World’s Largest Astrological Site Astrology Zone® Partners with Phunware

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced that Astrology Zone®, the industry’s most followed astrology site, will integrate Phunware’s blockchain-enabled data exchange and mobile loyalty ecosystem to better engage its customers.

Launched in 1995 by founder and trusted astrologer and publisher Susan Miller, Astrology Zone® now serves over 309 million page views per year with over 11 million unique readers. Susan Miller also writes for international publications to include Vogue China, Vogue Germany, Vogue Japan, SMODA Spain, Claudia Brazil, Amica Italy, Grazia France and ELLE Australia and W Korea.

“Susan is changing the lives of millions all over the world by ensuring Astrology Zone® readers not only have access to the highest quality content, but also are better engaged using innovative mobile and blockchain technology,” said Randall Crowder, Chief Operating Officer of Phunware. “A globally recognized brand with loyal customers like Astrology Zone® is an ideal consumer platform to drive the mainstream adoption of our blockchain solutions powered by PhunCoin and Phun.”

PhunCoin is a compliant security token that enables consumers to “monetize their digital identity,” while Phun is a utility token that enables consumers to “monetize digital activity” as they engage with brands by completing surveys, viewing branded content and participating in marketing campaigns.

Phunware has also partnered with Susan Miller on Astrology Zone’s popular mobile application, Daily Horoscope Astrology Zone by Susan Miller, which is free to download and available on all major platforms to include iOS and Android. Once inside the application, users have the option of upgrading to her premium edition that has longer daily forecasts plus Susan’s many insightful essays. The cost to upgrade is $4.99 for one month or users can opt for a yearly subscription for $49.99. Readers who do not have a mobile device can receive the same daily horoscopes through email for all 12 signs by subscribing to Daily Astrology Zone.

“I have dedicated my life to astrology in order to support my readers,” said Susan Miller, trusted astrologer and founder of Astrology Zone®. “I embraced mobile early on and am thrilled to be among one of the first global brands to harness advanced technology to drive engagement and reward my readers.”

About Astrology Zone®

AstrologyZone®, the popular website that has offered readers comprehensive monthly forecasts for over 23 years, is the most visited astrology web site globally. Additionally, Susan Miller is a monthly contributing and editor to over nine international magazines, as well as the author of eleven best-selling books. She also offers a digital version of Daily Astrology Zone as well as its popular smart phone app, “Daily Horoscope Astrology Zone” by Susan Miller on the Apple App Store and Google Play. More information on Astrology Zone can be found at http://www.astrologyzone.com/

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

