Apple Reports Third Quarter Results

|July 30, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2019 third quarter ended June 29, 2019. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $53.8 billion, an increase of 1 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.18, down 7 percent. International sales accounted for 59 percent of the quarter’s revenue.
“This was our biggest June quarter ever — driven by all-time record revenue from Services, accelerating growth from Wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “These results are promising across all our geographic segments, and we’re confident about what’s ahead. The balance of calendar 2019 will be an exciting period, with major launches on all of our platforms, new services and several new products.”
“Our year-over-year business performance improved compared to the March quarter and drove strong operating cash flow of $11.6 billion,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “We returned over $21 billion to shareholders during the quarter, including $17 billion through open market repurchases of almost 88 million Apple shares, and $3.6 billion in dividends and equivalents.”
Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter:
- revenue between $61 billion and $64 billion
- gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent
- operating expenses between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion
- other income/(expense) of $200 million
- tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent
Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.77 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2019.
Apple will provide live streaming of its Q3 2019 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PDT on July 30, 2019 at www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.
Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com, and its investors relations website, investor.apple.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s four software platforms — iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.
|
Apple Inc.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
Net sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$
|
42,354
|
|
|
$
|
43,095
|
|
|
$
|
162,354
|
|
|
$
|
173,546
|
|
Services
|
11,455
|
|
|
10,170
|
|
|
33,780
|
|
|
29,149
|
|
Total net sales (1)
|
53,809
|
|
|
53,265
|
|
|
196,134
|
|
|
202,695
|
|
Cost of sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
29,473
|
|
|
28,956
|
|
|
109,758
|
|
|
113,467
|
|
Services
|
4,109
|
|
|
3,888
|
|
|
12,297
|
|
|
11,473
|
|
Total cost of sales
|
33,582
|
|
|
32,844
|
|
|
122,055
|
|
|
124,940
|
|
Gross margin
|
20,227
|
|
|
20,421
|
|
|
74,079
|
|
|
77,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
4,257
|
|
|
3,701
|
|
|
12,107
|
|
|
10,486
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
4,426
|
|
|
4,108
|
|
|
13,667
|
|
|
12,489
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
8,683
|
|
|
7,809
|
|
|
25,774
|
|
|
22,975
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
11,544
|
|
|
12,612
|
|
|
48,305
|
|
|
54,780
|
|
Other income/(expense), net
|
367
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
1,305
|
|
|
1,702
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
11,911
|
|
|
13,284
|
|
|
49,610
|
|
|
56,482
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
1,867
|
|
|
1,765
|
|
|
8,040
|
|
|
11,076
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
10,044
|
|
|
$
|
11,519
|
|
|
$
|
41,570
|
|
|
$
|
45,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
2.20
|
|
|
$
|
2.36
|
|
|
$
|
8.92
|
|
|
$
|
9.07
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
2.18
|
|
|
$
|
2.34
|
|
|
$
|
8.86
|
|
|
$
|
8.99
|
|
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
4,570,633
|
|
|
4,882,167
|
|
|
4,660,175
|
|
|
5,006,640
|
|
Diluted
|
4,601,380
|
|
|
4,926,609
|
|
|
4,691,759
|
|
|
5,050,963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Net sales by reportable segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
$
|
25,056
|
|
|
$
|
24,542
|
|
|
$
|
87,592
|
|
|
$
|
84,576
|
|
Europe
|
11,925
|
|
|
12,138
|
|
|
45,342
|
|
|
47,038
|
|
Greater China
|
9,157
|
|
|
9,551
|
|
|
32,544
|
|
|
40,531
|
|
Japan
|
4,082
|
|
|
3,867
|
|
|
16,524
|
|
|
16,572
|
|
Rest of Asia Pacific
|
3,589
|
|
|
3,167
|
|
|
14,132
|
|
|
13,978
|
|
Total net sales
|
$
|
53,809
|
|
|
$
|
53,265
|
|
|
$
|
196,134
|
|
|
$
|
202,695
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Net sales by category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iPhone
|
$
|
25,986
|
|
|
$
|
29,470
|
|
|
$
|
109,019
|
|
|
$
|
128,133
|
|
Mac
|
5,820
|
|
|
5,258
|
|
|
18,749
|
|
|
17,858
|
|
iPad
|
5,023
|
|
|
4,634
|
|
|
16,624
|
|
|
14,397
|
|
Wearables, Home and Accessories
|
5,525
|
|
|
3,733
|
|
|
17,962
|
|
|
13,158
|
|
Services
|
11,455
|
|
|
10,170
|
|
|
33,780
|
|
|
29,149
|
|
Total net sales
|
$
|
53,809
|
$
|
53,265
|
$
|
196,134
|
$
|
202,695
|
Apple Inc.
|
|
June 29,
|
|
September 29,
|
ASSETS:
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
50,530
|
|
|
$
|
25,913
|
|
Marketable securities
|
44,084
|
|
|
40,388
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
14,148
|
|
|
23,186
|
|
Inventories
|
3,355
|
|
|
3,956
|
|
Vendor non-trade receivables
|
12,326
|
|
|
25,809
|
|
Other current assets
|
10,530
|
|
|
12,087
|
|
Total current assets
|
134,973
|
|
|
131,339
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
Marketable securities
|
115,996
|
|
|
170,799
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
37,636
|
|
|
41,304
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
33,634
|
|
|
22,283
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
187,266
|
|
|
234,386
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
322,239
|
|
|
$
|
365,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
29,115
|
|
|
$
|
55,888
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
31,673
|
|
|
33,327
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
5,434
|
|
|
5,966
|
|
Commercial paper
|
9,953
|
|
|
11,964
|
|
Term debt
|
13,529
|
|
|
8,784
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
89,704
|
|
|
115,929
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Term debt
|
84,936
|
|
|
93,735
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
51,143
|
|
|
48,914
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
136,079
|
|
|
142,649
|
|
Total liabilities
|
225,783
|
|
|
258,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 12,600,000 shares authorized; 4,531,395 and 4,754,986 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
43,371
|
|
|
40,201
|
|
Retained earnings
|
53,724
|
|
|
70,400
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|
(639
|
)
|
|
(3,454
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
96,456
|
|
|
107,147
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$
|
322,239
|
|
|
$
|
365,725
|
|
Apple Inc.
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances
|
$
|
25,913
|
|
|
$
|
20,289
|
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
41,570
|
|
|
45,406
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9,368
|
|
|
8,149
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
4,569
|
|
|
3,995
|
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
(38
|
)
|
|
(33,109
|
)
|
Other
|
(340
|
)
|
|
(410
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
9,013
|
|
|
3,756
|
|
Inventories
|
496
|
|
|
(1,114
|
)
|
Vendor non-trade receivables
|
13,483
|
|
|
5,536
|
|
Other current and non-current assets
|
693
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
(19,804
|
)
|
|
(10,410
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
(776
|
)
|
|
(73
|
)
|
Other current and non-current liabilities
|
(8,753
|
)
|
|
36,250
|
|
Cash generated by operating activities
|
49,481
|
|
|
57,911
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(21,902
|
)
|
|
(56,133
|
)
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|
26,783
|
|
|
46,290
|
|
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|
49,516
|
|
|
41,614
|
|
Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
(7,718
|
)
|
|
(10,272
|
)
|
Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net
|
(611
|
)
|
|
(431
|
)
|
Purchases of non-marketable securities
|
(632
|
)
|
|
(1,788
|
)
|
Proceeds from non-marketable securities
|
1,526
|
|
|
310
|
|
Other
|
(268
|
)
|
|
(523
|
)
|
Cash generated by investing activities
|
46,694
|
|
|
19,067
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
391
|
|
|
328
|
|
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
(2,626
|
)
|
|
(2,267
|
)
|
Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents
|
(10,640
|
)
|
|
(10,182
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(49,453
|
)
|
|
(53,634
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net
|
—
|
|
|
6,969
|
|
Repayments of term debt
|
(5,500
|
)
|
|
(6,500
|
)
|
Repayments of commercial paper, net
|
(2,026
|
)
|
|
(10
|
)
|
Other
|
(83
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
(69,937
|
)
|
|
(65,296
|
)
|
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
26,238
|
|
|
11,682
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances
|
$
|
52,151
|
|
|
$
|
31,971
|
|
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes, net
|
$
|
11,795
|
|
|
$
|
8,819
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
2,563
|
|
|
$
|
2,120
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730006036/en/
