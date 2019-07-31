Littelfuse Reports Second Quarter Results For 2019

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019:

Net sales of $397.9 million were down 13% versus the prior year period, and down 11% organically, primarily due to ongoing global trade uncertainties, continued efforts by distribution partners to reduce excess electronics channel inventories and further declines in global auto production, especially in China

Segment performance versus the prior year period: Electronics sales decreased 13% (down 11% organically) Automotive sales decreased 15% (down 12% organically) Industrial sales decreased 9% due to the exit of the Custom business in 2018 (up 1% organically)

GAAP diluted EPS was $1.75 and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.91. EPS was significantly impacted by lower volumes and associated leverage versus the prior year

GAAP effective tax rate was 18.2% and the adjusted effective tax rate was 17.3%

Cash flow from operations was $49.2 million and free cash flow was $38.0 million

During the second quarter and through July 26, 2019, the company repurchased 188,214 and 49,816 shares of common stock, respectively, under its share purchase authorization

“We continue to work through the challenging business cycles in the electronics and automotive end markets which we expect to persist through this year,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse Chief Executive Officer. “We are actively managing costs while remaining focused on long-term growth drivers. During the quarter, we saw solid design activity and won business across a number of high-growth applications. With the strength of our core business and execution by our global teams, we are navigating the current environment as we deliver on our five-year growth strategy.”

For the third quarter of 2019*:

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $362 to $374 million

Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.50 to $1.64

Adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 20% - 21%

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend

The company’s Board of Directors approved a 12% increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.43 to $0.48. This equates to an annualized dividend of $1.92 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 5, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 22, 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call today, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast live and available for replay at Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 12,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute "forward-looking statements" entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks relating to product demand and market acceptance; economic conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse, Inc.'s ("Littelfuse" or the "Company") accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes and other risks which may be detailed in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018. For a further discussion of the risk factors of the company, please see Item 1A. "Risk Factors" to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, and adjusted leverage. Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules.

The company believes that organic revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted effective tax rate provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of our core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations or were not part of our business operations during a comparable period. The company believes free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash. The company believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which we operate, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Management additionally uses these measures when assessing the performance of the business and for business planning purposes. Note that our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 29,

2019 December 29,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 474,781 $ 489,733 Short-term investments 34 34 Trade receivables, less allowances of $34,468 and $36,038 at June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively 245,723 232,892 Inventories 254,305 258,228 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 1,374 2,339 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,332 49,291 Total current assets 1,039,549 1,032,517 Net property, plant, and equipment 338,500 339,894 Intangible assets, net of amortization 341,174 361,474 Goodwill 826,408 826,715 Investments 25,456 25,405 Deferred income taxes 9,200 7,330 Right of use lease assets, net 23,280 — Other assets 18,018 20,971 Total assets $ 2,621,585 $ 2,614,306 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 123,058 $ 126,323 Accrued liabilities 111,696 138,405 Accrued income taxes 21,657 20,547 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000 10,000 Total current liabilities 266,411 295,275 Long-term debt, less current portion 676,940 684,730 Deferred income taxes 53,039 51,853 Accrued post-retirement benefits 30,666 31,874 Non-current operating lease liabilities 18,643 — Other long-term liabilities 65,944 72,232 Total equity 1,509,942 1,478,342 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,621,585 $ 2,614,306

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 Net sales $ 397,879 $ 459,183 $ 803,379 $ 876,996 Cost of sales 256,071 290,196 506,343 558,386 Gross profit 141,808 168,987 297,036 318,610 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 57,666 73,244 120,621 150,758 Research and development expenses 21,458 22,748 42,867 45,288 Amortization of intangibles 10,050 13,373 20,241 25,371 Total operating expenses 89,174 109,365 183,729 221,417 Operating income 52,634 59,622 113,307 97,193 Interest expense 5,589 5,782 11,275 11,205 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,575 ) 3,200 668 (7,354 ) Other (income) expense, net (2,947 ) (1,678 ) 1,358 (3,621 ) Income before income taxes 53,567 52,318 100,006 96,963 Income taxes 9,775 9,992 19,225 18,609 Net income $ 43,792 $ 42,326 $ 80,781 $ 78,354 Income per share: Basic $ 1.77 $ 1.69 $ 3.27 $ 3.18 Diluted $ 1.75 $ 1.67 $ 3.23 $ 3.12 Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 24,740 25,004 24,729 24,671 Diluted 24,983 25,401 24,998 25,086 Comprehensive income $ 38,061 $ 26,384 $ 83,123 $ 62,133

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 80,781 $ 78,354 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 62,053 105,559 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (13,242 ) (33,481 ) Inventories 6,230 (1,502 ) Accounts payable (17,927 ) 13,684 Accrued liabilities and income taxes (36,713 ) (16,383 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,090 ) (5,316 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 80,092 140,915 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (775 ) (310,487 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (25,249 ) (40,315 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 6,212 68 Net cash used in investing activities (19,812 ) (350,734 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net (payments) proceeds from credit facility and senior notes (7,500 ) 209,975 Purchases of common stock (49,861 ) — Cash dividends paid (21,274 ) (18,458 ) All other cash provided by financing activities 3,011 4,690 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (75,624 ) 196,207 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 392 (7,917 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (14,952 ) (21,529 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 489,733 429,676 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 474,781 $ 408,147

LITTELFUSE, INC. NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Second Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2019 2018 Change % Growth /(Decline) 2019 2018 Change % Growth /(Decline) Net sales Electronics $ 259,553 $ 299,357 $ (39,804 ) (13.3 )% $ 524,947 $ 563,768 $ (38,821 ) (6.9 )% Automotive 108,650 127,172 (18,522 ) (14.6 )% 222,133 253,302 (31,169 ) (12.3 )% Industrial 29,676 32,654 (2,978 ) (9.1 )% 56,299 59,926 (3,627 ) (6.1 )% Total net sales $ 397,879 $ 459,183 $ (61,304 ) (13.4 )% $ 803,379 $ 876,996 $ (73,617 ) (8.4 )% Operating income (loss) Electronics $ 43,630 $ 67,311 $ (23,681 ) (35.2 )% $ 92,666 $ 121,275 $ (28,609 ) (23.6 )% Automotive 10,349 15,711 (5,362 ) (34.1 )% 23,550 34,102 (10,552 ) (30.9 )% Industrial 5,831 5,279 552 10.5 % 9,336 9,988 (652 ) (6.5 )% Other(a) (7,176 ) (28,679 ) N.M. (12,245 ) (68,172 ) N.M. Total operating income $ 52,634 $ 59,622 $ (6,988 ) (11.7 )% $ 113,307 $ 97,193 $ 16,114 16.6 % Operating Margin 13.2 % 13.0 % 14.1 % 11.1 % Interest expense 5,589 5,782 11,275 11,205 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,575 ) 3,200 668 (7,354 ) Other (income) expense, net (2,947 ) (1,678 ) 1,358 (3,621 ) Income before income taxes $ 53,567 $ 52,318 $ 1,249 2.4 % $ 100,006 $ 96,963 $ 3,043 3.1 % (a) "other" typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and other charges, and restructuring charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.) N.M. - Not meaningful

Second Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2019 2018 % Growth /(Decline) 2019 2018 % Growth /(Decline) Operating Margin Electronics 16.8 % 22.5 % (5.7 )% 17.7 % 21.5 % (3.9 )% Automotive 9.5 % 12.4 % (2.8 )% 10.6 % 13.5 % (2.9 )% Industrial 19.6 % 16.2 % 3.5 % 16.6 % 16.7 % (0.1 )%

LITTELFUSE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions of USD except per share amounts unaudited) Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation Q2-19 Q2-18 YTD-19 YTD-18 GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.75 $ 1.67 $ 3.23 $ 3.12 EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below) 0.16 1.01 0.64 1.95 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.91 $ 2.68 $ 3.87 $ 5.07

Non-GAAP adjustments - (income)/expense Q2-19 Q2-18 YTD-19 YTD-18 Acquisition related and integration costs (a) $ 1.5 $ 2.3 $ 3.8 $ 14.1 Restructuring, impairment and other charges (b) 5.7 4.3 8.4 5.0 Amortization backlog - IXYS (c) — 3.1 — 5.6 Change in control - IXYS (d) — — — 2.1 Acquisition related stock-based compensation charge (e) — — — 4.5 Purchase accounting inventory adjustments (f) — 19.0 — 36.9 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 7.2 28.7 12.2 68.2 Other expense, net (g) 0.6 — 5.8 — Non-operating foreign exchange (gain) loss (3.6 ) 3.2 0.7 (7.4 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes 4.2 31.9 18.7 60.8 Income taxes (h) 0.2 6.1 2.8 11.9 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ 4.0 $ 25.8 $ 15.9 $ 48.9 Total EPS impact $ 0.16 $ 1.01 $ 0.64 $ 1.95

Adjusted operating margin /Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q2-19 Q2-18 YTD-19 YTD-18 Net sales $ 397.9 $ 459.2 $ 803.4 $ 877.0 GAAP operating income $ 52.6 $ 59.6 $ 113.3 $ 97.2 Add back non-GAAP adjustments 7.2 28.7 12.2 68.2 Adjusted operating income $ 59.8 $ 88.3 $ 125.5 $ 165.4 Adjusted operating margin 15.0 % 19.2 % 15.6 % 18.9 % Add back amortization 10.1 10.3 20.2 19.8 Add back depreciation 12.6 12.8 25.7 24.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82.5 $ 111.4 $ 171.4 $ 209.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.7 % 24.3 % 21.3 % 23.9 %

Net sales reconciliation Q2-19 vs. Q2-18 Electronics Automotive Industrial Total Net sales growth (13 )% (15 )% (9 )% (13 )% Less: Divestitures (1 )% — (9 )% — FX impact (1 )% (3 )% (1 )% (2 )% Organic net sales growth (11 )% (12 )% 1 % (11 )%

Net sales reconciliation 2019 YTD vs. 2018 YTD Electronics Automotive Industrial Total Net sales growth (7 )% (12 )% (6 )% (8 )% Less: Acquisitions 2 % — — 2 % Divestitures — % — % (7 )% (1 )% FX impact (2 )% (3 )% (1 )% (2 )% Organic net sales growth (7 )% (9 )% 2 % (7 )%

Income tax reconciliation Q2-19 Q2-18 YTD-19 YTD-18 Income taxes $ 9.8 $ 10.0 $ 19.2 $ 18.6 Effective rate 18.2 % 19.1 % 19.2 % 19.2 % Non-GAAP adjustments - income taxes 0.2 6.1 2.8 11.9 Adjusted income taxes $ 10.0 $ 16.1 $ 22.0 $ 30.5 Adjusted effective rate 17.3 % 19.1 % 18.5 % 19.3 % Free cash flow reconciliation Q2-19 Q2-18 YTD-19 YTD-18 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 49.2 $ 71.6 $ 80.1 $ 140.9 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (11.2 ) (22.4 ) (25.2 ) (40.3 ) Free cash flow $ 38.0 $ 49.2 $ 54.8 $ 100.6

Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 For the Twelve Months Ended June 29, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA $ 110.5 $ 84.3 $ 89.1 $ 82.5 $ 366.4 June 29, 2019 Current portion of long-term debt $ 10.0 Long-term debt, less current portion 676.9 Total debt $ 686.9 Less: Cash 474.8 Net debt $ 212.1 Adjusted Gross Leverage (defined as total debt divided by adjusted EBITDA) 1.9 Adjusted Net Leverage (defined as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA) 0.6 Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding.

(a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"). (b) $2.5 million and $3.2 million and $0.5 million and $3.8 million reflected in cost of sales and SG&A, respectively for the three months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018, and $3.1 million and $5.3 million and $0.9 million and $4.1 million reflected in cost of sales and SG&A, respectively for the six months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018. (c) reflected in amortization of intangibles. (d) reflected in SG&A. (e) $2.4 million, $1.6 million and $0.5 million reflected in SG&A, research and development expenses and cost of sales, respectively. (f) reflected in cost of sales. (g) $0.6 million costs primarily related to a sale of building for three months ended June 29, 2019. Year-to-date amounts included $2.8 million impairment charges to certain other investments, $2.6 million loss on the disposal of a business, and $0.4 million gain primarily related to the final payments for the acquisition of Monolith. (h) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments.

