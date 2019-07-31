Pagani Automobili präsentiert Huayra Roadster BC von Zynga in CSR Racing 2

|By Business Wire
Heute hat Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), einer der weltweiten Marktführer im Bereich interaktive Unterhaltung, den umwerfenden neuen Hypersportwagen von Pagani Automobili, den Huayra Roadster BC, im Rahmen des weltweit beliebtesten Dragracing-Handyspiels CSR Racing 2 (CSR2) präsentiert. Dies ist das erste Mal, dass ein Autohersteller ein echtes Designerauto in einem Handyspiel präsentiert, bevor es der Öffentlichkeit vorgestellt wird. Der Huayra Roadster BC wird in einer speziellen Liste der besten 80 gezeigt, wobei am Ende eine Time-Attack-Bestenliste freigeschaltet wird.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005026/de/
Pagani Automobili Unveils Huayra Roadster BC in Zynga’s CSR Racing 2 (Photo: Business Wire)
Der Hypersportwagen Pagani Huayra Roadster BC steht für die ultimative Entwicklung von Pagani bei Technik und Ingenieurwesen in Verbindung mit der bedeutendsten Forschung nach Stil und Eleganz. Zynga hat das Auto sorgfältig in CSR2 nachempfunden – genauso wie das echte Auto für die Kunden von Pagani von Hand hergestellt wird.
„Mit CSR2 erhalten die Spieler Gelegenheit, seltene, erlesene Autos zu fahren, die sich die meisten nur im Traum vorstellen können“, sagte Julian Widdows, Vice President von CSR2. „Wenn der Pagani Huayra Roadster BC sanft und elegant über die Straßen von CSR2 gleitet, bedeutet das eine triumphale Verschmelzung von Kunst und Wissenschaft. Wir sind äußerst stolz, dass wir für Pagani Automobili der Partner der Wahl für die Präsentation des Huayra Roadster BC vor der Öffentlichkeit sind.“
„Als Horacio Pagani vor 44 Jahren mit dem Design von Autos begann, hätte sich niemand vorstellen können, dass ein Wagen wie der Huayra Roadster BC der Welt je in einem Handyspiel vorgeführt werden würde“, sagte Michael Staskin, Managing Director von Pagani Automobili America. „Wir haben uns für die Partnerschaft mit CSR2 für die Präsentation des Huayra Roadster BC entschieden, weil wir beide Marktführer in unseren jeweiligen Branchen sind, beide unglaublich viel auf Design und Details achten und beide ständig bahnbrechende Veränderungen der Normen in der Automobilbranche auf den Weg bringen.“
CSR2 wird den Huayra Roadster BC mit einer Liste der besten 80 feiern. In die Liste können die Spieler mit dem Pagani Huayra kommen, der allen Spieler des Spiels geschenkt wird. Im Laufe des Events haben die Spieler Gelegenheit, den Pagani Huayra Roadster BC in ihre Sammlung aufzunehmen. Als endgültige Belohnung können die Spieler den Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta gewinnen und damit ihre Pagani-Sammlung vervollständigen. Mit erweiterter Realität können die Spieler ihre Pagani-Autos auch in ihren echten Einfahrten parken und jede Tür öffnen, um sich die Details genau anzusehen.
CSR2 steht zum kostenlosen Download im App Store sowie auf Google Play bereit. Weitere Informationen über CSR2 finden Sie auf den Community-Kanälen des Spiels auf Facebook, Twitter, Instagram und YouTube.
Über Zynga Inc.
Zynga ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter von interaktiver Unterhaltung mit der Mission, die Welt durch Spiele zu verbinden. Bis heute haben mehr als eine Milliarde Menschen Zyngas Franchisen gespielt, darunter CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ und Zynga Poker™. Die Spiele von Zynga sind in mehr als 150 Ländern erhältlich und können weltweit über soziale Plattformen und mobile Geräte gespielt werden. Das 2007 gegründete Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz in San Francisco und betreibt Niederlassungen in den USA, Kanada, Großbritannien, Irland, Indien, der Türkei und Finnland. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.zynga.com oder folgen Sie Zynga auf Twitter und Facebook.
Über Pagani Automobili S.p.A.
Pagani Automobili S.p.A. ist ein italienischer Hersteller von Supersportwagen. Das Unternehmen wurde 1998 von Horacio Pagani gegründet und hat seinen Sitz in San Cesario Sul Panaro, Modena, Italien. Die Philosophie hinter dem Unternehmen beruht auf einem Konzept aus der Renaissance, das vom großen Leonardo da Vinci verkörpert wurde. Vor über 500 Jahren erklärte dieser: „Die Disziplinen Kunst und Wissenschaft müssen Hand in Hand gehen.“ Pagani Automobili arbeitet gemäß diesem inspirierenden Credo. Dafür werden Technik und Geschmack, Funktionalität und Ästhetik, Handarbeit und technisches Know-how verbunden.
