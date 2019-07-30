VSE Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019

VSE Corporation (Nasdaq: VSEC), a leading provider of supply chain management support and consulting services for land, air and sea transportation assets in the public and private sectors, reported the following unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter Results (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Revenues $ 189,111 $ 170,394 11.0 % $ 359,030 $ 347,291 3.4 % Operating income $ 16,416 $ 13,855 18.5 % $ 28,229 $ 25,448 10.9 % Net income $ 9,898 $ 8,751 13.1 % $ 16,501 $ 15,803 4.4 % EPS (Diluted) $ 0.89 $ 0.80 11.3 % $ 1.50 $ 1.45 3.4 %

VSE reported improved operating results for the second quarter, with strong increases in both revenue and operating income. Our acquisition of 1st Choice Aerospace in January 2019 and execution of new organic aerospace programs in international markets drove the revenue growth for the business. Although revenue from our Federal Services and Supply Chain Management Groups were essentially flat from second quarter 2018 to 2019, revenue for both groups increased from first quarter to second quarter of 2019. The operating income improvements were driven by increased profits in our Aviation Group and our Federal Services Group, from both new organic revenue and revenue from our new 1st Choice Aerospace subsidiary.

“We are focused on our customer value proposition, building and executing our plans for revenue and profit growth and expanding customer markets, products and service capabilities for all of our operating groups,” said John Cuomo, VSE’s recently appointed CEO and President. "We remain keenly focused on operational excellence and returning value to our stockholders. Our revenue and operating income improved for the second quarter, reflecting an increase in our Aviation Group sales, improved operating profit from our Federal Services Group, and cost management initiatives across the business. We are pleased with the contributions of our 1st Choice Aerospace acquisition, which is exceeding financial and strategic expectations. While our second quarter Supply Chain Management Group revenue was essentially flat compared to the prior year, we gained increases in parts and services revenue from new commercial customers as we continue to expand our customer base. Our Federal Services Group’s results showed operating income growth through customer mix, margin, and performance improvement.”

Second Quarter Updates

Revenues were $189.1 million, up 11.0% as compared to the second quarter 2018.

Operating income was $16.4 million, up 18.5% as compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Net income was $9.9 million, up 13.1% as compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Earnings per share (diluted) was $0.89, up 11.3% as compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP, as described below) was $23.1 million, up 15.1% as compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP Financial Information (unaudited) set forth below is not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") under SEC Regulation G. We consider EBITDA a non-GAAP financial measure and an important indicator of performance and useful metric for management and investors to evaluate our business' ongoing operating performance on a consistent basis across reporting periods. EBITDA, however, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, income taxes, amortization of intangible assets and depreciation and other amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (as defined above) adjusted for our 1st Choice Aerospace acquisition-related and CEO succession costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Information (unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Month Results ended June 30, Six Month Results ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Net Income $ 9,898 $ 8,751 13.1 % $ 16,501 $ 15,803 4.4 % Interest Expense 3,398 2,182 55.7 % 6,556 4,357 50.5 % Income Taxes 3,120 2,922 6.8 % 5,172 5,288 (2.2 )% Amortization of Intangible Assets 4,980 4,004 24.4 % 9,971 8,008 24.5 % Depreciation and Other Amortization 1,227 2,235 (45.1 )% 3,666 4,715 (22.2 )% EBITDA 22,623 20,094 12.6 % 41,866 38,171 9.7 % Acquisition Related and CEO Succession Costs 505 — — % 1,626 — — % Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,128 $ 20,094 15.1 % $ 43,492 $ 38,171 13.9 %

Corporate Costs

Operating income was reduced by approximately $500 thousand for the second quarter and $1.6 million year to date due to costs associated with our CEO succession and our acquisition of 1st Choice Aerospace.

Capital Expenditures

Purchases of property and equipment totaled $6.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. We purchased a new facility for one of our 1st Choice Aerospace locations for $5 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter Segment Results

The following is a summary and commentary of revenues and operating income for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Supply Chain Management Group $ 53,805 $ 54,263 $ 105,509 $ 110,127 Aviation Group 54,997 35,804 104,367 68,554 Federal Services Group 80,309 80,327 149,154 168,610 Total revenues $ 189,111 $ 170,394 $ 359,030 $ 347,291 Operating Income: Supply Chain Management Group $ 7,557 $ 8,168 $ 14,545 $ 15,764 Aviation Group 5,204 2,846 8,252 5,107 Federal Services Group 5,059 3,606 8,444 6,084 Corporate/unallocated expenses (1,404 ) (765 ) (3,012 ) (1,507 ) Operating income $ 16,416 $ 13,855 $ 28,229 $ 25,448

Supply Chain Management Group

Revenues for our Supply Chain Management Group were substantially unchanged for the second quarter of 2019 and decreased approximately $4.6 million or 4.2% for the first six months of 2019 compared to the same periods of 2018. The revenue decline was primarily due to decreased sales to Department of Defense customers of approximately $1.1 million for the quarter and approximately $4.4 million for the six months.

Operating income decreased approximately $611 thousand or 7.5% for the second quarter and approximately $1.2 million or 7.7% for the six months. The decreases in operating income were primarily attributable to decreased sales and an increase in sales, general, and administrative expenses.

Aviation Group

Revenues for our Aviation Group increased approximately $19.2 million, or 53.6% for the first quarter and approximately $35.8 million or 52.2% for the first six months of 2019, compared to the same periods of 2018. The revenue increase was primarily driven by the addition of revenues from our 1st Choice Aerospace acquisition in early January 2019 and from organic growth in international markets.

Operating income increased approximately $2.4 million or 82.9% for the second quarter and approximately $3.1 million or 61.6% for the six months. The increases in operating income were attributable primarily to the increases in revenues from our 1st Choice Aerospace acquisition and from parts distribution sales in our international markets.

Federal Services Group

Revenues for our Federal Services Group were substantially unchanged for the second quarter of 2019 and decreased approximately $19.5 million or 11.5% for the first six months of 2019 as compared to the same periods of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, our revenue from two large contracts declined by approximately $38 million due to decreased customer demand. These declines were partially offset by increased revenue in other programs and new business.

Operating income increased approximately $1.5 million or 40.3% for the second quarter and approximately $2.4 million or 38.8% for the six months. The revenue declines have occurred in our lower margin work, resulting in minimal loss of operating income, and we have increased operating income for this group through cost reductions and margin improvements on other work.

Bookings in our Federal Services Group were $123 million for the first six months of 2019 compared to revenue for this group of $149 million. Funded contract backlog on June 30, 2019 was $269 million, compared to $278 million on March 31, 2019 and $339 million on June 30, 2018.

About VSE

VSE maintains, extends and enhances legacy and next-generation systems and assets for our federal, defense and commercial clients by delivering innovative solutions for fleet vehicle, ship, and aircraft sustainment, supply chain management, platform modernization, mission enhancement, and program management since 1959. VSE also provides Energy, IT, and Consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE services and products, please see the Company's web site at www.vsecorp.com or contact Christine Kaineg, VSE Investor Relations, at (703) 329-3263.

Please refer to the Form 10-Q that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on or about July 31, 2019 for more details on our 2019 second-quarter results. Also, refer to VSE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 for further information and analysis of VSE’s financial condition and results of operations. VSE encourages investors and others to review the detailed reporting and disclosures contained in VSE’s public filings for additional discussion about the status of customer programs and contract awards, risks, revenue sources and funding, dependence on material customers, and management’s discussion of short- and long-term business challenges and opportunities.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” under federal securities laws. All such statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by applicable securities laws. For discussions identifying some important factors that could cause actual VSE results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements in this news release, see VSE’s public filings with the SEC.

VSE Corporation and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 760 $ 162 Receivables, net 74,012 60,004 Unbilled receivables, net 45,961 41,255 Inventories, net 197,213 166,392 Other current assets 15,232 13,407 Total current assets 333,178 281,220 Property and equipment, net 44,216 49,606 Intangible assets, net 147,921 94,892 Goodwill 259,212 198,622 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,256 — Other assets 16,992 14,488 Total assets $ 826,775 $ 638,828 Liabilities and Stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 10,091 $ 9,466 Accounts payable 74,310 57,408 Current portion of earn-out obligation 10,700 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 39,428 37,133 Dividends payable 987 871 Total current liabilities 135,516 104,878 Long-term debt, less current portion 268,985 151,133 Deferred compensation 17,201 17,027 Long-term lease obligations, less current portion — 18,913 Long-term operating lease liabilities 25,716 — Earn-out obligation 14,300 — Deferred tax liabilities 18,720 18,482 Total liabilities 480,438 310,433 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.05 per share, authorized 15,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 10,970,123 and 10,886,036, respectively 549 544 Additional paid-in capital 29,411 26,632 Retained earnings 317,652 301,073 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,275 ) 146 Total stockholders' equity 346,337 328,395 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 826,775 $ 638,828

VSE Corporation and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands except share and per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Products $ 93,875 $ 90,119 $ 182,776 $ 178,792 Services 95,236 80,275 176,254 168,499 Total revenues 189,111 170,394 359,030 347,291 Costs and operating expenses: Products 79,380 75,834 155,673 150,560 Services 87,347 75,971 162,787 161,726 Selling, general and administrative expenses 988 730 2,370 1,549 Amortization of intangible assets 4,980 4,004 9,971 8,008 Total costs and operating expenses 172,695 156,539 330,801 321,843 Operating income 16,416 13,855 28,229 25,448 Interest expense, net 3,398 2,182 6,556 4,357 Income before income taxes 13,018 11,673 21,673 21,091 Provision for income taxes 3,120 2,922 5,172 5,288 Net income $ 9,898 $ 8,751 $ 16,501 $ 15,803 Basic earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.80 $ 1.51 $ 1.45 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 10,969,899 10,881,106 10,945,172 10,870,887 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.80 $ 1.50 $ 1.45 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,072,745 10,918,927 11,023,685 10,907,777 Dividends declared per share $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.17 $ 0.15

VSE Corporation and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 16,501 $ 15,803 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,637 12,723 Deferred taxes (312 ) (888 ) Stock-based compensation 1,982 1,676 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables, net (6,599 ) 1,131 Unbilled receivables, net (4,706 ) 9,604 Inventories, net (23,942 ) (34,352 ) Other current assets and noncurrent assets (3,914 ) 4,227 Accounts payable and deferred compensation 14,149 (6,164 ) Accrued expenses and other current and noncurrent liabilities (2,744 ) (6,568 ) Long-term lease obligations — (816 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,052 (3,624 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (6,303 ) (1,880 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 4 46 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (112,660 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (118,959 ) (1,834 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on loan agreement 300,726 359,554 Repayments on loan agreement (182,516 ) (349,534 ) Payment of debt financing costs — (1,692 ) Payments on capital lease obligations — (707 ) Payments of taxes for equity transactions (955 ) (641 ) Dividends paid (1,750 ) (1,522 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 115,505 5,458 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 598 — Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 162 624 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 760 $ 624

