World’s Largest Astrological Site Astrology Zone® Partners with Phunware

July 31, 2019
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced that Astrology Zone®, the industry’s most followed astrology site, will integrate Phunware’s blockchain-enabled data exchange and mobile loyalty ecosystem to better engage its customers.
Launched in 1995 by founder and trusted astrologer and publisher Susan Miller, Astrology Zone® now serves over 309 million page views per year with over 11 million unique readers. Susan Miller also writes for international publications to include Vogue China, Vogue Germany, Vogue Japan, SMODA Spain, Claudia Brazil, Amica Italy, Grazia France and ELLE Australia and W Korea.
“Susan is changing the lives of millions all over the world by ensuring Astrology Zone® readers not only have access to the highest quality content, but also are better engaged using innovative mobile and blockchain technology,” said Randall Crowder, Chief Operating Officer of Phunware. “A globally recognized brand with loyal customers like Astrology Zone® is an ideal consumer platform to drive the mainstream adoption of our blockchain solutions powered by PhunCoin and Phun.”
PhunCoin is a compliant security token that enables consumers to “monetize their digital identity,” while Phun is a utility token that enables consumers to “monetize digital activity” as they engage with brands by completing surveys, viewing branded content and participating in marketing campaigns.
Phunware has also partnered with Susan Miller on Astrology Zone’s popular mobile application, Daily Horoscope Astrology Zone by Susan Miller, which is free to download and available on all major platforms to include iOS and Android. Once inside the application, users have the option of upgrading to her premium edition that has longer daily forecasts plus Susan’s many insightful essays. The cost to upgrade is $4.99 for one month or users can opt for a yearly subscription for $49.99. Readers who do not have a mobile device can receive the same daily horoscopes through email for all 12 signs by subscribing to Daily Astrology Zone.
“I have dedicated my life to astrology in order to support my readers,” said Susan Miller, trusted astrologer and founder of Astrology Zone®. “I embraced mobile early on and am thrilled to be among one of the first global brands to harness advanced technology to drive engagement and reward my readers.”
Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.
About Astrology Zone®
AstrologyZone®, the popular website that has offered readers comprehensive monthly forecasts for over 23 years, is the most visited astrology web site globally. Additionally, Susan Miller is a monthly contributing and editor to over nine international magazines, as well as the author of eleven best-selling books. She also offers a digital version of Daily Astrology Zone as well as its popular smart phone app, “Daily Horoscope Astrology Zone” by Susan Miller on the Apple App Store and Google Play. More information on Astrology Zone can be found at http://www.astrologyzone.com/
About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.
