TravelCenters of America LLC Announces August 1st as Effective Date for Conversion from Limited Liability Company to Maryland Corporation

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 30, 2019 04:52 PM EDT
TravelCenters of America LLC (Nasdaq: TA) today announced that effective August 1, 2019, it will convert, as previously announced, from a limited liability company organized in Delaware to a corporation organized in Maryland. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a one (1)-for-five (5) reverse stock split that will occur concurrently with the conversion.
The Company expects the conversion to become effective at 12:01 am. (Eastern Time) on August 1, 2019 (the “Effective Time”). Upon the conversion, the Company will be named “TravelCenters of America Inc.”
Andy Rebholz, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TA, made the following statement:
“The decisions by TA’s Board of Directors to approve the conversion of TA to a corporation and effect a reverse stock split were made primarily to encourage ownership by a broader group of investors that may share our belief in TA’s business plan and growth programs.”
At the Effective Time, each five (5) shares of the Company, representing limited liability company interests of the Company outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be converted into one (1) issued and outstanding, fully paid and nonassessable share of common stock of the Maryland corporation (“Common Stock”). No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Each stockholder that would have been entitled to receive a fractional share of Common Stock as a result of the reverse stock split will receive cash in lieu of such fractional share. A new CUSIP number CUSIP #89421B109 has been issued for the Common Stock.
Shares of TA Common Stock will begin trading on the split-adjusted basis under the Company’s existing trading symbol “TA” at the open of trading on the Nasdaq on August 1, 2019. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares issued and outstanding from approximately 40.4 million shares to approximately 8.1 million shares.
EQ Shareholder Services is acting as the exchange agent and transfer agent for the reverse stock split and will provide instructions to stockholders with physical certificates regarding the process for exchanging their pre-split share certificates for post-split stock certificates. Persons who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or “street name” are not expected to take action to affect the exchange of their shares, but should follow applicable instructions, if any, provided by their brokers.
About TravelCenters of America LLC:
TA's nationwide business includes travel centers located in 43 U.S. states and in Canada and standalone restaurants in 13 states. TA's travel centers operate under the "TravelCenters of America," "TA," "TA Express," "Petro Stopping Centers" and "Petro" brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair services, travel/convenience stores and other services designed to provide attractive and efficient travel experiences to professional drivers and other motorists. TA's standalone restaurants operate principally under the "Quaker Steak & Lube" brand name.
WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws, including statements about the terms and timing of the conversion and the reverse stock split and the effects thereof. Also, whenever TA uses words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “will”, “may”, and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, TA is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon TA’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by TA’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. For example:
- The Company expects the “Effective Time” of the conversion to a corporation and reverse stock split to be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12:01 p.m. However, attaining the effective time involves the cooperation of third parties who are beyond TA’s control and the “Effective Time” may change, resulting in a delay in the conversion to a corporation and the reverse stock split.
- TA’s belief in its business plans, including its growth programs. TA operates in a highly competitive industry and its business is subject to various market and other risks and challenges. As a result, TA may fail to be profitable in the future for these and other reasons. Further, TA’s business plans, including its growth programs, may not succeed, and TA’s market value and the trading price of its stock may decline. In addition, the reduction in the number of TA’s outstanding shares as a result of the reverse stock split may negatively impact the trading volume, liquidity and prices of TA’s common stock and potentially result in increased volatility of the trading prices of its common stock.
- TA’s Board of Directors decision to approve the conversion of TA to a corporation and the reverse stock split were made primarily to encourage ownership by a broader group of investors that may share TA’s belief in its business and growth plans. These changes may not result in a broader group of investors owning TA stock.
You should not place undue reliance upon TA’s forward-looking statements.
Except as required by law, TA does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730006069/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT