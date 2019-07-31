Cymatic Appoints Malcolm Harkins as Chief Security and Trust Officer

|By Business Wire
July 31, 2019
Cymatic today announced the appointment of former Cylance senior executive Malcolm Harkins as Chief Security and Trust Officer. Harkins joins Cymatic to drive growth and further demonstrate its commitment to systematically reducing the cyber risk and societal risks that have been created due to the ineffective and inefficient approach to security fostered within the industry.
In a separate announcement, Cymatic also disclosed that it secured $4.5 million seed funding from prominent private angel investors.
“Cymatic was built on an unwavering commitment and passion for providing the most impactful and cutting-edge security solutions in the world. Along with our platform, we are equally as committed to hiring those who have a relentless commitment to creating the most innovative security solutions,” said Jason Hollander, co-founder and CEO of Cymatic. “From my first interaction with Malcolm, I knew he was the right person for this role, as his keen instincts and expertise within this industry are bar none.”
Harkins comes to Cymatic with decades of experience enabling business growth through trusted infrastructure, systems and business processes. During his time at Cylance, he had direct organizational responsibility for information risk and security, as well as security and privacy policy. He was also responsible for peer outreach activities to drive improvement across the world in the understanding of cyber risks as well as best practices to manage and mitigate those risks. Previously, Harkins held the role of Vice President and Chief Security and Privacy Officer (CSPO) at Intel Corporation where he was responsible for managing the risk, controls, privacy, security, and other related compliance activities for all of Intel’s information assets, products, and services.
“I believe Cymatic has the right mission, the right management and the right solution to address a substantial portion of growing cyber risk that has by and large not been dealt with by the industry,” said Harkins. “As Chief Security and Trust Officer, I look forward to ensuring the internal health of the company and working as a catalyst to change the industry that has failed its customers in many ways.”
Cymatic’s user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) platform is the first to leverage contextual-based machine learning and autonomous remediation to protect and secure web applications--pre-endpoint--ensuring that a user’s security hygiene does not adversely affect the cyberhealth of a company’s web properties.
Harkins will be the featured speaker at an exclusive executive roundtable hosted by Cymatic at Black Hat USA 2019 on August 8th at Lupo in the Mandalay Bay casino. A Fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), Harkins will discuss his recently released paper, “The Rise of the Cyber Industrial Complex and Expense in Depth,” focusing on how the lack of progress toward managing cyber risk is a result of a “cyber industrial complex” that has a lack of a proper economic incentive to solve the problem.
Harkins and Cymatic will also be available at Black Hat USA 2019 where the company will showcase its UEBA platform.
About Cymatic
Cymatic delivers the only user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) platform that autonomously identifies and verifies a user’s security hygiene pre-endpoint and blocks any threats before they get past the browser. Delivered through a zero-agent snippet that installs in seconds, highly regulated organizations that provide web applications rely on Cymatic for real-time visibility into user and visitor behavior to detect risk, mitigate threats and enforce security hygiene. Cymatic is headquartered in Raleigh, NC with offices in California and New York. Learn more at cymatic.io and follow Cymatic on Twitter and LinkedIn.
