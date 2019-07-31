ExtraHop Issues Warning About “Phoning Home” in New Security Advisory

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 31, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-first detection and response for the hybrid enterprise, today issued a security advisory exposing several cases of third-party vendors “phoning home” proprietary data without the knowledge of or authorization from their customers. The advisory serves as a warning to all enterprises to hold their vendors more accountable for how they use customer data.
The newly-issued advisory defines phoning home as a host connecting to a server for the purpose of sending data to the server, the “white hat” term for exfiltrating data. According to the report, phoning data home is a common practice that can be used for legitimate and useful reasons with the customer’s consent. But when customers are unaware of this vendor exfiltration, it risks exposure of sensitive data, such as Personally Identifiable Information (PII), in violation of increasingly strict privacy regulations.
“We decided to issue this advisory after seeing a concerning uptick in this kind of undisclosed phoning home by vendors,” said Jeff Costlow, ExtraHop CISO. “What was most alarming to us was that two of the four cases in the advisory were perpetrated by prominent cybersecurity vendors. These are vendors that enterprises rely on to safeguard their data. We’re urging enterprises to establish better visibility of their networks and their vendors to make sure this kind of security malpractice doesn’t go unchecked.”
The advisory highlights four cases spanning the financial services, healthcare, and food service industries where ExtraHop documented vendors phoning home their customers’ data without the customer’s knowledge or authorization, including:
- Foul-play in financial services. During a recent training session, ExtraHop noticed that domain controllers were shipping data to a public cloud instance. The customer had no idea that domain controllers were sending SSL traffic outbound to 50 different public cloud endpoints controlled by the vendor. The report documents how a prominent cybersecurity vendor had been doing this for at least two months.
- Medical device malpractice. A U.S. hospital was piloting a medical device management product that was only to be used on designated hospital Wi-Fi to ensure patient data privacy and HIPAA compliance. ExtraHop noticed that traffic from the workstation that was managing the initial device rollout was opening encrypted SSL:443 connections to vendor-owned cloud storage, in strict violation of HIPAA regulations.
- When shadow IT phones home to China. While ExtraHop was onsite with a large multinational food services customer, they discovered that approximately every 30 minutes, a network-connected device was sending UDP traffic out to a questionable IP address. The device in question was a Chinese manufactured security camera that was phoning home to an IP address known to be associated with malware downloads.
- When “on-box analysis” isn’t entirely “on box.” During a proof-of-concept (POC) with a financial services institution, ExtraHop noticed a large volume of outbound traffic headed from the customer’s U.S. datacenter to the United Kingdom. More than 400GB per day over two-and-a-half days (totaling more than 1TB of data) was exfiltrated by a security vendor that was also in a POC with the financial services institution. The customer was surprised because the vendor claimed to perform all analysis and machine learning “on-box”—meaning on the appliance deployed in the customer’s environment.
ExtraHop’s security advisory recommends that companies take the following actions to mitigate these kinds of phoning-home risks:
- Monitor for vendor activity: Watch for unexpected vendor activity on your network, whether they are an active vendor, a former vendor or even a vendor post-evaluation.
- Monitor egress traffic: Be aware of egress traffic, especially from sensitive assets such as domain controllers. When egress traffic is detected, always match it to approved applications and services.
- Track deployment: While under evaluation, track deployments of software agents.
- Understand regulatory considerations: Be informed about the regulatory and compliance considerations of data crossing political and geographic boundaries.
- Understand contract agreements: Track whether data is used in compliance with vendor contract agreements.
ExtraHop also urges companies to ask questions of their vendors to ensure they understand how their data is being used, where their data is going and the vendor protocols for phoning home. ExtraHop believes these actions will hold vendors more accountable and ultimately limit the exposure of sensitive enterprise data.
Click here to download the complete Phoning Home Security Advisory.
About ExtraHop
ExtraHop provides enterprise cyber analytics that deliver security and performance from the inside out. Our breakthrough approach analyzes all network interactions in real time and applies advanced machine learning to help you investigate threats, ensure the delivery of critical applications, and protect your investment in the cloud. With this approach, we help the world's leading enterprises including Credit Suisse, Hasbro, Caesars Entertainment, and Liberty Global rise above the noise of alerts, organizational silos, and runaway technology with complete visibility, real-time detection, and guided investigation. To experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our interactive online demo or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
© 2019 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Reveal(x), and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or marks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005294/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT