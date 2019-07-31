Garmin reports record second quarter revenue and profits; raises guidance

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 31, 2019 07:03 AM EDT
Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN – News) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019.
Highlights for the second quarter 2019 include:
- Record second quarter revenue of $955 million, a 7% increase, with aviation, marine, fitness and outdoor collectively increasing 12% over the prior year quarter
- Gross margin of 60.3% compared to 58.5% in the prior year quarter
- Operating margin of 26.8% compared to 24.3% in the prior year quarter
- Operating income of $256 million, increasing 18% over the prior year quarter
- GAAP diluted EPS was $1.17 and pro forma diluted EPS(1) was $1.16, increasing 17% over the prior year quarter
- Aviation segment continues to capitalize on the ADS-B opportunity with strong unit market share
- Recently announced the innovative ForceTM trolling motor and won Best of Show at ICAST, the world’s largest sportfishing trade show
- Launched the refreshed line of Forerunner® running watches, providing both smartwatch features and enhanced running dynamics for all runners
|(in thousands,
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
|
|
26-Weeks Ended
|
|except per share data)
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
Yr over Yr
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
Yr over Yr
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Change
|Net sales
|
$
|
954,840
|
|
$
|
894,452
|
|
7
|
%
|
$
|
1,720,890
|
|
$
|
1,605,325
|
|
7
|
%
|Aviation
|
|
183,965
|
|
|
153,006
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
354,741
|
|
|
298,719
|
|
19
|
%
|Marine
|
|
151,407
|
|
|
134,583
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
285,376
|
|
|
248,138
|
|
15
|
%
|Fitness
|
|
251,653
|
|
|
225,095
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
431,908
|
|
|
391,130
|
|
10
|
%
|Outdoor
|
|
210,404
|
|
|
201,640
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
364,455
|
|
|
345,899
|
|
5
|
%
|Auto
|
|
157,411
|
|
|
180,128
|
|
-13
|
%
|
|
284,410
|
|
|
321,439
|
|
-12
|
%
|Gross margin %
|
|
60.3
|
%
|
|
58.5
|
%
|
|
59.7
|
%
|
|
59.2
|
%
|Operating income %
|
|
26.8
|
%
|
|
24.3
|
%
|
|
23.7
|
%
|
|
22.4
|
%
|GAAP diluted EPS
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
17
|
%
|
$
|
1.91
|
|
$
|
1.69
|
|
13
|
%
|Pro forma diluted EPS (1)
|
$
|
1.16
|
|
$
|
0.99
|
|
17
|
%
|
$
|
1.89
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
13
|
%
|(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS
Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:
“We achieved record second quarter revenue and profits with three of our five segments delivering strong double-digit revenue growth rates,” said Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin Ltd. “We are very pleased with the results we have delivered thus far, giving us the confidence to raise our full year 2019 revenue and EPS guidance.”
Aviation:
Revenue in the aviation segment grew 20% in the quarter with contributions from both the aftermarket and OEM categories. Gross and operating margins came in at 75% and 36%, respectively, resulting in 27% operating income growth. Aftermarket systems and ADS-B solutions contributed to our positive results and we continue to capitalize on ADS-B opportunities ahead of the December 31, 2019 mandate deadline. During the quarter, we achieved certification of the G5000® integrated flight deck for the Citation Excel and XLS, bringing modernization to this family of aircraft. We recently announced the availability of the G1000® NXi integrated flight deck retrofit for additional aircraft models and continue to see strong customer demand and appreciation for this upgrade program.
Marine:
Revenue from the marine segment grew 13% in the quarter, driven by strong demand for our chartplotters and PanoptixTM LiveScopeTM sonars. Gross and operating margins improved to 61% and 28%, respectively, resulting in strong operating income growth. Fusion®, a Garmin brand and worldwide leader in marine entertainment, was selected by Independent Boat Builders, Inc. to supply audio entertainment to their 19-member network. We recently announced our entry into the freshwater trolling motor market with Force. This quiet, powerful and efficient trolling motor has quickly earned accolades in the industry, winning the coveted Best of Show at the recent ICAST, sportfishing trade show.
Fitness:
Revenue from the fitness segment grew 12% in the quarter driven by strength in running and contributions from Tacx, our recent acquisition. Gross and operating margins were 54% and 20%, respectively. During the quarter we began shipping the Tacx cycling and accessory products, strengthening our cycling portfolio. Tacx® smart trainers provide a highly realistic ride simulation allowing riders to continue their training regardless of the weather conditions. We also launched our refreshed line of Forerunners, providing both smartwatch features and enhanced running dynamics for all runners.
Outdoor:
Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 4% in the quarter with growth driven by our golf and inReach® product offerings. Gross and operating margins remained strong at 64% and 34%, respectively. During the quarter, we began shipping the MARQTM luxury watch. In addition, we experienced strong demand for golf wearables and the InstinctTM adventure watch. We also refreshed several of our handheld offerings, including the new GPSMAP® 66i, combining Garmin’s GPS capability with inReach satellite communication capabilities.
Auto:
The auto segment declined 13% in the quarter, due to the ongoing PND market contraction. Gross and operating margins improved to 48% and 16%, respectively. During the quarter, we announced the Garmin OverlanderTM, an all terrain GPS navigator specifically designed to fit the needs of the growing overlanding community. We also announced the DriveSmartTM 65 with built-in Alexa personal assistant, bringing easy voice-controlled functionality to drivers, and the RV785, with a built-in dash cam to record and save video.
Additional Financial Information:
Total operating expenses in the quarter were $319 million, a 4% increase from the prior year. Research and development expenses increased 5%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 7% driven primarily by personnel related expenses and incremental costs associated with acquisitions. Advertising decreased 5%, driven primarily by lower expense in the Auto segment.
The effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2019 was 18.9% compared to 19.4% in the prior year quarter.
In the second quarter of 2019, we generated $80 million of free cash flow (see attached table for reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure). We continued to return cash to shareholders with our quarterly dividend of approximately $108 million. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.4 billion.
2019 Guidance (2):
Based on our strong performance in the first half of 2019, we are updating our full year guidance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $3.6 billion driven by higher expectations for our aviation, marine and auto segments. Our outlook for the fitness and outdoor segments is unchanged. We anticipate our full year pro forma EPS will be approximately $3.90 based on a gross margin of about 59.5%, operating margin of about 23.2% and an unchanged full year pro forma effective tax rate of about 16.5%.
|
2019 Guidance
|
Updated
|
Prior
|Revenue
|~$3.6B
|~$3.5B
|Gross Margin
|~59.5%
|~59.5%
|Operating Margin
|~23.2%
|~22.7%
|Tax Rate
|~16.5%
|~16.5%
|EPS
|~$3.90
|~$3.70
|(2) See attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures
|
2019 Revenue Growth Estimates
|
Segment
|
Updated
|
Prior
|Aviation
|~17%
|~10%
|Fitness
|~13%
|~13%
|Marine
|~12%
|~10%
|Outdoor
|~10%
|~10%
|Auto
|~(15%)
|~(18%)
Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:
The information for Garmin Ltd.’s earnings call is as follows:
|
When:
|
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern
|
Where:
|
How:
|
Simply log on to the web at the address above or call to listen in at 855-757-3897
An archive of the live webcast will be available until August 7, 2020 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and click over to the Events Calendar page.
This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as “would,” “may,” “expects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “intends,” “projects,” and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company’s GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company’s expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products to be introduced in 2019, statements relating to possible future dividends and the Company’s plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin’s 2018 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/sec/form-10-K/.
This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.
Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, G1000, G5000, GPSMAP, Forerunner, Fusion, inReach, and Tacx, are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. DriveSmart, Garmin Overlander, Force, Instinct, LiveScope, MARQ and Panoptix are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
|
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except per share information)
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
26-Weeks Ended
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Net sales
|
$
|
954,840
|
$
|
894,452
|
$
|
1,720,890
|
$
|
1,605,325
|Cost of goods sold
|
|
379,475
|
|
371,182
|
|
693,827
|
|
655,520
|Gross profit
|
|
575,365
|
|
523,270
|
|
1,027,063
|
|
949,805
|Advertising expense
|
|
41,523
|
|
43,549
|
|
69,139
|
|
68,861
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|
|
128,738
|
|
120,500
|
|
255,519
|
|
237,564
|Research and development expense
|
|
148,883
|
|
141,713
|
|
294,801
|
|
283,670
|Total operating expense
|
|
319,144
|
|
305,762
|
|
619,459
|
|
590,095
|Operating income
|
|
256,221
|
|
217,508
|
|
407,604
|
|
359,710
|Other income:
|Interest income
|
|
13,735
|
|
10,995
|
|
27,439
|
|
21,222
|Foreign currency gains
|
|
3,413
|
|
2,647
|
|
3,727
|
|
3,463
|Other income
|
|
2,409
|
|
4,918
|
|
3,273
|
|
5,653
|Total other income
|
|
19,557
|
|
18,560
|
|
34,439
|
|
30,338
|Income before income taxes
|
|
275,778
|
|
236,068
|
|
442,043
|
|
390,048
|Income tax provision
|
|
52,122
|
|
45,726
|
|
78,214
|
|
70,333
|Net income
|
$
|
223,656
|
$
|
190,342
|
$
|
363,829
|
$
|
319,715
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|
$
|
1.18
|
$
|
1.01
|
$
|
1.92
|
$
|
1.70
|Diluted
|
$
|
1.17
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
1.91
|
$
|
1.69
|Weighted average common
|shares outstanding:
|Basic
|
|
189,855
|
|
188,542
|
|
189,728
|
|
188,432
|Diluted
|
|
190,714
|
|
189,461
|
|
190,657
|
|
189,377
|
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except per share information)
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
December 29,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
820,181
|
|
$
|
1,201,732
|
|Marketable securities
|
|
239,765
|
|
|
182,989
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
583,913
|
|
|
569,833
|
|Inventories
|
|
648,140
|
|
|
561,840
|
|Deferred costs
|
|
27,040
|
|
|
28,462
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
141,539
|
|
|
120,512
|
|Total current assets
|
|
2,460,578
|
|
|
2,665,368
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
702,108
|
|
|
663,527
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
59,166
|
|
|
-
|
|Restricted cash
|
|
73
|
|
|
73
|
|Marketable securities
|
|
1,319,026
|
|
|
1,330,123
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
162,739
|
|
|
176,959
|
|Noncurrent deferred costs
|
|
27,018
|
|
|
29,473
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
653,014
|
|
|
417,080
|
|Other assets
|
|
141,061
|
|
|
100,255
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
5,524,783
|
|
$
|
5,382,858
|
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
214,763
|
|
$
|
204,985
|
|Salaries and benefits payable
|
|
106,331
|
|
|
113,087
|
|Accrued warranty costs
|
|
39,330
|
|
|
38,276
|
|Accrued sales program costs
|
|
74,302
|
|
|
90,388
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
94,980
|
|
|
96,372
|
|Accrued royalty costs
|
|
14,578
|
|
|
24,646
|
|Accrued advertising expense
|
|
28,444
|
|
|
31,657
|
|Other accrued expenses
|
|
90,439
|
|
|
69,777
|
|Income taxes payable
|
|
39,879
|
|
|
51,642
|
|Dividend payable
|
|
324,655
|
|
|
200,483
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
1,027,701
|
|
|
921,313
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
105,865
|
|
|
92,944
|
|Noncurrent income taxes
|
|
121,997
|
|
|
127,211
|
|Noncurrent deferred revenue
|
|
71,700
|
|
|
76,566
|
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|
|
46,281
|
|
|
-
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
273
|
|
|
1,850
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 190,102 shares
|outstanding at June 29, 2019 and 189,461 shares outstanding at December 29, 2018
|
|
17,979
|
|
|
17,979
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
1,825,135
|
|
|
1,823,638
|
|Treasury stock
|
|
(368,200
|
)
|
|
(397,692
|
)
|Retained earnings
|
|
2,641,371
|
|
|
2,710,619
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
34,681
|
|
|
8,430
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
4,150,966
|
|
|
4,162,974
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
5,524,783
|
|
$
|
5,382,858
|
|Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|
26-Weeks Ended
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|
$
|
363,829
|
|
$
|
319,715
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|
|
34,526
|
|
|
31,800
|
|Amortization
|
|
16,208
|
|
|
16,420
|
|Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of property and equipment
|
|
94
|
|
|
(1,042
|
)
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
660
|
|
|
616
|
|Provision for obsolete and slow moving inventories
|
|
17,842
|
|
|
11,725
|
|Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss
|
|
(6,811
|
)
|
|
2,401
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
7,077
|
|
|
11,000
|
|Stock compensation expense
|
|
30,961
|
|
|
27,747
|
|Realized (gains) losses on marketable securities
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
231
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|
|
5,529
|
|
|
48,099
|
|Inventories
|
|
(86,059
|
)
|
|
(4,666
|
)
|Other current and non-current assets
|
|
(68,370
|
)
|
|
(4,841
|
)
|Accounts payable
|
|
5,960
|
|
|
1,618
|
|Other current and non-current liabilities
|
|
(33,001
|
)
|
|
(49,237
|
)
|Deferred revenue
|
|
(6,252
|
)
|
|
(7,483
|
)
|Deferred costs
|
|
3,876
|
|
|
962
|
|Income taxes payable
|
|
(10,791
|
)
|
|
32,998
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
275,218
|
|
|
438,063
|
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(60,495
|
)
|
|
(93,072
|
)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
271
|
|
|
1,282
|
|Purchase of intangible assets
|
|
(853
|
)
|
|
(2,452
|
)
|Purchase of marketable securities
|
|
(192,168
|
)
|
|
(209,387
|
)
|Redemption of marketable securities
|
|
182,860
|
|
|
127,152
|
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(276,014
|
)
|
|
(9,417
|
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(346,399
|
)
|
|
(185,894
|
)
|Financing activities:
|Dividends
|
|
(308,905
|
)
|
|
(196,086
|
)
|Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards
|
|
12,982
|
|
|
14,142
|
|Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards
|
|
(12,954
|
)
|
|
(6,900
|
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(308,877
|
)
|
|
(188,844
|
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(1,493
|
)
|
|
(8,217
|
)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(381,551
|
)
|
|
55,108
|
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
1,201,805
|
|
|
891,759
|
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
820,254
|
|
$
|
946,867
|
|
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reportable Segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outdoor
|
Fitness
|
Marine
|
Auto
|
Aviation
|
Total
|13-Weeks Ended June 29, 2019
|Net sales
|
$
|
210,404
|
$
|
251,653
|
$
|
151,407
|
$
|
157,411
|
$
|
183,965
|
$
|
954,840
|Gross profit
|
|
135,508
|
|
135,136
|
|
91,683
|
|
74,861
|
|
138,177
|
|
575,365
|Operating income
|
|
71,336
|
|
50,413
|
|
42,730
|
|
24,908
|
|
66,834
|
|
256,221
|13-Weeks Ended June 30, 2018
|Net sales
|
$
|
201,640
|
$
|
225,095
|
$
|
134,583
|
$
|
180,128
|
$
|
153,006
|
$
|
894,452
|Gross profit
|
|
128,872
|
|
126,431
|
|
78,785
|
|
75,452
|
|
113,730
|
|
523,270
|Operating income
|
|
71,916
|
|
52,548
|
|
27,768
|
|
12,612
|
|
52,664
|
|
217,508
|26-Weeks Ended June 29, 2019
|Net sales
|
$
|
364,455
|
$
|
431,908
|
$
|
285,376
|
$
|
284,410
|
$
|
354,741
|
$
|
1,720,890
|Gross profit
|
|
232,996
|
|
225,970
|
|
169,739
|
|
132,198
|
|
266,160
|
|
1,027,063
|Operating income
|
|
113,290
|
|
68,537
|
|
68,205
|
|
33,121
|
|
124,451
|
|
407,604
|26 -Weeks Ended June 30, 2018
|Net sales
|
$
|
345,899
|
$
|
391,130
|
$
|
248,138
|
$
|
321,439
|
$
|
298,719
|
$
|
1,605,325
|Gross profit
|
|
222,158
|
|
223,032
|
|
145,468
|
|
136,463
|
|
222,684
|
|
949,805
|Operating income
|
|
115,739
|
|
85,922
|
|
40,899
|
|
16,079
|
|
101,071
|
|
359,710
In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the methodology used to allocate certain selling, general, and administrative expenses to the segments was refined. The Company’s composition of segments did not change. Prior year amounts are presented above as they were originally reported. For comparative purposes, we estimate segment operating income for the 13 weeks ended June 30, 2018 would have been approximately $5 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $4 million more for the marine segment, $1 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments. We estimate segment operating income for the 26 weeks ended June 30, 2018 would have been approximately $9 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $8 million more for the marine segment, $1 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments. Also, we estimate segment operating income for the 52 weeks ended December 29, 2018 would have been approximately $18 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $11 million more for the marine segment, approximately $7 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments.
|Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
|
|
26-Weeks Ended
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
Yr over Yr
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
Yr over Yr
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Change
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Change
|Net sales
|
$
|
954,840
|
$
|
894,452
|
7
|
%
|
$
|
1,720,890
|
$
|
1,605,325
|
7
|
%
|Americas
|
|
470,840
|
|
437,116
|
8
|
%
|
|
850,296
|
|
783,091
|
9
|
%
|EMEA
|
|
338,595
|
|
309,116
|
10
|
%
|
|
598,615
|
|
555,029
|
8
|
%
|APAC
|
|
145,405
|
|
148,220
|
-2
|
%
|
|
271,979
|
|
267,205
|
2
|
%
|EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC - Asia Pacific and Australian Continent
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma net income (earnings) per share, pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.
The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
Pro forma effective tax rate
The Company’s income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first and second quarters of 2019 and 2018, there were no such discrete tax items identified. The net release of uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $6.7 million and $10.3 million in the 26 weeks ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, have not been identified as pro forma adjustments as such items tend to be more recurring in nature.
Pro forma net income (earnings) per share
Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company’s performance between periods.
|
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|
Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share
|
(in thousands, except per share information)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
|
26-Weeks Ended
|
|
June 29,
|
June 30,
|
|
June 29,
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2018
|Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
223,656
|
|
$
|
190,342
|
|
$
|
363,829
|
|
$
|
319,715
|
|Foreign currency gains / losses(1)
|
|
(3,413
|
)
|
|
(2,647
|
)
|
|
(3,727
|
)
|
|
(3,463
|
)
|Tax effect of foreign currency gains / losses(2)
|
|
645
|
|
|
513
|
|
|
660
|
|
|
624
|
|Net income (Pro Forma)
|
$
|
220,888
|
|
$
|
188,208
|
|
$
|
360,762
|
|
$
|
316,876
|
|Net income per share (GAAP):
|Basic
|
$
|
1.18
|
|
$
|
1.01
|
|
$
|
1.92
|
|
$
|
1.70
|
|Diluted
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
$
|
1.91
|
|
$
|
1.69
|
|Net income per share (Pro Forma):
|Basic
|
$
|
1.16
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
$
|
1.90
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|Diluted
|
$
|
1.16
|
|
$
|
0.99
|
|
$
|
1.89
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|
|
189,855
|
|
|
188,542
|
|
|
189,728
|
|
|
188,432
|
|Diluted
|
|
190,714
|
|
|
189,461
|
|
|
190,657
|
|
|
189,377
|
|(1) The majority of the Company’s consolidated foreign currency gains and losses are driven by movements in the Taiwan Dollar, Euro, and British Pound Sterling in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at one of the Company’s subsidiaries. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.
|(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the effective tax rate of 18.9% and 17.7% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 29, 2019, respectively, and an effective tax rate of 19.4% and 18.0% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 30, 2018, respectively.
Free cash flow
Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company’s operating performance and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company’s operating results to historical performance. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.
|
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|
Free Cash Flow
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
|
26-Weeks Ended
|
|
June 29,
|
June 30,
|
|
June 29,
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2018
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
110,636
|
|
$
|
223,873
|
|
$
|
275,218
|
|
$
|
438,063
|
|Less: purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(30,401
|
)
|
|
(66,736
|
)
|
|
(60,495
|
)
|
|
(93,072
|
)
|Free Cash Flow
|
$
|
80,235
|
|
$
|
157,137
|
|
$
|
214,723
|
|
$
|
344,991
|
Forward-looking Financial Measures
The forward-looking financial measures in our 2019 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of certain discrete tax items, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.
The Company expects to record an income tax benefit due to the revaluation of certain Switzerland deferred tax assets resulting from Swiss tax reform, which may have a favorable effect on the U.S. GAAP-basis effective tax rate and may be identified as a pro forma adjustment in fiscal 2019. However, the Company is unable to estimate the timing and the amount of the income tax benefit due to the dependency on the future enactment of Swiss cantonal tax rate.
The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on EPS of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.02 per share for the 26-weeks ended June 29, 2019.
At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not other significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2019 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005344/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT