Optiv Security reconnu dans le rapport de Gartner, récemment publié, pour avoir la plus forte croissance globale de revenus parmi les fournisseurs de sécurité gérée, de 2017 à 2018

July 30, 2019
Optiv Security, un intégrateur mondial de cybersécurité fournissant des solutions de cybersécurité de bout en bout, a été reconnu par Gartner comme ayant la plus grande croissance globale de revenus parmi les fournisseurs de sécurité gérée en 2018 en comparaison à 2017. Dans le rapport de Gartner intitulé « Market Share Analysis: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2018 », publié en juin 2019, Optiv occupe la 19è place pour les revenus de 2018 avec un taux de croissance de 69 % entre 2017 et 2018.
« Alors que les menaces de cybersécurité deviennent de plus en plus sophistiquées, les organisations doivent être plutôt anticipatives que réactives », a déclaré Anthony Diaz, vice-président des services émergents chez Optiv. « Optiv met à profit l’innovation par des moyens uniques lui permettant de créer des solutions d’opération de sécurité intégrée pour nos clients qui comprennent la meilleure application de technologie et ajoute à ce concept la maitrise des manières dont les gens et les processus entrent en jeu. En outre, en intégrant les opérations de sécurité à l’intelligence de menace, la réponse aux incidents et la restauration, en fournissant des solutions orchestrées et automatisées, des capacités adjacentes comme la sécurité de l’identité et des données afin d’aider à réduire les menaces internes, Optiv permet aux organisations d’accélérer la maturité de la cybersécurité et d’améliorer les résultats opérationnels. Nous sommes fiers de notre position en ce qui concerne le revenu estimé dans le rapport de Gartner sur les parts de marché. Nous sommes également heureux d’avoir récemment lancé nos solutions Advanced Fusion Center, et nous nous réjouissons de notre capacité à aider nos clients à résoudre leurs problèmes de sécurité les plus complexes. »
Les solutions de l’Advanced Fusion Center offrent les avantages suivants à nos clients :
- Modèles de consommation sur mesure. Les services d’Optiv sont conçus pour s'adapter aux besoins individuels des organisations. Tout d’abord, Optiv porte un regard holistique sur l’opération de cybersécurité des clients et propose ensuite des solutions flexibles en optimisant l’environnement du client. Optiv offre une plateforme Cyber-as-a-Service, des modèles gérés et sous-traités qui fournissent aux clients des options leur permettant de propulser leur processus de recrutement actuel, leurs besoins en processus et technologie. Les services d’Optiv sont conçus pour évoluer et croitre au fur et à mesure que les clients évoluent, notamment d’un SOC traditionnel aux composantes d’un Advanced Fusion Center entièrement mature.
- Indicateurs de performance réalisables et autres mesures. Optiv fournit des outils de visualisation, des indicateurs clés de performance (KPI), des indicateurs clés de risque (KRI) et la capacité d’établir des rapports. Ces outils permettent aux parties prenantes d’apprécier la valeur et la performance de leurs programmes de cybersécurité
- Accroissement technologique avancé. Optiv collabore avec les clients pour remplacer l’approche réactive Problème/Réponse par son approche partant de l’intérieur. Cette commence par la réduction des risques pour mettre en place un programme de cybersécurité plus anticipatif, plus prévisible, mieux mesurable et plus efficace. La technologie unique d’automation/orchestration d’Optiv est renforcée par les personnes et les processus qu’il faut. L’objectif de cette technologie est de stimuler et de transformer la fonctionnalité des cyber-opérations. Les clients peuvent ainsi réduire des tâches manuelles répétitives afin d’accélérer le délai de réponse et d'augmenter l’efficacité.
Veuillez visiter le site Web d'Optiv pour en savoir plus sur les solutions de l'Advanced Fusion Center et les services Cyber Operations.
Optiv: Who Secures Your Insecurity?TM
Optiv est un intégrateur mondial de solutions de cybersécurité - un partenaire de confiance « à guichet unique » avec un accent particulier sur la cybersécurité. Nos capacités de cybersécurité de bout en bout couvrent la gestion et la transformation des risques, la cyber-transformation numérique, la gestion des menaces, les cyber-opérations, la gestion des identités et des données, ainsi que l'intégration et l'innovation, aidant les organisations à réaliser des programmes de cybersécurité plus solides, plus simples et plus rentables qui soutiennent leurs exigences et leurs résultats. Chez Optiv, nous modernisons la cybersécurité pour permettre à nos clients d'innover dans leurs modèles de consommation, d'intégrer l'infrastructure et la technologie afin de maximiser la valeur, d'atteindre des résultats mesurables et de réaliser des solutions complètes et un alignement commercial. Pour plus d'informations sur Optiv, veuillez nous rendre visite à l'adresse suivante www.optiv.com.
