77 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2019.

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 Net sales: Products $ 42,354 $ 43,095 $ 162,354 $ 173,546 Services 11,455 10,170 33,780 29,149 Total net sales (1) 53,809 53,265 196,134 202,695 Cost of sales: Products 29,473 28,956 109,758 113,467 Services 4,109 3,888 12,297 11,473 Total cost of sales 33,582 32,844 122,055 124,940 Gross margin 20,227 20,421 74,079 77,755 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,257 3,701 12,107 10,486 Selling, general and administrative 4,426 4,108 13,667 12,489 Total operating expenses 8,683 7,809 25,774 22,975 Operating income 11,544 12,612 48,305 54,780 Other income/(expense), net 367 672 1,305 1,702 Income before provision for income taxes 11,911 13,284 49,610 56,482 Provision for income taxes 1,867 1,765 8,040 11,076 Net income $ 10,044 $ 11,519 $ 41,570 $ 45,406 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.20 $ 2.36 $ 8.92 $ 9.07 Diluted $ 2.18 $ 2.34 $ 8.86 $ 8.99 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 4,570,633 4,882,167 4,660,175 5,006,640 Diluted 4,601,380 4,926,609 4,691,759 5,050,963 (1) Net sales by reportable segment: Americas $ 25,056 $ 24,542 $ 87,592 $ 84,576 Europe 11,925 12,138 45,342 47,038 Greater China 9,157 9,551 32,544 40,531 Japan 4,082 3,867 16,524 16,572 Rest of Asia Pacific 3,589 3,167 14,132 13,978 Total net sales $ 53,809 $ 53,265 $ 196,134 $ 202,695 (1) Net sales by category: iPhone $ 25,986 $ 29,470 $ 109,019 $ 128,133 Mac 5,820 5,258 18,749 17,858 iPad 5,023 4,634 16,624 14,397 Wearables, Home and Accessories 5,525 3,733 17,962 13,158 Services 11,455 10,170 33,780 29,149 Total net sales $ 53,809 $ 53,265 $ 196,134 $ 202,695

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) June 29,

2019 September 29,

2018 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,530 $ 25,913 Marketable securities 44,084 40,388 Accounts receivable, net 14,148 23,186 Inventories 3,355 3,956 Vendor non-trade receivables 12,326 25,809 Other current assets 10,530 12,087 Total current assets 134,973 131,339 Non-current assets: Marketable securities 115,996 170,799 Property, plant and equipment, net 37,636 41,304 Other non-current assets 33,634 22,283 Total non-current assets 187,266 234,386 Total assets $ 322,239 $ 365,725 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,115 $ 55,888 Other current liabilities 31,673 33,327 Deferred revenue 5,434 5,966 Commercial paper 9,953 11,964 Term debt 13,529 8,784 Total current liabilities 89,704 115,929 Non-current liabilities: Term debt 84,936 93,735 Other non-current liabilities 51,143 48,914 Total non-current liabilities 136,079 142,649 Total liabilities 225,783 258,578 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 12,600,000 shares authorized; 4,531,395 and 4,754,986 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 43,371 40,201 Retained earnings 53,724 70,400 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (639 ) (3,454 ) Total shareholders’ equity 96,456 107,147 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 322,239 $ 365,725

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In millions) Nine Months Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances $ 25,913 $ 20,289 Operating activities: Net income 41,570 45,406 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,368 8,149 Share-based compensation expense 4,569 3,995 Deferred income tax benefit (38 ) (33,109 ) Other (340 ) (410 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 9,013 3,756 Inventories 496 (1,114 ) Vendor non-trade receivables 13,483 5,536 Other current and non-current assets 693 (65 ) Accounts payable (19,804 ) (10,410 ) Deferred revenue (776 ) (73 ) Other current and non-current liabilities (8,753 ) 36,250 Cash generated by operating activities 49,481 57,911 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (21,902 ) (56,133 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 26,783 46,290 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 49,516 41,614 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (7,718 ) (10,272 ) Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net (611 ) (431 ) Purchases of non-marketable securities (632 ) (1,788 ) Proceeds from non-marketable securities 1,526 310 Other (268 ) (523 ) Cash generated by investing activities 46,694 19,067 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 391 328 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,626 ) (2,267 ) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (10,640 ) (10,182 ) Repurchases of common stock (49,453 ) (53,634 ) Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net — 6,969 Repayments of term debt (5,500 ) (6,500 ) Repayments of commercial paper, net (2,026 ) (10 ) Other (83 ) — Cash used in financing activities (69,937 ) (65,296 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 26,238 11,682 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances $ 52,151 $ 31,971 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 11,795 $ 8,819 Cash paid for interest $ 2,563 $ 2,120

