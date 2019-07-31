FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets

FIS (NYSE: FIS) today announced the closing of its acquisition of global payments leader Worldpay, Inc., creating a global leader in technology and solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets.

The combined company will have over $12 billion in pro forma revenue and more than 55,000 employees. With a best-in-class portfolio of solutions for payments, banking and capital markets, FIS is positioned to accelerate its growth and advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.

“This is an exciting day for FIS and Worldpay, and for the industry as a whole,” said FIS Chairman, President and CEO Gary Norcross. “This transformative combination significantly enhances the scale, portfolio and global footprint of FIS to help our clients capitalize on growth opportunities at a time of rapid marketplace change.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to Worldpay employees, clients and investors to the FIS family as we work together to bring the benefits to businesses and communities around the world,” Norcross said. “I couldn’t be more optimistic about the future of this company and the innovations and advancements we can bring to advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.”

“The global payments industry is moving at an accelerated speed and it is vital that large providers such as FIS stay ahead,” said Rivka Gewirtz Little, research director, Global Payment Strategies at IDC Financial Insights. “The combination of FIS and Worldpay enhances FIS’ overall acquiring and payment offerings, positioning the company to offer best-in-class enterprise banking, payments, capital markets, and global eCommerce capabilities to financial institutions and businesses worldwide.”

Several former Worldpay executives will assume key leadership roles at FIS. Mark Heimbouch, former president and chief operating officer at Worldpay, is joining FIS as president of the company’s Merchant Solutions division. Stephanie Ferris, former chief financial officer at Worldpay, is joining FIS as its enterprise-wide chief operating officer. Charles Drucker, former executive chairman and chief executive officer at Worldpay, is joining the FIS board of directors as vice chairman. Key leaders from Worldpay will also remain with the company.

The company will announce second quarter earnings for both FIS and Worldpay beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 6. Details about this webcast can be found on the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com.

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets that helps businesses and communities thrive by advancing commerce and the financial world. For over 50 years, FIS has continued to drive growth for clients around the world by creating tomorrow’s technology, solutions and services to modernize today’s businesses and customer experiences. By connecting merchants, banks and capital markets, we use our scale, apply our deep expertise and data-driven insights, innovate with purpose to solve for our clients’ future, and deliver experiences that are more simple, seamless and secure to advance the way the world pays, banks and invests. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS employs about 55,000 people worldwide dedicated to helping our clients solve for the future. FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com.

